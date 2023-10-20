10 best support champions in League of Legends for Worlds 2023

Not much has changed for the support role in League of Legends patch 13.19 (the Worlds patch). The meta still heavily favors hard-engage support champions, such as Rell, Alistar, and Rakan. These champions have been constantly picked during the Worlds 2023 Play-Ins and even the first day of the Swiss Stage. Although fans love to see variety and surprise picks in the support role, there are champions who are simply more dominating than others.

This list takes a look at the 10 best support champions in patch 13.19 that are likely to get drafted on the Worlds stage.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Rell, Rakan, and eight more elite support lane champions for League of Legends Worlds 2023

1) Rell

Rell, the Iron Maiden (Image via Riot Games)

Best Rell players in Worlds 2023 : Keria (T1), ON (BLG)

: Keria (T1), ON (BLG) Rell counters: Poppy, Taric

Rell is one of the tanky supports in League of Legends patch 13.19. However, more than being a meat shield for her carry, she is an excellent team fighter with crowd-control skills in her kit. Her ultimate can CC multiple enemies who are closely grouped together, allowing her to set up the perfect team fight for her allies.

Rell is also great against enemies with shields, thanks to Shattering Strike. The ability can break enemy shields and stun them. The champion has one of the best early-game phases in the game with her CC, sustain, and all-in potential.

2) Rakan

Rakan the Charmer (Image via Riot Games)

Best Rakan players in Worlds 2023 : Delight (Gen. G), MISSING (BLG)

: Delight (Gen. G), MISSING (BLG) Rakan counters: Maokai, Bard

A champion whose kit is a combination of mobility and crowd control, Rakan is one of the strongest supports in the League of Legends Worlds patch. His ultimate, The Quickness, is an impactful tool in team fights that can be used both offensively and defensively. When playing with Xayah, he gains access to insane mobility and utility skills.

Similar to Rell, Rakan is a support with early all-in potential. He has a Level 2 power spike, which can be used to get an early kill for his carry. At this stage, the charming support has tons of options on the map, thanks to his skills.

3) Nautilus

Nautilus, the Titan of the Depths (Image via Riot Games)

Best Naut players in Worlds 2023 : Lehends (KT), Hang (LNG)

: Lehends (KT), Hang (LNG) Naut counters: Braum, Rell

Supports with great early power spikes seem to be the meta for the League of Legends Worlds patch, and it's no surprise that Nautilus is included in this list. He has one of the strongest Level 2 power spikes, thanks to his hook and large health pool. At this point, he can engage the opponents to get an early kill.

Once he builds his boots, Nautilus gains the ability to pressure the map with this good roaming potential. His ultimate, Depth Charge, is a useful tool both in team fights and pick-offs with its extra kill pressure.

4) Alistar

Alistar, the Minotaur (Image via Riot Games)

Best Alistar players in Worlds 2023 : Labrov (BDS)

: Labrov (BDS) Alistar counters: Janna, Bard

On Day 1 of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage, we have seen many teams prioritize Alistar during the drafting stage. Like several champions on this list, Alistar's power spike peaks at Level 2, where he can easily execute a CC combo to his opponents, thanks to his Pulverize and Headbutt skills.

Alistar also has a good roaming potential like Nautilus, which players should capitalize on after purchasing boots. His ultimate removes all CC effects on him, and he reduces incoming damage, allowing him to freely set up fights without the fear of getting eliminated instantly.

5) Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Golem (Image via Riot Games)

Best Blitzcrank players in Worlds 2023 : Labrov (BDS), Delight (KT)

: Labrov (BDS), Delight (KT) Blitzcrank counters: Galio, Rakan

Blitzcrank isn't exactly a tank made for the frontlines, but his crowd-control skills are great for making quick pick-offs. Much of his game impact comes from his Rocket Grab skill, which grabs an opponent towards him. It's a great way to set up instant kills or burn your opponents' summoner spells.

However, Blitzcrank is heavily reliant on landing skill shots. Otherwise, he isn't as strong as other supports in this list. He also has excellent lane pressure when his skill is available, which can be extremely valuable during the laning phase.

6) Senna

Senna, the Redeemer (Image via Riot Games)

Best Senna players in Worlds 2023 :

: Senna counters: Amumu, Taric

While tanky, hard-engage champions are the best supports in the current meta of League of Legends, Senna can perform just as well in this Worlds patch. Her kit truly shines at long-range combat, having the ability to poke enemies with her Piercing Darkness skill. Moreover, it also doubles as a sustain skill with its ability to heal her teammates.

Senna also has a crowd-control skill up her sleeve and the Curse of the Black Mist, which can be used both offensively and defensively. She has an insane scaling ability and becomes a powerhouse in the late game, thanks to her Passive skill.

7) Braum

Braum, the Heart of the Freljord (Image via Riot Games)

Best Braum players in Worlds 2023 : Mikyx (G2), Keria (T1)

: Mikyx (G2), Keria (T1) Braum counters: Rakan, Bard

Another League of Legends tank champion on this list is Braum. This support champion is the epitome of a classic tank who excels at protecting his allies. His large shield is capable of blocking not only basic attacks but also projectile skills. This is a really useful skill, considering most of the AD carries possess projectile ultimate.

Aside from being a shield, Braum also has decent offensive abilities thanks to his Glacial Fissure and Concussive Blow. He can use these skills to roam the map as soon as he gets some boots.

8) Leona

Leona, the Radiant Dawn in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Best Leona players in Worlds 2023 : Crisp (WBG)

: Crisp (WBG) Leona counters: Taric, Janna

Leona is the real definition of crowd control, with almost everything in her kit being a CC skill. She is extremely deadly at Level 2 when her all-in combo becomes available and her massive power spike unlocks. Her ultimate has a massive range and is incredibly useful in setting up team fights.

However, those who play Leona should be careful of diving too deep as she has limited mobility. For this reason, boots are the most important item for her in the early game.

9) Taric

Taric, the Shield of Valoran in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Best Taric players in Worlds 2023 : CoreJJ (Team Liquid)

: CoreJJ (Team Liquid) Taric counters: Neeko, Renata Glasc

Taric is another popular support pick in 13.19. In League of Legends Worlds Play-Ins, we have seen BDS Labrov perform well with this champion in their match against CFO. He provides sustain and great protection to his carry thanks to Starlight's Touch and Bastion.

Taric gets his power spike at Level 6 once he unlocks his ultimate. Cosmic Radiance is a game-changing skill that renders his allies invulnerable for a brief period.

10) Renata Glasc

Renata Glasc, the Chem-Baroness in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Best Renata Glasc players in Worlds 2023 : Lehends (KT)

: Lehends (KT) Renata Glasc counters: Taric, Blitzcrank

Renata Glasc is one of the few non-tank supports in League of Legends that perform really well in the Worlds patch. She can buff an allied champion, shield allies, and slow enemies. Her ultimate is now one of the best skills in the game, allowing her to send out a massive wave of chemicals to CC enemies.

With her ultimate skill unlocked, Renata Glasc's power spike is at Level 6. However, she is very squishy and doesn't have a strong roaming potential like the other champions in this list.

This wraps up our list of 10 best support champions at League of Legends Worlds 2023. The tournament is set to kick off on October 10, 2023, and will last until November 19, 2023.