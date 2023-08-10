10 best champions that can stun-lock you to death in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena

The latest addition to League of Legends, the 2v2v2v2 Arena mode, is exponentially growing its player base day by day. The essential part of excelling in this game mode is picking an impactful team composition. While you cannot see what your opponents have locked in, you can see their bans. Therefore, it's quite important to draft champions that generally feel strong and have a good amount of stun capability in their kits.

This article will list the ten best League of Legends champions that can phenomenally influence your League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena team composition and constantly stun your opponents until elimination.

Leona, Sett, Nautilus, and seven other best stun-lock champions in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena

1) Leona

Leona in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode (Image via Riot Games)

Leona is one of the best champions to pick in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena. She brings a ton of lockdown, making her a formidable pick in team fights. Also, she's great at team fighting and keeping the main carry alive, and her roaming is quite strong in the small Arena maps.

Leona's Q is an auto-attack reset, and she can do an empowered attack subsequently. It has additional range, deals damage, and, most importantly, stuns the target for one second. Furthermore, her E is a straight-line skill shot that deals damage, and if it hits a champion, she can dash to that champion and root them as well.

Last but not least, her R creates a circle on the ground that deals damage to all champions inside that circle, and targets hit are also massively slowed. They're stunned instead if they're right in the circle's center.

Best duo: Kog'Maw, Ivern, Kayn

2) Sett

Sett in LoL 2v2v2v2 Arena mode (Image via Riot Games)

Sett is a solid choice in the Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena with stun capabilities. He's a bruiser-style champion with powerful stuns and the ability to trap multiple enemies. Furthermore, he's deceptively tanky and quite difficult to kill.

Sett's E pulls enemies that are in front and behind him towards himself, which deals damage and makes them airborne and slow. Additionally, all enemies are stunned for one second upon landing.

Sett's R can grab a champion and carry them into the air. Subsequently, he slams them into the ground. It deals a large amount of damage to the carried champion, as well as their League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena teammate, if it is slammed into them. In addition, they will be slowed as well.

Best duo: Kai’Sa, Mordekaiser, Samira, Shaco

3) Nautilus

Nautilus in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode (Image via Riot Games)

Nautilus is one of the strongest stun-lock champions in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena, with amazing, engaging capabilities. He has four different lockdown abilities.

Nautilus' Passive makes his basic attacks deal additional damage and immobilize targets. Subsequently, his Q is a straight-line skill shot that throws a hook forward, and upon hitting an enemy, he drags himself to the target and drags the target to him. This can also be used in the terrain of League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena maps, which will give him additional movement aspects.

Nautilus E creates three exploding waves around himself, dealing damage and slowing enemies. Lastly, his R is a point-and-click ability that fires a shockwave that locks onto a champion. Upon reaching the target, it deals damage and knocks them into the air for one second before stunning them upon landing.

Best duo: Kai'Sa, Teemo, Amumu

4) Maokai

Maokai in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode (Image via Riot Games)

Maokai is a great pick in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode, as he also brings a ton of lockdown while being tanky.

His Q is a straight-line skill shot that deals damage and slows enemies. When this is used, the nearby teammate will be stunned and knocked back. Maokai's W is a point-and-click ability, which makes him untargetable and allows him to dash to an enemy. Upon arrival, he deals damage and roots them.

His E ability throws out a sapling. If an enemy comes nearby, the sapling runs towards them, and if it collides, it explodes, deals magic damage, and slows a nearby teammate.

Last but not least, Maokai's R creates a large wave of five thorns that stop after hitting the enemy champions and rooting them. It can be quite strong on the small maps of League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode.

Best duo: Vayne, Heimerdinger, Swain

5) Amumu

Amumu in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode (Image via Riot Games)

Amumu is a great League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena champion with a ton of lockdown. He can engage well and is impeccable in team fights. He can deal massive amounts of damage and is difficult to kill.

Amumu's Q is a straight-line skill shot that deals damage and stuns the first enemy hit. Following the hit, he is pulled towards the target.

His ultimate creates a massive circle around him, which damages, stuns, and knocks up all enemies hit for one and a half seconds.

Best duo: Kai'Sa, Caitlyn, Swain

6) Rakan

Rakan in LoL 2v2v2v2 Arena mode (Image via Riot Games)

Rakan is a great mobile champion in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena with many engagement tools. However, he relies on his teammate to follow up on his engagement and help him escape.

His W is a skill shot, which enables him to dash in a direction, creating a circle on the ground. After a short delay, it knocks up enemies within the circle and damages them.

Rakan's R grants him a massive amount of additional movement speed, along with ghosting for four seconds. During this time, any enemy champion he collides with takes damage while being charmed and slowed.

Best duo: Kai'Sa, Riven, Kog'Maw

7) Alistar

Alistar in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode (Image via Riot Games)

Alistar is possibly the most reliable tank support in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode. He brings an immense amount of lockdowns and practically cannot die if he gets his ultimate.

His Q slams the ground around him, which deals damage, stuns, and knocks up all enemies nearby. Subsequently, he can use his W, which is a targeted ability where he dashes to an enemy, knocks them back, stuns them, and deals damage. If used correctly, he can become a stun-lock god in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena.

Alistar's E deals damage to all enemies nearby, and he gains a stack of it every time it damages an enemy. When this has five stacks, his next basic attack will deal additional damage and stun the enemy.

Best duo: Vayne, Fiora, Cassiopeia

8) Rell

Rell in LoL 2v2v2v2 Arena mode (Image via Riot Games)

Rell has many lockdowns while bringing incredibly engaging aspects to League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode.

Her Q is a straight-line skill shot, which enables her to lunge a small distance in a specific direction. Enemies hit by the ability have their shields destroyed, take damage, and get stunned.

While mounted, Rell's W makes her leap to an area, dealing damage and knocking up all enemies hit. Notably, her R creates a circle around her, pulling nearby enemies inward and damaging them.

Best duo: Malzahar, Fiora, Kai'Sa

9) Sejuani

Sejuani in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode (Image via Riot Games)

Sejuani is one of the best tank champions in the 2v2v2v2 Arena mode and brings a lot of lockdown capabilities. She's weaker without other melee champions, as they can help proc her E.

Sejuani's Q makes her dash in a straight line, and if she hits an enemy champion, she deals damage and knocks them up. Subsequently, her E ability is passive for her and nearby melee allies. It can apply stacks of frost when they attack an enemy champion. The point-and-click ability stuns an enemy and deals damage if it reaches four stacks of passive.

Sejuani's R is a straight-line skill shot that she can throw in a direction that deals damage and stuns an enemy. If it travels more than 400 units, it's empowered, deals more damage, and stuns for longer.

Best duo: Kayn, Warwick, Shyvana

10) Gragas

Gragas in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode (Image via Riot Games)

Gragas brings amazing engagement and disengagement tools with lots of burst damage to the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena. Furthermore, his Passive ability restores health after he drinks from his barrels. It can be triggered every eight seconds.

His E ability makes him dash forward in a straight line. If he collides with an enemy champion, it will knock him up and damage all nearby enemies. Gragas's ultimate is a skill shot that deals massive amounts of damage and knocks all enemies away from the center of the ability.

Best duo: Kog'Maw, Nilah, Corki