League of Legends patch 11.4 official notes introduces Jungle nerfs along with massive champion and item updates

League of Legends patch 11.4 is gearing up to be an incredibly big one, as Riot will be looking to bring in a significant amount of changes to the Jungle; to Champions as well as to a lot of the Mythic Items.

The jungle will be getting a lot of nerfs this time around, and no more will the meta favor AFK farming champions who just want to sit back and farm up a storm in the neutral camps. Proactivity on the sidelines and ganks, will be preferred once League of Legends patch 11.4 goes live.

Kai’Sa, Katarina, and Samira will be receiving a lot of tweaks as well, and while for Katarina it’s a buff, Kai’Sa and Samira are set up for some nerfs.

Items will be tweaked as well to balance the game's competitive play state, and those with self-healing passives will be targeted for the time being.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 11.4 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 11.4 official notes

#1. League of Legends Champions

Amumu

Health: 613 to 515

E – Tantrum

Base damage: 75/95/115/135/155 to 75/100/125/150/175

Braum

R – Glacial Fissure

Cooldown: 40/120/100 seconds to 120/100/80 seconds

Caitlyn

Damage growth: 3.3 to 3.8

Attack speed growth: 3.5 percent to four percent

Camille

W – Tactical Sweep

Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds to 17/15.5/14/12.5/11 seconds

Fiora

Passive – Duelist’s Dance

Mark damage: 2.5 percent (+4.5 percent per 100 AD) to 3 percent (+5.5 percent per 100 AD)

Jinx

Health: 550 to 610

Kai’Sa

Q – Icathian Rain

Base damage per missile: 45/61.25/77.5/93.75/110 to 40/55/70/85/100

Max single-target base damage: 101.25/137.8125/174.375/210.9375/247.5 to 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225

Max evolved single-target base damage: 168/75/229.6875/290.625/351.5625/412.5 to 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375

Katarina

R – Death Lotus

On-hit damage ratio: 25 percent to 25/30/35 percent

Damage per knife: 15 percent bonus AD (+9.9 percent per 100 percent total AS) to 16 percent bonus AD (+12.8 percent per 100 percent total AS)

[New] Tooltip clarification: Death Lotus’ tooltip now specifies it applies on-attack effects, in addition to on-hit effects

Urgot

W – Purge

On-hit damage ratio: 50 percent to 75 percent

Lee Sin

Q – Sonic Wave

Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 seconds to 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

Renekton

Q – Cull the Meek

Non-champion base healing: 3/4.5/6/7.5/9 to 3/4/5/6/7

Enhanced non-champion base healing: 9/13.5/18/22.5/27 to 9/12/15/18/21

Samira

Passive – Daredevil Impulse

Bonus damage ratio: 7.5 percent AD to 3.5 percent to 10.5 percent AD (levels 1 to 18)

Q – Flair

Damage ratio: 100 percent AD to 80/87.5/95/102.5/110 percent AD

W – Blade Whirl

Duration: One second to 0.75 seconds

E – Wild Rush

Ally targeting: Samira no longer dashes through allies

Eye of the tower: Samira can now dash through enemy towers, but will target champions over towers

Dash speed: 2,050 to 1,600

R – Inferno Trigger

Cooldown: Three seconds to eight seconds

Skarner

Health: 601 to 580

Health growth: 90 to 85

Soraka

Q – Starcall

Movement speed bonus: 15/17.5/20/22.5/25 percent to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30 percent

W – Astral Infusion

Base heal: 90/125/160/195/230 to 100/135/170/205/240

Talon

W – Rake

Cooldown: Nine seconds to 9/8.5/7.5/7 seconds

Bonus damage ratio: 40 percent AD to 55 percent AD

Tryndamere

Damage: 69 to 72

Varus

W – Blighted Quiver

Empowered Q bonus damage: Increased by zero to 50 percent (based on channel time) to increased by zero to 80 percent (based on channel time)

Max missing health damage: 9/12/15/18/21 percent (levels 1/4/7/10/13) to 10.8/14.4/18/21.6/25.2 (levels 1/4/7/10/13)

Veigar

Q – Baleful Strike

Cost: 40/45/50/55/60 to 30/35/40/45/50

R – Primordial Burst

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds to 120/90/60 seconds

#2. League of Legends Items

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Attack speed: 40 percent to 45 percent

Moonstone Renewer

Starlit grace ally heal: 70 to 100 (based on ally’s level) to 50 to 100 (based on ally’s level)

Morellonomicon

Ability power: 70 to 80

Mortal Reminder

Attack damage: 20 to 25

Chempunk Chainsword

Health: 150 to 250

Cosmic Drive

Spelldance movement speed: cosmic Drive no longer grants bonus movement speed when dealing ability damage

[New] Put it in cosmic drive: If you have at least 160 ability power, gain 20 ability haste and 10 to 30 movement speed (based on level)

Ability haste: 30 to 20

Everfrost

Build path: Lost Chapter and Blasting Wand and 1,250 gold to Lost Chapter and Blasting Wand and Kindlegem and 450 gold

Health: 200 to 250

Glaciate damage: 100 (+30 percent AP) to 125 (+25 percent AP)

Glaciate cast time: 0.25 seconds to 0.15 seconds

Eternal Winter (Ornn upgrade)

Health: 300 to 350

Glaciate damage: 100 (+30 percent AP) to 125 (+25 percent AP)

#3. League of Legends Jungle champ changes

Gromp

Experience: 135/138.375/145.125/155.25/168.75/182.25 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) to 125/128.125/134.375/143.75/156.25/168.75 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)

Gold: 105 to 85

Large Krug

Experience: 37/37.925/39.775/42.55/42.55/46.25/46.25/49.95 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) to 27/27.675/29.025/31.05/31.05/33.75/33.75/36.45 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)

Gold: 42 to 32

Small Krug

Experience: 18/18.45/19.35/20.7/20.7/22.5/22.5/24.3 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) to 16/16/16.4/17.2/18.4/18.4/20/20/21.6 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)

Experience: 45/46.125/48.375/51.75/56.25/60.75 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) to 35/35.875/37.625/40.25/43.75/47.25 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)

GOLD: 45 to 35

#4. League of Legends Incoming healing update

After seeing the incoming healing tech live for some time, Riot has come to a few conclusions. Incoming healing is “very satisfying” for the player using it and their allies, but it can hurt the clarity around how much health enemies have in intense combat situations. The devs also found that when combined with shields and gray health, the stacked bars could be a “bit confusing.” Riot is making a few changes in this patch to address this and is planning to roll out the tech to more systems in the future (i.e health potions and Mundo’s ultimate).

Incoming healing only displays for that player and their allies

Incoming healing now has a special bar treatment to differentiate it from other health bar effects

Shop updates

You can now drag the corner of the shop to scale the size up and down

The Quickbuy Panel has gained some additional smarts around trinkets. It will now automatically swap the order of the trinkets depending on the one you have equipped to save you a bit of time

Bug fixes and performance improvements

Clash Build-a-Team

Alongside the Clash 2021 season VP track starting in 11.4, you’ll see the second iteration of Riot’s Build-a-Team feature in Clash. This version will allow players to find and request to join teams that are looking for more players to fill out their roster. This should help turn your roster of three or four players into a five-person team to crush the Clash tournament.

Bug fixes and quality of life changes