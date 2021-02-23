Black Cleaver buffs might be on the way as devs outline changes in League of Legends patch 11.5 preview

League of Legends devs will be looking to buff Black Cleaver, Maw of Malmortius and Serpent’s Fang (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games are bringing a series of buffs to some of the more underwhelming items in League of Legends patch 11.5.

With the complete overhaul of the item system in patch 10.23 and the introduction of the new Mythic Items, League of Legends needs a tonne of balance updates.

Though patch 11.4 solved a lot of the balance issues that were present in the game from the very start of season 11, there are still some items that feel incredibly underpowered.

11.5 Patch Preview



There are a number of these where we're targeting nerfs or buffs on a specific position, so some of the changes will be skewed towards that.



Full changes should be ready tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/P93cugmvqo — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 22, 2021

Black Cleaver, Maw of Malmortius and Serpent's Fang feel very underwhelming, to say the least. Black Cleaver and Maw, specifically, do not feel as impactful as they used to in League of Legends season 10. This made players just completely skip it even when they are going for bruiser builds.

Fortunately, in a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined some of the tentative changes that players can look forward to in the upcoming patch.

Along with a bucket list of champion updates, Yetter also revealed that the devs will be looking to buff Black Cleaver, Maw of Malmortius and Serpent’s Fang.

Riot Games outlines item updates for League of Legends patch 11.5

According to League of Graphs, Black Cleaver, Maw and Serpent's Fang have been some of the least-prioritized items in the game. They have a build rate of 2.3 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Some of the tentative changes have already hit the League of Legends PBE, and according to Surrender@20, here are the current updates:

#1 Black Cleaver

Health increased from 300 to 400

Cost lowered from 3300 to 3100

Combine cost lowered from 1050 to 850

Passive changed from:

"Butcher: Damaging Abilities and Attacks (On-Hit) against fully Carved enemies deal an additional 5% missing Health physical damage. Damage over time effects deal 40% Butcher damage (0.5s cooldown)."

to

"Rage: Dealing physical damage to a champion grants 5 movement speed per stack of Carve on them for 2 seconds."

#2 Maw of Malmortius

Cost lowered from 3100 to 2800

combine cost lowered from 700 to 400

#3 Serpent's Fang

Passive changed from

"Shield Reaver: Attacks and spells deal (70 + 40% bonus Attack Damage) additional physical damage to Shielded targets."

to

"Shield Reaver: Dealing damage to an enemy champion reduces any shields they gain by (50% | 25% for Ranged Champions) for 3 seconds. When you damage an enemy who is unaffected by Shield Reaver, reduce all shields on them by (50% | 25% for Ranged Champions)

#4 Stridebreaker

Halting Slash passive

damage lowered from 100% AD to 75%AD

Slow lowered from 60% to 40%

[Source] Dash range increased by 100 units

League of Legends patch 11.5 is set to hit the live servers on March 3rd. As all of these are PBE tentative changes, some may not reach the final update.