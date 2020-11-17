Tanks in League of Legends will receive a significant nerf with incoming Bami’s Cinder hotfix

Even with all the quality of life changes that the ADCs received with the new League of Legends items, they were still getting outduelled by tanks even during late-game situations.

Much of the overpowered nature of the tanks came from items that were built from Bami’s Cinder, as the reworked Immolate passive was just doing too much damage.

Tanks nerf Hotfix coming today:



Hits Sunfire and Frostfire a bit harder than Chemtank.



Also includes bugfixes for Wardstone exploit and jungle+support starters. pic.twitter.com/7apxQz4UMw — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 16, 2020

To balance the tanks and tone down their oppressive nature a bit, the League of Legends devs have decided to roll out some hotfixes for the item.

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark 'Scruffy' Yetter talked about the upcoming nerfs in a recent tweet, and he felt that it should be enough to stop tanks from snowballing out of control.

League of Legends tanks get a nerf with Bami’s cinder hotfix

Well, if players aren't exactly aware of how overpowered the new Bami’s Cinder items were in League of Legends, then the above clip will indeed give them a solid idea.

Five champions using Bami’s Cinder items are capable of killing the baron incredibly fast even without touching it. This is perhaps as overpowered as tank itemizations can get, and the League of Legends community will be glad that Riot is actively trying to fix it.

Preseason Balance Hotfix coming tonight:



We know there is lots lots more to do in the next few patches, just starting to chip away at the most out of balance items and champs. pic.twitter.com/c7MPYQHQZn — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 13, 2020

Assassins and tanks are in a great situation right now in Season 11, and though we aren’t exactly seeing nerfs coming to the former, the latter will indeed be going through some tweaks.

Bami’s Cinder, Sunfire Aegis, Frostfire Gauntlet, and Turbo Chemtank will be receiving the nerf hammer in the hotfix, and their burn DPS will be significantly reduced. The Bami’s Cinder changes will also be affecting tank junglers, and they will no longer be able to clear neutral camps and epic monsters as quickly as they used to.

Moreover, tanks like Ornn and Maokai will not be as oppressive in the laning phase, and bruiser champions will have an easier time dealing with them.