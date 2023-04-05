5 best counters to Sejuani jungle in League of Legends season 13

Sejuani is one of the most-picked jungle champions in League of Legends season 13's high-elo and professional play. She has managed to maintain this status thanks to her team-fighting playstyle, which suits a lot of team compositions quite well. Despite receiving nerfs in patch 13.7, the champion is expected to continue her dominance in the jungle.

This article lists the five best counters to Sejuani jungle in League of Legends season 13.

Wukong, Kayn, and three other champions are good counters to Sejuani jungle in League of Legends season 13

1) Wukong

Wukong is a great vacuum answer to Sejuani jungle in season 13 of the game (Images via Riot Games)

Wukong is one of the most consistent jungle champions in League of Legends season 13. He is also a great counter to Sejuani jungle.

For the majority of League of Legends season 13 professional play and high-elo, Wukong has been a great vacuum answer to Sejuani jungle. He has a good team-fighting ability, thanks to his R (Cyclone). Additionally, since his core items are Divine Sunderer and Black Cleaver, he can absolutely shred through Sejuani's health and armor.

This is why League of Legends players are highly advised to pick him whenever they go up against Sejuani.

2) Kayn

Kayn is one of the most infamous overpowered champions in the game (Image via Riot Games)

Kayn is among the most infamous jungle champions in League of Legends season 13. His mobility, healing, and CC through his W (Blade's Reach) have made him one of the most frustrating picks to play against.

Sejuani jungle is not a potent threat to Kayn. This allows him to power farm and get close to his power spike. Since Goredrinker and Black Cleaver are his core items against tanks, he can absolutely shred through his opponent's HP.

Additionally, there's not much that Sejuani jungle can do about Kayn's mobility and healing.

3) Jarvan IV

Jarvan IV still remains the best jungle pick in season 13 of the game (Image via Riot Games)

Jarvan IV remains the best jungle pick in League of Legends season 13. He is an excellent counter to Sejuani jungle due to the fact that his kit is so much better, and he provides higher value.

Sejuani primarily acts as a CC-heavy jungle champion who is the team's main front-liner. She can also gank quite well in the early-game to mid-game stages.

Jarvan IV is even better at ganking lanes than Sejuani jungle. He is great at accessing enemy backline carries and focusing them. Additionally, he has a good clearing speed for the jungle camps and is one of the best early-game to mid-game jungle champions.

4) Zac

Zac does everything that Sejuani does, but better (Image via Riot Games)

Zac is one of the few four-way-flex picks in League of Legends season 13 and is quite strong in his primary role (JGL).

Zac is better at everything that Sejuani jungle does. He can provide more CC, be more useful in team fights, access backline carries more effectively, heal more, and gank more efficiently.

Additionally, his damage output is considerably higher than Sejuani jungle. He is also a better mid-game to late-game scaling tank.

5) Lillia

Lillia is one of the best AP jungle picks against tanks in the game (Image via Riot Games)

Lillia is somewhat of an underrated pick in the League of Legends season 13 jungle. Despite her being quite strong in the current meta, players favor champions like Wukong, Sejuani, Jarvan IV, and Vi.

Lillia is an efficient counter to Sejuani jungle due to her kit and item choices. Her Passive (Dream-Laden Bough) does max health damage, while her Q (Blooming Blows) does true damage while providing her with movement speed. Additionally, her E (Swirlseed) is a great kitting ability, and her R (Lilting Lullaby) makes enemies drowsy.

Considering that Lillia primarily opts for the Conqueror rune setup and Liandry's Anguish or Jak'Sho, The Protean as her mythic item, there's not much that Sejuani jungle can do to topple her.

