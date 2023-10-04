10 best teams heading into League of Legends Worlds 2023

Worlds 2023 is just around the corner, and fans are busy picking their favorites to win League of Legends' biggest tournament. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to kick off in Korea in October 2023, bringing together the world's biggest and strongest esports teams. A total of 22 teams from nine different regions are set to participate in the event.

With a mix of seasoned League veterans and emerging super rookies qualifying at Worlds 2023, this tournament has tons of storylines to watch out for. From legendary teams looking to make history to young talents aiming for a big break on the global stage, we are potentially looking at one of the best Worlds so far. Here are the ten best teams coming into the tournament.

JDG, Gen.G, and other strong teams in the League of Legends Worlds 2023

1) JDG

JDG won every single tournament in 2023 (Image via LoL Esports)

JDG's incredible journey in 2023 has brought them to the brink of making history. After winning every single tournament they've been in this year, the only remaining milestone for them is the highly coveted Worlds trophy. If they manage to secure it, they will be the first team in League of Legends history to achieve a clean sweep of major titles in a year.

JDG's recent results:

LPL Summer 2023 - 1st

Mid-Season Invitational 2023 - 1st

LPL Spring 2023 - 1st

2022 World Championship - 3rd/4th

LPL Summer 2022 - 1st

JDG roster:

Top: 369

Jungle: Kanavi

Mid: knight

Bottom: Ruler

Support: MISSING

The LPL's first seed boasts a roster filled with superstar talent in every role, including the arguably best player in the world, Ruler.

We've seen nothing but the best from this team—from perfect drafts to insane macro plays. We can see why they are the heavy favorites to win worlds.

2) Gen. G

Gen. G is coming to Worlds 2023 as LCK's first seed (Image via LoL Esports)

Gen. G has shown impressive domestic domination by winning the last three LCK tournaments. In LCK Summer 2023, they managed to get a clean sweep against the tournament favorites, T1. While LCK's first seed had shaky performances in previous international tournaments, they now look like a well-oiled machine coming to dominate the Worlds 2023.

Gen. G's recent results:

LCK Summer 2023 - 1st

Mid-Season Invitational 2023 - 4th

LCK Spring 2023 - 1st

2022 World Championship - 3rd/4th

LCK Summer 2022 - 1st

Gen. G roster:

Top: Doran

Jungle: Peanut

Mid: Chovy

Bottom: Peyz

Support: Delight

With Ruler and Lehends leaving the team last year, many didn't believe that Gen. G could replace their bot duo. Fortunately, Peyz and Delight are able to fill the shoes perfectly and are now one of the, if not the strongest, bot duo in LCK.

3) LNG

LNG placed second in the LPL Summer 2023 (Image via LPL)

LNG has yet to prove itself internationally, unlike the other teams on this list. LNG emerged as the second-best team in LPL during the Summer split. Their mid-jungle synergy is one of the strongest in the game, and with a superstar like GALA joining the team, LNG is definitely a team to watch out for in Worlds 2023.

LNG's recent results:

LPL Summer 2023 - 2nd

LPL Spring 2023 - 5th/6th

LPL Summer 2022 - 4th

LNG roster:

Top: Zika

Jungle: Tarzan

Mid: Scout

Bottom: GALA

Support: Hang

ADC superstar GALA joined the LNG roster in the Summer split. Alongside League veteran Scout, he is expected to bring his team to victory in Worlds 2023.

4) T1

T1 is LCK's second seed in Worlds 2023 (Image via LoL Esports)

Despite the many struggles T1 encountered during the season, they still proved a powerhouse, becoming LCK's second seed at Worlds. After finishing as runners-up at Worlds 2022 and MSI 2023 with this roster, they are looking to finally snatch the titles for themselves. This is one of the strongest T1 rosters in years, and they definitely have what it takes to win the biggest tournament this year.

T1's recent results:

LCK Summer 2023 - 2nd

Mid-Season Invitational 2023 - 3rd

LCK Spring 2023 - 2nd

2022 World Championship - 2nd

LCK Summer 2022 - 2nd

With the League GOAT and mechanically gifted young talents in their roster, they are setting their eyes on the Worlds trophy.

T1 roster:

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Faker

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

While T1's top and mid synergy has been performing well recently, their bot duo is the consistent anchor for the team throughout the season.

5) BLG

BLG has shown impressive performance since MSI 2023 (Image via LPL)

BLG had a remarkable run this season and has been one of the teams to watch for since their remarkable performance in MSI 2023. They managed to eliminate both the LCK powerhouses during the tournament's lower bracket finals. They are LPL's second seed at Worlds 2023 and look like a scary team in the upcoming tournament.

BLG's recent results:

LPL Summer 2023 - 3rd

Mid-Season Invitational 2023 - 2nd

LPL Spring 2023 - 2nd

LPL Summer 2022 - 9th/10th

BLG roster:

Top: Bin

Jungle: Xun

Mid: Yagao

Bottom: Elk

Support: On

The BLG roster is a strong team that has shown continuous improvement in each tournament, and it's interesting to see how powerful they become in Worlds. Leading their way, of course, is the top slayer who earned the "Giga-Bin" nickname among casters for being one of the best top laners in the game.

6) KT Rolster

KT Rolster is LCK's third seed in Worlds 2023 (Image via Lol Esports)

It's hard not to get excited about this team's potential, especially since they boast one of the strongest top laners in the League. However, their bot lane consistency is something they need to improve, as we've seen many times how it affected some of their matches negatively. Still, Aiming has shown signs of improvement, and if things go well, they can possibly get the title.

KT's recent results:

LCK Summer 2023 - 3rd

LCK Spring 2023 - 3rd

LCK Summer 2022 - 5th

LCK Spring 2022 - 7th

KT has been one of the top teams in LCK this year, and it's exciting to see how they will perform on the international stage this year.

KT roster:

Top: Kiin

Jungle: Cuzz

Mid: Bdd

Bottom: Aiming

Support: Lehends

While the team hasn't landed any international stints recently, their roster isn't exactly new to the big leagues. The team features LCK veterans, including Cuzz, Lehends, and one of the big mid-lane names in Korea, Bdd.

7) Dplus KIA

Dplus KIA is coming to Worlds with last year's Worlds champion, Deft (Image via Lol Esports)

For years, DK has always been about Showmaker. However, their roster coming into Worlds 2023 is remarkable, with the superstar ADC Deft joining the team this year after winning Worlds 2022. DK isn't as consistent as other LCK teams, but they have shown incredible performances throughout the season.

Dplus KIA's recent results:

LCK Summer 2023 - 5th

LCK Spring 2023 - 5th

Worlds 2022- 5th-8th

LCK Summer 2022 - 4th

LCK Spring 2022 - 3rd

Dplus KIA roster:

Top: Canna

Jungle: Canyon

Mid: Showmaker

Bottom: Deft

Support: Kellin

With LCK superstars and veterans on the team, Dplus KIA has the potential to perform well in Worlds 2023.

8) Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming is LPL's fourth seed for Worlds 2023 (Image via LPL)

Watching Weibo Gaming is exciting, especially when focusing on TheShy's insane plays. This Korean League veteran has finally discovered a fitting home in the LPL, and their incredible run during the whole season is a reason for fans to watch out for this team in the upcoming international tournament.

Weibo Gaming's recent results:

LPL Summer 2023 - 5th/6th

LPL Spring 2023 - 5th/6th

LPL Summer 2022- 7th/8th

LPL Spring 2022 - 5th-6th

Weibo Gaming roster:

Top: TheShy

Jungle: Weiwei

Mid: Xiaohu

Bottom: Light

Support: Crisp

Weibo Gaming has a huge tendency to depend on its top lane. Hopefully, we can see each player shine in the upcoming tournament.

9) G2

G2 is LEC's first seed for Worlds 2023 (Image via LoL Esports)

G2 has been an international staple for LEC. This year, they displayed dominance in the domestic scene, constantly making innovative plays across the map and picking the right drafts. While they aren't the heavy favorites to win Worlds 2023, G2 promises to be an exciting team to watch.

G2's recent results:

LEC Summer 2023 - 1st

MSI 2023 - 5th-6th

LEC Spring 2023 - 3rd

LPL Winter 2023- 1st

G2 had a disappointing run in MSI, but they managed to dominate the domestic scene. Though they showed massive improvement during the summer split, we are excited to see this in Worlds 2023.

G2 roster:

Top: BrokenBlade

Jungle: Yike

Mid: Caps

Bottom: HansSama

Support: Mikyx

10) NRG

NRG had a strong start in their first split back in the LCS. They gained recognition for defeating strong teams but faced surprising losses to lower-ranked teams. In the Summer split, they faced Cloud9 in the LCS Championship and secured their first championship victory with a decisive 3-1 series win.

While Palafaker stood out as a core player, there are doubts about NRG's ability to compete against other top teams at the international level. However, many believe that they can pull off yet another huge upset and that their performance at Worlds will be something to look forward to.

NRG's recent results:

LCS Summer Championship 2023 - 1st

LCS Summer 2023 - 5th

Despite winning first in LCS, NRG has a lot to work on to stand toe-to-toe with giant esports teams on this list. If they manage to pull this off at Worlds, they can potentially make some huge upsets in the tournament.

NRG roster:

Top: Dhokla

Jungle: Contractz

Mid: Palafox

Bottom: FBI

Support: Ignar

