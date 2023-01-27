Zac is a League of Legends melee tank champion who mostly thrives in the jungle, toplane, and support. His kit is built for crowd control and AoE (area-of-effect damage), making him a strong choice in team battles and sieges. His ability to move across the battlefield and engage multiple targets makes him a dangerous choice.

Since he is usually known for being played on toplane, jungle, and support, Zac is a sleeper OP selection on midlane. Keeping this in mind, he is a highly helpful choice because opponents seldom anticipate him playing that role, which makes him an excellent quadruple-flex selection.

Zac is a dangerous opponent in the midlane because of his tankiness and crowd-control skills. He thrives in both team battles and 1v1 scenarios, making him a well-rounded pick for midlane dominators.

Cell Division is one of Zac's most prominent skills. When he takes damage, he splits into tiny versions of himself, allowing him to escape perilous circumstances and reposition himself in confrontations. His E (Elastic Slingshot), which draws adversaries towards him and causes damage, is also a powerful crowd-control skill.

Because of his ultimate ability, R (Let's Bounce!), Zac possesses a high level of tankiness in addition to his powerful crowd management. It allows him to jump to adjacent adversaries and do damage while also slowing them down. Further, it provides him with faster movement speed, making him a powerful force in team battles.

Overall, midlaning with Zac is an excellent pick for players who wish to command the rift and act as a tanky initiate. He is a force to be reckoned with in the midlane, because of his formidable crowd-control skills and tankiness. He can be a powerful opponent in the midlane and a great asset in team battles with the appropriate itemization.

This article will serve as a comprehensive guide to playing midlane Zac in League of Legends season 13.

Runes, itemization, and gameplay guide for midlane Zac in League of Legends Season 13

The key to properly playing Zac is to learn his skills and apply them in the appropriate conditions. He is an excellent choice for League of Legends players who enjoy playing aggressively and initiating battles.

1) Runes

When it comes to runes, Zac is a strong League of Legends champion with two viable options when playing on midlane. The first is the Conqueror setup, with Precision as the primary rune, and Resolve as the secondary.

This configuration enables Zac to conduct frequent extended deals since Conqueror complements his playstyle. The setup is also a good choice while facing melee League of Legends champions like Sylas, Pantheon, and others.

Resolve as the secondary rune provides good sustain and amplifies healing due to being granted access to Second Wind and Revatilze.

Zac's Conqueror rune path (Image via Riot Client)

Primary Rune (Precision)

Conqueror - Triumph - Legend Tenacity - Last Stand

Secondary Rune (Resolve)

Second Wind - Revatilze

The Electrocute rune configuration is the second choice for midlane Zac. Domination is the primary and Resolve is the secondary. League of Legends players should keep in mind that this rune setup is only viable against a squishy enemy team composition. Furthermore, this is only suited for his AP build.

Choosing Domination as the primary rune grants access to Electrocute, which is useful for dealing fast burst damage to squishy opponents. Thanks to Second Wind and Revitalization, Resolve as the secondary delivers excellent sustainability and healing.

Zac's Electrocute rune setup (Image via Riot Client)

Primary Rune (Domination)

Electrocute - Sudden Impact - Eyeball Collection - Ultimate Hunter

Secondary Rune (Resolve)

Second Wind - Revitalize

2) Itemization

Zac has two alternative builds when it comes to itemization. The first is the Conqueror rune itemization construct. One's purpose in this configuration should be to play their team's main tank initiator who offers peel for the carries.

When playing against AP League of Legends champions like Sylas and wishing to trade frequently throughout the laning phase, Demonic Embrace is suggested as the first item. However, while facing an AD-heavy team, it is advisable to rush Sunfire Aegis.

Demonic Embrace (Opt for Sunfire Aegis rush when against AD-heavy team comps)

Ionian Boots

Radiant Virtue (Core Mythic item)

Sunfire Aegis

Spirit Visage

Thornmail

The AP version is Zac's second itemization build. With this setup, the objective should be to continuously burst opponents. This works best with the Electrocute rune setup, however, in some cases, it can also function with the Conqueror rune composition.

Starting with a Dark seal is recommended for this build because the goal is to snowball as much as possible. Rushing Night Harvester should be the aim, to ensure burst damage on opponents in League of Legends.

Night Harvester (Core Mythic item)

Sorcerer's Shoes

Shadowflame

Zhonya's Hourglass

Horizon Focus

Deathcap

Gameplay

Playing Zac in the midlane in League of Legends requires a combination of aggression and patience.

One of the key strategies when playing Zac in the midlane is to take advantage of his ability to poke enemies with his Q ability, Stretching Strike.

It is an excellent poking technique that allows him to damage foes from a distance. Further, the ability also allows him to jump into adversaries, giving him excellent skills for fighting. One should remember that Stretching Strike is also an auto-attack reset.

His W (Unstable Matter) is a fantastic area-of-effect ability that causes damage to all League of Legends foes in the region. In a team battle, it is effective at clearing waves and inflicting damage on many adversaries.

His E (Elastic Slingshot) is a strong gap closer that allows him to leap to a location and deliver damage to any foes within it. This skill is excellent for starting fights and catching opponents off guard. R (Let's Bounce!), his ultimate ability, is strong and allows him to bounce to an area and cause damage to all foes in the vicinity.

This skill is excellent for starting fights and catching opponents off guard. With that being said, League of Legends players should keep in mind that when Zac is in his E animation, he can use his Q or R as well. It is recommended to learn this combo in the practice tool mode. Another usage of his E ability is roaming to other lanes.

While midlane Zac is an enjoyable choice for most League of Legends players, it is recommended to play him in practice tool mode and standard games to better grasp the champion and his combos.

However, once at ease, he is a viable option for ensuring regular LP gains for one's League of Legends' ranked climb.

Poll : 0 votes