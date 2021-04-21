Riot details all Hecarim nerfs along with buffs to Sett and Xerath in League of Legends patch 11.9 preview

League of Legends patch 11.9 is gearing up to be a rather big one, as Riot will be looking to bring in a significant amount of tweaks to champions' kits this time around.

There will be a lot of shifts in the jungle meta in League of Legends patch 11.9, as Hecarim will be gutted, and the devs will be toning down his power from every aspect of his kit.

11.9 Patch Preview with the tentative changes:



While doing the Hecarim nerfs we wanted to shift his power so that tank build has notably less damage (but still tanky) making room for a viable damage build. pic.twitter.com/sAWqdqoAXF — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 20, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter detailed all the tentative changes that Hecarim will be receiving in the upcoming update.

Tankiness, damage, and sustain; Hecarim will be getting a huge hit on all aspects of his kit, and it’s safe to assume that his pick rate in both pro play and standard matchmaking will be plummeting quite a lot.

Additionally, some of the more underwhelming picks in League of Legends season 11, like Xerath and Sett, will be getting some much-needed attention. A significant amount of buffs will be coming their way in League of Legends patch 11.9 to make them more relevant in the meta.

It’s important to note that each of the changes outlined today is tentative, and the League of Legends devs can tweak it further based on how well testing goes on the PBE server.

League of Legends patch 11.9 preview

Deadmans nerf and Shen buffs, FeelsYorickMan..

On another note, Yorick has a bug atm where, the minion wave aggroes onto him from pet dmg..

This was patched out in 8.23 Hotfix so Wtf?



His Winrate also has tanked Gold+ but remained the same Iron-Silver..https://t.co/yEjFj1hhpM pic.twitter.com/iOMf9MdlRP — Kampsycho (@Kampsycho) April 20, 2021

League of Legends Champion Nerfs

Hecarim

Base Armor: 36 >>> 32

Armor Per Level : 4 >>> 4.25

Q Bonus Damage Per Rampage Stack:

5% >>> 2% (+1% per 33 bAD)

W Healing 30% >>> 30% (+1% per 40 base AD) of damage Hecarim deals. This percentage is halved 15% (+1% per 80 base AD) for damage dealt by allies

E Minimum Base Damage: 35 - 155 >>> 30 - 110

E Maximum Base Damage: 70 - 310 >>> 60 - 220

Morgana

W damage to monsters 200% >>> 185%

Diana

Armor per level: 3.6 >>> 3.1; Base HP Regen :: 7.5 >>> 6.5; P Bonus Attack Speed: 20 - 40% >>>15 - 40%

Dr Mundo

Armor/Ivl: 3.5 >>> 3; AD/Ivl: 3.5 >>> 3

Rumble

P Overheated Magic Damage On-Hit :10 - 50 >>> 5 - 40

Vlad

Q Cooldown :: 9 /7.75 / 6.5 / 5.25 / 4 >>> 9 /7.9 / 6.8 / 5.7 / 4.6

Jinx (bug fix nerf)

Rockets crit for 200% >>> 175% to splash targets

Gragas

E damage 80- 240 >> 80 - 220

Heimerdinger

W Damage: 50 - 170 >>> 50 - 150 (Max Damage: 90 - 306 >>> 90 - 270)

Garen

W AR/MR per stack: 0.25 >>> 0.2 Max Resists Unchanged (Minions needed for max:120 >>> 150)

League of Legends Champion Buffs

Kindred

Cooldown: 9 >>> 8; Q Damage: 60-140 >>> 60 - 160

Shen

R Shield Value :: 175 / 350 / 525 (+135% AP) >>> 120 / 310 / 500 (+17.5% base HP) (+135% AP)

Xerath

Q Damage :: 80 - 240 (+75% AP) >>> 70 - 230 (+90% AP); W Damage :: 60-180 (+60% AP) >>> 60 - 200 (+65% AP)

Kog'Maw

Q Resistance Reduction :: 20 - 28% >>> 25 - 33%; E cost 80 - 120 >>> 60 - 100

Taric

Q Mana Cost: 70 - 110 >>> 70 - 90

Lulu

W cooldown 16 - 12 >>> 15 - 11; W attack speed 20 - 35 >>> 25 - 35%

Trundle

E Slow Amount: 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60% >>> 32 / 39 / 46 / 53 / 60%

Kayn (Rhaast)

Rhaast Q Damage: 55% total AD +5% (+4%/100%) enemy max hp >>> 65% total AD +5% (+4% / 100%) enemy max hp

Sett

W Percent of expended Grit dealt as damage: 25 +10 per 100 Bonus AD: 25 + 20 per 100 Bonus AD

R bous AD ratio 100 >>> 120%

League of Legends patch 11.9 is set to arrive next week.