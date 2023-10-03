League of Legends Worlds Unlocked bundles: Contents, prices, how to get, and more

The Worlds Unlocked bundles by Riot Games are a fresh offering for League of Legends (LoL) esports aficionados who desire to exhibit their ardor during Worlds, the most significant LoL event of 2023. This distinctive collection comprises coveted physical and in-game items with two exclusive options: the Digital Edition and the Collector's Edition.

The League of Legends Worlds Unlocked bundles are the focus of this article, which will cover their price, release date, and other crucial details.

League of Legends Worlds Unlocked bundles' contents

The Unlocked merchandise bundles for Worlds 2023 were revealed by Riot Games on September 21, 2023. These two bundles present players with a mixture of tangible items and secret digital unlocks. Riot mentioned in their blog that fan engagement that spans from the online world to real life was the focus behind the unveiling of these innovative products.

The following are the contents available in these bundles:

Digital Edition:

2023 Worlds Event Pass

Base Renekton champ

2023 Worlds Renekton skin

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked Renekton chroma

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked Runeterra Gothic icon

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked: "AWESOME!" emote

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked "Kiss the Ring" Emote

Unvaulted past Worlds skin capsule

Collector's Edition:

Worlds Teemo Figurine

Worlds Tibbers

Worlds Cap

Worlds Pin

2023 Worlds Event Pass

Base Renekton champ

2023 Worlds Renekton skin

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked Renekton chroma

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked Runeterra Gothic icon

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked: "Awesome!" emote

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked: “Kiss the Ring” Emote

Unvaulted past Worlds skin capsule

League of Legends Worlds Unlocked bundles' prices

The following are the prices for the LoL Worlds Unlocked bundles:

Digital Edition : $65

: $65 Collector's Edition: $125

Starting October 11, patch 13.20 will bring the in-game content to your account following the purchase. Moreover, the contents will be received automatically.

How to get the League of Legends Worlds Unlocked bundles?

If you're interested in acquiring the Worlds Unlocked 2023 bundle, you can visit Riot's official website. However, due to distribution and import restrictions, it must be noted that the Collector’s Edition bundle is only available in certain regions.

Below is a list of eligible nations where the Collector’s Edition can be purchased:

Americas:

United States

Canada

Europe:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Kingdom

Asia and Oceania:

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Taiwan

Starting on October 10, 2023, and running through November 19, 2023, the League of Legends Worlds 2023 will be held in South Korea.