The return of the showpiece competition, the League of Legends World Championship (Worlds), is set to be held in South Korea in 2023. It's the ultimate showdown for LoL esports as teams from across the globe come together to battle for the esteemed title of world champion and the summoner's cup, the iconic and highly esteemed industry accolade.

In previous years, "Daehan Min-guk" hosted competitions in 2014 and 2018. Excitingly, Riot has already unveiled many details about the upcoming season-ending competition, even though it is still several months away.

This enlightening piece will expose the intricacies of obtaining tickets, the event schedule, and other pertinent information about League of Legends Worlds 2023.

League of Legends Worlds 2023: Ticket details

October 10, 2023, marks the start of the much-anticipated League of Legends Worlds 2023 event. Held in the vibrant South Korean cities of Seoul and Busan, this thrilling tournament will take place across four different venues. Excitingly, tickets for this incredible event are available in three waves, with the first wave beginning on July 10.

Stage Date Venue Starting date for ticket sales Play-In Stage October 10 - 15 LoL Park, Seoul July 10 Swiss Stage October 19 - 29 KBS Arena, Seoul July 19 Quarterfinals November 2 - 5 Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, Busan August 2 Semifinals November 11 - 12 Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, Busan August 2 Grand Final November 19 Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul August 2

Play-In Stage tickets can range from $23 to $30, depending on the day you choose to attend.

Play-In Stage (July 10): Buy tickets via Global Interpark

Swiss Stage (July 19): TBA

Knockout Stage (August 2): TBA

jade 제이드 🐰 @jadetokky



: LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea

🗓️: Oct. 10-15

🎟️: Tickets go on sale July 10 at 18:00 KST

‍ : Purchase at Interpark/Global Interpark

: 30,000~38,000 KRW League of Legends #Worlds2023 Play-In Stage + Ticket Info:: LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea🗓️: Oct. 10-15🎟️: Tickets go on sale July 10 at 18:00 KST: Purchase at Interpark/Global Interpark: 30,000~38,000 KRW League of Legends #Worlds2023 Play-In Stage + Ticket Info:📍: LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea🗓️: Oct. 10-15🎟️: Tickets go on sale July 10 at 18:00 KST👩‍💻: Purchase at Interpark/Global Interpark💵: 30,000~38,000 KRW https://t.co/eAY9eQCDxt

For a seamless admission process, bringing the credit card used for the purchase to the venue is recommended. Furthermore, all tickets purchased through the website will be in digital format.

The event will feature an identity verification process conducted by Riot Games to prevent any illegal scalping or reselling of tickets. Additionally, they will compare the ticket recipient's identification to the information provided by the ticket holder. It is strongly recommended that attendees bring a valid photo ID.

To receive a complete refund for your ticket reservation, it is necessary to cancel ten days before the event.

League of Legends Worlds 2023: Schedule

Across the globe, a total of 22 teams will compete in The Worlds 2023. Professional leagues will send teams to qualify for this prestigious event. The LPL and LCK, as well as the LEC and LCS, will each secure 4 and 3 slots, respectively.

Additionally, the PCS and VCS will contribute two slots each. The remaining slots, one each, will be given to the CBLOL, LJL, LLA, and Worlds Qualifying Series.

Notably, there will be a total of three stages, including:

1) Play-In Stage (October 10 – October 15)

Worlds 2023 Play-In Stage (Image via LoL Esports)

Round 1:

Eight teams are divided into two groups, where they will play a Double Elimination bracket.

All matches are best-of-three.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for Play-In Round 2.

Round 2:

The Upper Bracket winners from each group will compete against the Lower Bracket winners of the other group.

All matches are best-of-five.

Two winners will advance to the Swiss Stage.

2) Swiss Stage (October 19 – October 29)

Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage (Image via LoL Esports)

Swiss System Format:

Total of 16 teams.

In Round 1, teams will be paired against teams from a different region.

Rounds 2-5 are seeded according to each team's win-loss record.

Elimination and Advancement matches are best-of-three.

All other matches are Bo1.

Teams that reach three wins advance to the Knockout Stage.

Teams that reach three losses are eliminated.

3) Playoff Stage (November 2 – November 19)

Worlds 2023 Playoff Stage (Image via LoL Esports)

Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Grand Final:

Eight teams play in a single-elimination bracket.

All matches are best-of-five.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news related to League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Poll : 0 votes