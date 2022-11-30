Zac buffs hit League of Legends PBE 12.23 patch cycle, changes made to passive healing, W CDR, and more

On November 30, 2022, Riot Games released a series of buffs for Zac in League of Legends' PBE 12.23 patch cycle. These buffs are catered towards improving Zac's potential as a tank by enhancing his passive healing, reducing cooldown for his W ability, and more.

However, the problem is that Zac is already way too strong, and these buffs will make him outright broken. It is unclear why he is getting these changes, but it seems like Riot Games wants to make him a top-tier meta pick in both professional and solo-queue games.

In any case, players are not at all happy with the buffs to Zac as they feel that there are other champions who deserve much more attention right now.

Details about Zac buffs in League of Legends PBE

Here is a list of all the buffs that Zac will receive in League of Legends' PBE:

The first and most important thing to note is that the healing Zac receives from his passive has been increased at the max level. This means that his healing will scale better and make him even more difficult to kill in the late game.

ZacsterGlobster @ZacsterGlobster @Spideraxe30 Nah but like this is so unneeded LMAO. I honestly thought this was a prank when I first saw this. @Spideraxe30 Nah but like this is so unneeded LMAO. I honestly thought this was a prank when I first saw this.

Secondly, the Q has been buffed quite a lot with a better health ratio and cooldown reduction. This means that Zac will now have a much easier time harassing enemies. This, in turn, will enhance both his lane as well as roaming potential.

Lastly, his W cooldown has been reduced, which, in turn, increases his burst potential. This buff is quite significant as the damage from the burst is enhanced quite a lot through his AP scaling.

Since his scaling is already quite high, Zac will now hit like a truck and can take down squishy champions with ease. This is bad news, especially for ADCs who have already suffered a lot on account of Zac being too strong in the past two patches.

As mentioned earlier, League of Legends fans are quite unhappy about these changes. They feel that Riot Games is unnecessarily buffing Zac and that he should be left as it is.

