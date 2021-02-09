League of Legends patch 11.4 preview outlines buffs for “Grievous Wounds” items

Ever since League of Legends patch 10.23 brought in a complete overhaul of the item system, the Grievous Wounds passive has become more critical than ever.

With the introduction of Omnivamp and powerful Mythic Item sets, self-healing in League of Legends Season 11 has indeed become a serious issue.

Items like Ravenous Hydra and Goredrinker, along with runes like Ravenous Hunter, have provided a lot of options for some champions to self-heal and sustain back to full health. This makes them very difficult to take out in a straight fight.

Picks like Aatrox, Udyr, and Olaf have been abusing self heals the most, and the amount of sustain that they get is quite ridiculous. This has even made enchanter supports like Sona and Soraka quite useless in Season 11.

Grievous Wounds is one of the best solutions to the issue as it limits the amount of healing that champions can get back from these items. And in League of Legends patch 11.4, Riot Games will look to give such items a significant buff to make them more potent.

League of Legends patch 11.4 preview: Item changes

11.4 Patch Preview, a few notes:



-Samira work is focused on opening up some weakness + removing tools for her long term counterplay

-With jungle position nerfs, we're going a little buff heavy on champs without too much risk of power creep



Full changes tomorrow pic.twitter.com/wAu2Ceb0rz — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 8, 2021

In a recent tweet, Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, gameplay design director for League of Legends, outlined some item buffs coming to the MOBA in patch 11.4.

Tentative item buffs:

Everfrost

Cosmic Drive

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Chempunk Chainsword

Mortal Reminder

Morellonomicon

Apart from the Grievous Wounds item buffs, Riot will be looking to buff Everfrost and Cosmic Drive as well in League of Legends patch 11.4.

Everfrost has been one of the most underperforming mythic items in Season 11. With how effective Liandry’s Anguish and Luden’s Torment are, mages hardly ever pick this item, and the devs will be looking to change all of that in the upcoming update.

It’s apparently planned. At least if what @RiotKingCobra said on the Aurelion Sol discord is to be believed. pic.twitter.com/xlNCqM32hb — Excaliburrito 🇸🇪 (@Excaliburrito2) February 8, 2021

Along with Everfrost, Cosmic Drive and Guinsoo’s Rageblade will also be getting a big boost to their effectiveness. Riot will aim to bring significant meta shifts to itemization this time around.