Jungle meta shifts incoming as Riot outlines changes for Sunfire Aegis and Turbo Chemtank in League of Legends patch 11.9 preview

The League of Legends jungle meta will see a significant number of shifts in patch 11.9 as Riot Games will specifically focus on that role in the upcoming update.

With the arrival of the new Mythic Sets and the item system overhaul in patch 10.23, some junglers like Hecarim and Udyr have seen a significant rise in pick rate in both pro play and standard matchmaking.

Hecarim’s dominance was on a different level altogether as he was able to amass a whopping 70% global ban rate in solo queue.

#Hecarim is getting nerfed again in patch 11.9.



The Shadow of War is on the verge of hitting a 70% global ban rate in #LoL solo queue, and boasts a 53.53% win rate in Platinum and above.



Riot are testing "pushing power away from tank build" or simply nerfing Turbo Chemtank. pic.twitter.com/DNNoUF52ca — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) April 14, 2021

Much of his overpowered nature comes from the mythic item Turbo Chemtank, which grants him a significant amount of base tankiness and damage, along with a ton of movement speed.

According to lol.fandom.com, the League of Legends LEC Spring Playoffs show that 50 out of 66 jungle picks go for Turbo Chemtank as the mythic choice.

11.9 Patch Preview with the tentative changes:



While doing the Hecarim nerfs we wanted to shift his power so that tank build has notably less damage (but still tanky) making room for a viable damage build. pic.twitter.com/sAWqdqoAXF — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 20, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter detailed all the tentative changes that Riot have planned for items in patch 11.9

Hecarim will be receiving a significant number of nerfs to his kit, while his core mythic Turbo Chemtank will also be toned down in power to help balance the item even further.

League of Legends patch 11.9 preview item updates

Item Nerfs

Turbo Chemtank

Active Movement Speed 60 >>> 40%

Deadman's Plate

Health :: 400 >>> 300

Item Buffs

Moonstone Renewer

Starlit Grace Base Heal 60 >>> 70

Death's Dance

Attack damage: 50 > 55; Armor 40 > 45

Wits End

Build path: Dagger > Long Sword

Attack Damage: 30 >> 40; (Attack speed still 40%)

Sunfire Aegis (jungle only)

Immolate Monster Damage :: 100% >>> 150%

Full tank junglers have been having a hard time keeping up with the ever-changing jungle meta in League of Legends season 11.

When the Mythic Items first hit the live servers, the Sunfire Aegis-dependant champions like Rammus, Amumu, and Zac had been a bit too overpowered in standard matchmaking.

However, the item soon got nerfed and tank junglers have been having a rough time in the game ever since.

But with patch 11.9, the League of Legends devs will look to make some upgrades to the item, especially with its jungle clear speed. Immolate damage will be increased on neutral monster camps to help the champions clear their jungle significantly faster.

League of Legends patch 11.9 is scheduled to drop next week on the 28th.