5 best beginner champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift (March 2023)

Riot Games' upcoming mobile game, "League of Legends: Wild Rift," aims to provide fans of the veteran franchise with the best MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) experience ever.

If you are a League of Legends fan and have watched its tie-in Netflix show, "Arcane," you will be familiar with the upcoming mobile game as it is loosely based on the hit TV show and is a modified version of the original game optimized to work on mobile devices.

Although League of Legends: Wild Rift has no official release date announced for most regions, the developers have shared an enormous amount of information about the upcoming game's features, list of champions, skins, game modes, updates, and so much more.

Currently, there are 98 champions on the mobile version and most of them are based on their counterparts from the original game. While the playable champions have been updated with better visuals and more accurate designs based on their appearances in lore, some of their powers and abilities have been altered to ensure smooth and optimal performance on mobile devices.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Braum and 4 of these champions can be used by beginners in League of Legends: Wild Rift

If you are new to League of Legends and are looking forward to playing Wild Rift, it can be overwhelming to understand the power levels and abilities of each champion, let alone make the choice of who you want to play as a beginner.

So, here's a list of champions that you can use to get an early advantage in the game and rank up quickly.

1) Braum

Braum in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Braum is a champion who specializes in both offense and defense. He is someone who should be on your radar as he can dive around battlefields, knock out opponents and shield your teammates from enemy attacks. In short, he is a walking tank and can change the course of a battle by stunning opponents, enabling your teammates to recover and go on offense.

2) Master Yi

Master Yi in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Master Yi specializes as a ganker with the ability to dive in and out of battlefields, tearing through enemies with powerful blade strikes. However, you will need some practice with this champion as focussed attacks from enemies can wipe him out swiftly.

With enough practice and team coordination, he is a force to be reckoned with and will be a valued addition to the team.

3) Ashe

Ashe in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Ashe is one of the best ADC (Attack Damage Carry) champions you can add to your team as she can perform rapid-fire ranged attacks that deal a high level of damage. Her Hawkshot ability grants her an unprecedented level of map knowledge, allowing her to keep track of the movements of her opponents and eliminate them from afar.

4) Darius

Darius in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Darius is a powerful champion who shares similar combat abilities to Braum and is best suited for Baron Lane. His ranged Hookshot ability allows him to single out enemies and swiftly beat them down, topping up his HP in the process.

It will take some practice to use him effectively as he is built for a more strategic game style, but will be a liability if not used properly and at the right moments.

5) Vi

Vi in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Vi is a popular champion in the League of Legends franchise and is also the protagonist of Netflix's steampunk tie-in show, "Arcane." She is one of the best melee combatants who excels in ganking and 1v1 takedowns. Additionally, her charged dash ability enables her to move across maps at high speeds and chase down fleeing enemies.

League of Legends: Wild Rift offers the ultimate PvP MOBA gaming experience and if you are excited and looking forward to playing it, you can head over to Apple's App Store or Google Play Store to pre-register or install the game if it's available in your region.

The developers are updating the game with exciting new pre-launch content that will help in progression and in earning rewards.

