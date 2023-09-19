League of Legends patch 13.19 preview (World’s Patch): Jhin and Lissandra buffs, Renekton nerfs, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 patch, which is 13.19, is due to arrive next week, but Riot Games has provided fans with a preview of some of the balance changes that they can expect from the update. Patch 13.19 is what the Worlds 2023 will be played on, and the developers will be putting in the finishing touches when it comes to the nerfs, buffs, and adjustments.

A lot of champions will be balanced in the upcoming patch, with some of the highlights being the nerfs to Zeri and Renekton. There will also be a lot of buffs to look forward to this time around, with Jhin, Lee Sin, Lissandra, and Twitch getting quality-of-life improvements.

Below is the list of all the names that will be receiving changes in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 patch 13.19.

League of Legends patch 13.19 preview (Worlds 2023 patch)

Before moving on to who will be receiving balance updates, it’s important to note here that the 13.19 preview is tentative. Riot Games will first be testing it out in the League of Legends PBE before officially shipping the changes with the patch next week.

1) Champion Buffs

Galio

Gangplank

Jhin

Lee Sin

Lissandra

Nunu (AP focus)

Pyke

Syndra

Twitch

Ziggs

Jhin will be getting more quality-of-life changes this time around. While the ADC has not been struggling in the lane, he has found it rather difficult to close out the game, even after receiving a fair bit of an early-game advantage. Hence, with 13.19, Riot will try to make sure that Jhin is able to convert his early leads into wins.

2) Champion Nerfs

Rek’Sai

Renekton

Zeri

Renekton has been one of the most dominant top laners for a couple of months now. He has been having a rather great time in the current meta, especially with the Goredrinker changes. Riot Games will be looking to bring his effectiveness down a bit for the upcoming Worlds Championship.

3) System Buffs

Randuin’s Omen

Seeker’s Armguard

Randuin’s Omen will be receiving a significant buff, and Worlds 2023 might just see the resurgence of a tank meta.

League of Legends patch 13.19 is expected to drop on the Rift next week, on September 27, 2023. It will be the version that Worlds 2023 will be played on.