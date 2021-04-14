Riot planning significant Hecarim nerfs for League of Legends patch 11.9

The League of Legends Season 11 jungle meta has been incredibly favorable for picks like Hecarim and Udyr, who had an incredible pick rate in professional play across all the leagues.

The Mythic item called Turbo Chemtank made both these champions a go-to in higher elos as it provided them with a burst of movement speed, helping them to zoom around and commit to cross-map play in just seconds.

According to lol.fandom.com, the League of Legends LEC Spring Playoffs show that 50 out of 66 jungle picks go for the Turbo Chemtank as the mythic choice.

Turbo Chemtank made Udyr and Hecarim two of the fastest champions in the game, overturning their innate movement speed and dialing them to a 100. The Myhic item also made them incredibly tanky while boasting a high damage output.

This is one of the reasons why both Hecarim and Udyr got a lot of nerfs to their kits in subsequent patches. However, that did not deter their play rate and win rate in higher elos at all.

This is why Riot Games are planning to bring in a significant number of changes in League of Legends patch 11.9 to make them more balanced for pro play and standard matchmaking.

Hecarim nerfs incoming in League of Legends patch 11.9

According to the League of Legends News Twitter handle:

“The Shadow of War is on the verge of hitting a 70% global ban rate in #LoL solo queue, and boasts a 53.53% win rate in Platinum and above.”

This is just busted for a champion who is a bruiser melee and is supposed to fall off in power later in the game.

In a recent Reddit post, a League of Legends player who goes by the handle of Accountant131 opened up a discussion on Hecarim’s international ban rate and how over-tuned he is in the current jungle meta.

Fortunately, League of Legends lead designer developer Jeevun ‘Jag’ Sidhu confirmed in the thread that both Hecarim and Udyr will be in for a bit of nerf in the upcoming patch update.

Jag wrote:

“We're currently testing Hecarim changes for this patch. Ideally, we find a way to just push power away from tank build into fighter builds. It's possible that we need to adjust Chemtank instead. The problem is that Chemtank is a pretty reasonable option on a lot of champions and an extremely powerful one on a handful that are heavily driving the meta (Udyr, Hecarim), so nerfs would have pretty major costs.”

Nerfing Turbo Chemtank itself will not exactly help the competitive health of the game in any way. Apart from Udyr and Hecarim, there are many other champions who pilot this myth item, but it’s only these two who make it seem overpowered.

Hence, nerfing the League of Legends item itself is not a viable solution for the devs. However, going down that route is not exactly impossible.