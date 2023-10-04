10 best teams heading into League of Legends Worlds 2023

Worlds 2023 is just around the corner, and fans are busy picking their favorites to win League of Legends' biggest tournament. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to kick off in Korea in October 2023, bringing together the world's biggest and strongest esports teams. A total of 22 teams from nine different regions are set to participate in the event.
With a mix of seasoned League veterans and emerging super rookies qualifying at Worlds 2023, this tournament has tons of storylines to watch out for. From legendary teams looking to make history to young talents aiming for a big break on the global stage, we are potentially looking at one of the best Worlds so far. Here are the ten best teams coming into the tournament.
JDG, Gen.G, and other strong teams in the League of Legends Worlds 2023
1) JDG
JDG's incredible journey in 2023 has brought them to the brink of making history. After winning every single tournament they've been in this year, the only remaining milestone for them is the highly coveted Worlds trophy. If they manage to secure it, they will be the first team in League of Legends history to achieve a clean sweep of major titles in a year.
JDG's recent results:
- LPL Summer 2023 - 1st
- Mid-Season Invitational 2023 - 1st
- LPL Spring 2023 - 1st
- 2022 World Championship - 3rd/4th
- LPL Summer 2022 - 1st
JDG roster:
- Top: 369
- Jungle: Kanavi
- Mid: knight
- Bottom: Ruler
- Support: MISSING
The LPL's first seed boasts a roster filled with superstar talent in every role, including the arguably best player in the world, Ruler.
We've seen nothing but the best from this team—from perfect drafts to insane macro plays. We can see why they are the heavy favorites to win worlds.
2) Gen. G
Gen. G has shown impressive domestic domination by winning the last three LCK tournaments. In LCK Summer 2023, they managed to get a clean sweep against the tournament favorites, T1. While LCK's first seed had shaky performances in previous international tournaments, they now look like a well-oiled machine coming to dominate the Worlds 2023.
Gen. G's recent results:
- LCK Summer 2023 - 1st
- Mid-Season Invitational 2023 - 4th
- LCK Spring 2023 - 1st
- 2022 World Championship - 3rd/4th
- LCK Summer 2022 - 1st
Gen. G roster:
- Top: Doran
- Jungle: Peanut
- Mid: Chovy
- Bottom: Peyz
- Support: Delight
With Ruler and Lehends leaving the team last year, many didn't believe that Gen. G could replace their bot duo. Fortunately, Peyz and Delight are able to fill the shoes perfectly and are now one of the, if not the strongest, bot duo in LCK.
3) LNG
LNG has yet to prove itself internationally, unlike the other teams on this list. LNG emerged as the second-best team in LPL during the Summer split. Their mid-jungle synergy is one of the strongest in the game, and with a superstar like GALA joining the team, LNG is definitely a team to watch out for in Worlds 2023.
LNG's recent results:
- LPL Summer 2023 - 2nd
- LPL Spring 2023 - 5th/6th
- LPL Summer 2022 - 4th
LNG roster:
- Top: Zika
- Jungle: Tarzan
- Mid: Scout
- Bottom: GALA
- Support: Hang
ADC superstar GALA joined the LNG roster in the Summer split. Alongside League veteran Scout, he is expected to bring his team to victory in Worlds 2023.
4) T1
Despite the many struggles T1 encountered during the season, they still proved a powerhouse, becoming LCK's second seed at Worlds. After finishing as runners-up at Worlds 2022 and MSI 2023 with this roster, they are looking to finally snatch the titles for themselves. This is one of the strongest T1 rosters in years, and they definitely have what it takes to win the biggest tournament this year.
T1's recent results:
- LCK Summer 2023 - 2nd
- Mid-Season Invitational 2023 - 3rd
- LCK Spring 2023 - 2nd
- 2022 World Championship - 2nd
- LCK Summer 2022 - 2nd
With the League GOAT and mechanically gifted young talents in their roster, they are setting their eyes on the Worlds trophy.
T1 roster:
- Top: Zeus
- Jungle: Oner
- Mid: Faker
- Bottom: Gumayusi
- Support: Keria
While T1's top and mid synergy has been performing well recently, their bot duo is the consistent anchor for the team throughout the season.
5) BLG
BLG had a remarkable run this season and has been one of the teams to watch for since their remarkable performance in MSI 2023. They managed to eliminate both the LCK powerhouses during the tournament's lower bracket finals. They are LPL's second seed at Worlds 2023 and look like a scary team in the upcoming tournament.
BLG's recent results:
- LPL Summer 2023 - 3rd
- Mid-Season Invitational 2023 - 2nd
- LPL Spring 2023 - 2nd
- LPL Summer 2022 - 9th/10th
BLG roster:
- Top: Bin
- Jungle: Xun
- Mid: Yagao
- Bottom: Elk
- Support: On
The BLG roster is a strong team that has shown continuous improvement in each tournament, and it's interesting to see how powerful they become in Worlds. Leading their way, of course, is the top slayer who earned the "Giga-Bin" nickname among casters for being one of the best top laners in the game.
6) KT Rolster
It's hard not to get excited about this team's potential, especially since they boast one of the strongest top laners in the League. However, their bot lane consistency is something they need to improve, as we've seen many times how it affected some of their matches negatively. Still, Aiming has shown signs of improvement, and if things go well, they can possibly get the title.
KT's recent results:
- LCK Summer 2023 - 3rd
- LCK Spring 2023 - 3rd
- LCK Summer 2022 - 5th
- LCK Spring 2022 - 7th
KT has been one of the top teams in LCK this year, and it's exciting to see how they will perform on the international stage this year.
KT roster:
- Top: Kiin
- Jungle: Cuzz
- Mid: Bdd
- Bottom: Aiming
- Support: Lehends
While the team hasn't landed any international stints recently, their roster isn't exactly new to the big leagues. The team features LCK veterans, including Cuzz, Lehends, and one of the big mid-lane names in Korea, Bdd.
7) Dplus KIA
For years, DK has always been about Showmaker. However, their roster coming into Worlds 2023 is remarkable, with the superstar ADC Deft joining the team this year after winning Worlds 2022. DK isn't as consistent as other LCK teams, but they have shown incredible performances throughout the season.
Dplus KIA's recent results:
- LCK Summer 2023 - 5th
- LCK Spring 2023 - 5th
- Worlds 2022- 5th-8th
- LCK Summer 2022 - 4th
- LCK Spring 2022 - 3rd
Dplus KIA roster:
- Top: Canna
- Jungle: Canyon
- Mid: Showmaker
- Bottom: Deft
- Support: Kellin
With LCK superstars and veterans on the team, Dplus KIA has the potential to perform well in Worlds 2023.
8) Weibo Gaming
Watching Weibo Gaming is exciting, especially when focusing on TheShy's insane plays. This Korean League veteran has finally discovered a fitting home in the LPL, and their incredible run during the whole season is a reason for fans to watch out for this team in the upcoming international tournament.
Weibo Gaming's recent results:
- LPL Summer 2023 - 5th/6th
- LPL Spring 2023 - 5th/6th
- LPL Summer 2022- 7th/8th
- LPL Spring 2022 - 5th-6th
Weibo Gaming roster:
- Top: TheShy
- Jungle: Weiwei
- Mid: Xiaohu
- Bottom: Light
- Support: Crisp
Weibo Gaming has a huge tendency to depend on its top lane. Hopefully, we can see each player shine in the upcoming tournament.
9) G2
G2 has been an international staple for LEC. This year, they displayed dominance in the domestic scene, constantly making innovative plays across the map and picking the right drafts. While they aren't the heavy favorites to win Worlds 2023, G2 promises to be an exciting team to watch.
G2's recent results:
- LEC Summer 2023 - 1st
- MSI 2023 - 5th-6th
- LEC Spring 2023 - 3rd
- LPL Winter 2023- 1st
G2 had a disappointing run in MSI, but they managed to dominate the domestic scene. Though they showed massive improvement during the summer split, we are excited to see this in Worlds 2023.
G2 roster:
- Top: BrokenBlade
- Jungle: Yike
- Mid: Caps
- Bottom: HansSama
- Support: Mikyx
10) NRG
NRG had a strong start in their first split back in the LCS. They gained recognition for defeating strong teams but faced surprising losses to lower-ranked teams. In the Summer split, they faced Cloud9 in the LCS Championship and secured their first championship victory with a decisive 3-1 series win.
While Palafaker stood out as a core player, there are doubts about NRG's ability to compete against other top teams at the international level. However, many believe that they can pull off yet another huge upset and that their performance at Worlds will be something to look forward to.
NRG's recent results:
- LCS Summer Championship 2023 - 1st
- LCS Summer 2023 - 5th
Despite winning first in LCS, NRG has a lot to work on to stand toe-to-toe with giant esports teams on this list. If they manage to pull this off at Worlds, they can potentially make some huge upsets in the tournament.
NRG roster:
- Top: Dhokla
- Jungle: Contractz
- Mid: Palafox
- Bottom: FBI
- Support: Ignar
Follow Sportskeeda for more such related content.