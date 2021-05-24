Riot confirms that both the LPL and the LCK will get 4 slots during the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021

During the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021, both the Korean LCK and the Chinese LPL will be able to send four representatives.

Before the start of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, Riot Games had announced that that the region that wins the competition and the runners-up in the global points system will get the extra slots in this year’s Worlds Championship.

As Royal Never Give Up were victorious in the MSI finals, beating LCK’s DAMWON Kia 3-2, they automatically secured themselves that extra participation slot for the Worlds.

As for the next team to receive the extra slot, Riot has finally announced that it will be Korea who will be cashing in on that regional advantage.

With their win, RNG has earned the LPL a fourth spot at Worlds 2021.

Additionally, after DK's second place finish at MSI, the LCK is now ranked second in historical performance, so they will also have a fourth spot at Worlds. — LoL Esports (@lolesports) May 23, 2021

There will be 4 representatives for the LCK in the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021

Before the start of the 2021 League of Legends MSI, both the LCK and LPL were tied in the global rankings for first place with 49 points. As only four points were awarded to the winners of the event, even if DAMWON came last in the entire competition, they would have still been able to secure the 4th slot for its region.

This is because the region below them, which is the LEC, was only sitting with 28. Even if the LEC won the whole thing, both the LCK and the LPL had guaranteed themselves an extra slot with the help of past performances in the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021.

The Worlds Champion this year will be held in Shenzhen, China, and the competition will start on November 6.