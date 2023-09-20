League of Legends patch 13.19 early notes: All expected changes coming to the Worlds patch 

The early notes for League of Legends patch 13.19 are live, and players can now get a glimpse of the changes that will make their way to the Worlds update next week. There are a fair bit of balance changes to look forward to, with some of the biggest highlights being the nerfs to Azir and Rek’Sai, the Gangplank buffs, and the adjustments coming to Randuin’s Omen.

Patch 13.19 will be the version on which Worlds 2023 will be played. Riot Games is using this patch to put in the final touches and balance the competitive scene ahead of the international event.

Below is a list of some of the expected changes making their way to the title with League of Legends patch 13.19.

League of Legends patch 13.19 early notes (Worlds patch)

Before moving on to the list of changes, it’s important to note that these League of Legends patch 13.19 early notes are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the final patch next week.

Riot Games will test these tweaks out in the League of Legends PBE before officially shipping them with patch 13.19.

1) Champion Buffs

Galio

R Cooldown: 200-160 >>> 180-140

Gangplank

R cooldown: 180-140 >>> 170-130

Death's Daughter slow: 60% for 1 sec >>> 75% for 1 sec

Raise Morale move speed: 30% for 2 seconds >>> 40% for 2 seconds

Jhin

R damage: 50/125/200 + 25% total AD >>> 64/154/244 + 25% total AD

Lee Sin

Armor: 34 >>> 36

W Omnivamp: 5-27% >>> 10-26%

Lissandra

W Root Duration: 1.1-1.5 >>> 1.25-1.65

Nunu

E AP Ratio per hit: 10% >>> 15% (total ratio 90% >>> 135%)

Pyke

Health Growth: 104 >>> 110

W cooldown: 12-10 >>> 12-8

Syndra

Q base damage: 70-210 >>> 75-215

Twitch

R missile speed: 4000 >>> 5000

2) Champion Nerfs

Azir

Q cooldown: 12-6 >>> 14-6

Rek'sai

Passive heal: 15-125 + 2-12% Max HP >>> 10 + 2-10% Max HP

Q damage: 34-50% Total AD >>> 30-50% Total AD

Burrowed move speed: 350/355/360/365 (1/6/11/16) >>> 340/345/350 (1/6/11)

Unburrow damage: 50-110 + 80% bonus AD >>> 50-190 + 80% bonus AD

Renekton

Base Magic Resistance: 32 >>> 28

Zeri

Base Movement Speed: 335 >>> 330

3) System Buffs

Randuin's Omen

Price: 3000 >>> 2700

Seeker's Armguard

Base armor: 15 >>> 20 (Max armor: 30 >>> 35)

League of Legends patch 13.19 release date

League of Legends patch 13.19 will be hitting the Rift next week on September 27, 2023. As mentioned earlier, it will be the official patch that Worlds 2023 will be played on.