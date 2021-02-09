League of Legends patch 11.4 preview introduces nerfs for Kai’Sa and buffs for Fiora and Lee Sin

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined some tentative Patch 11.4 changes in a recent tweet (Image via Riot Games)

The upcoming League of Legends patch 11.4 will bring a significant number of changes to both champions and will introduce a shift in the meta.

Not only will junglers be heavily nerfed this time around, but 16 champions will also be receiving some tweaks to their kit to help them feel more balanced in the current game state.

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined some tentative Patch 11.4 changes in a recent tweet. He revealed that picks like Samira and Kai’Sa will be scaled down, while Lee Sin, Fiora and Veigar will be getting some much-needed boost to their kit.

-Samira work is focused on opening up some weakness + removing tools for her long term counterplay

-With jungle position nerfs, we're going a little buff heavy on champs without too much risk of power creep



Jungle changes will also be on the way. However, Yetter is yet to outline any definite updates for the role. Some items like Everfrost and Cosmic Drive will also be receiving a buff, and they will not feel as underwhelming as they used to.

League of Legends patch 11.4 preview: Champion changes

Champion Buffs:

Caitlyn

Fiora

Soraka

Varus

Braum

Jinx

Veigar

Talon

Lee Sin

Tryndamere

Amumu

Ever since League of Legends patch 10.23, when the Mythic item system hit the live servers, jungle picks like Lee Sin and Amumu were not doing well in the solo queue meta.

Lee Sin had an abysmal 46% win rate in Platinum ranks and above, according to Champion. gg, even though he is one of the most versatile junglers in the game.

Amumu, on the other hand, was quite overpowered when the new items were released in the live servers. Bami’s Cinder items made him quite impossible to deal with. However, since they got nerfed in subsequent patches, Amumu saw a steep decline in both pick rate and win rate

Champion nerfs

Samira

Kai’Sa

Skarner

Renekton

Camille

Samira and Kai’Sa have been incredibly strong picks in League of Legends Season 11. They both have a high pick and ban rate in pro play and a very high win rate in each of the ranked divisions.

Shieldbow and Galeforce have been incredibly strong choices. They subsequently have high sustainability and a free “get out of jail” card with extra dash.

Riot will be looking to tone their capabilities in the upcoming League of Legends patch 11.4.