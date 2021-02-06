Junglers to receive significant nerfs in League of Legends patch 11.4

Junglers in League of Legends do feel a tad bit too overpowered in the current meta.

They have a tremendous influence in the game at the moment, as carry junglers have finally returned to popularity since the introduction of the new Mythic Items.

In League of Legends Season 11, picks like Shaco, Udyr, Hecarim, Kayne, and Taliyah got some much-needed boosts after patch 10.23 hit the live servers.

The new items, along with jungle XP changes, have helped them become a force to reckon with, and some junglers can literally take over the game after they get the smallest of advantages early on.

The League of Legends devs tried to nerf some junglers in patch 11.3, but Riot Games didn’t feel it to be enough. Gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined even more nerfs to the role in the upcoming update.

Junglers' nerfs in League of Legends patch 11.4 will make them work harder during games

One set of changes we're working on for 11.4 is some position nerfs for Jungle.



These should take Jungle power levels down to season 10 levels. Currently the position is holding too much influence over the game. pic.twitter.com/ZuEYHCSK2m — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 5, 2021

Yetter outlined some extensive monster camp changes that the jungling role will receive in League of Legends in a recent tweet. The tentative modifications are:

Gromp

Base XP:: 135: 182.25 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9) >>> 125-168.75 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9)

Gold :: 105 >>> 95

Base Health:: 1650 >>> 1750

Large Krug

Base XP:: 37-49.95 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9) >>> 27-36.45 (aat levels 1/3/5/7/9)

Gold:: 42 >>> 32

Small Krug

Base X :: 18-24.3 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9) >>> 16-21.6 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9)

Gold :: 12 >>> 10

Razorbeak

Base HP :: 800 >>> 900

Base XP :: 45-6-.75 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9) >>> 35-47.25 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9)

Gold:: 45 >>> 35

Scruffy stated that the upcoming jungle nerfs would look to bring down clear times to help slow down item and level progress for junglers.

This will force them to be more proactive and gank the other lanes as AFK power farming camps will not be as profitable as they used to.