10 most overpowered duo compositions for League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena

Riot Games just released the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode, and it's an absolute revolution and one of the best fun players can have. The matches are short; there are new maps, Augments, items, and much more. Although this event is said to be limited, running from July 20, 2023, to August 28, 2023, it can end up being permanent if it becomes popular and gains enough traction. As of now, the community is enjoying this mode to its fullest.

Because there are only two players in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode, there are a ton of amazing pairings. In this article, we will review the 10 most powerful compositions players can try in the game mode.

10 best duo compositions for League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena

The League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode is quite different than the 5v5 on the Summoner's Rift. The chances of winning heavily depend on your teammates, enemy pairings, the augments you get, etc. However, there are some broken champions, particularly in this mode, that can easily carry you to victory. Some of them are mentioned below:

1) Swain and Taric

Swain and Taric in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 (Image via Riot Games)

The combo of Swain and Taric is working wonders in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode. The former brings a ton of burst damage, his health can scale infinitelyinfinitely, and he's a beast when entering Demonic Ascension in 2v2 team fights. However, he's pretty reliant on skill shots, and can be run down as he lacks mobility.

Taric, on the other hand, is insanely tanky, and his follow-up engagement and CC are brilliant. Furthermore, when he casts his ultimate, it makes Swain immune to damage as well, which is pretty overpowered.

2) Shaco and Teemo

Shaco and Teemo in League of Legends: Arena (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode contains several rounds of gameplay; hence, it's quite important to have a strong start. Shaco's early game is excellent, and his Q is a menace to the opponents. He can teleport, dash, and become invisible.

Alternatively, Teemo is a great choice to pair with Shaco, as his passive makes him invisble when he stands still and gains attack speed when he leaves invisibility. Furthermore, he's a great duelist and can easily hit the plants to get heals and shields.

3) Heimerdinger and Zyra

Heimerdinger and Zyra in League of Legends: Arena (Image via Riot Games)

Heimerdinger deals a ton of early-game pressure, and he's incedibly hard to engage or gank on. Furthermore, if you're in a 1v2 situation, he can easily and often win with his huge amount of damage and utilities. However, depending on the map, his turrets need to be placed well to avoid being destroyed easily.

In addition to that, Zyra delivers a lot of burst damage and causes AoE lockdown. Her poke is quite strong and safe, which is pretty important in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode. Furthermore, while she can solo kill squishy targets, she's incredibly weak herself.

4) Kassadin and Kayle

Kassadin and Kayle in League of Legends: Arena (Image via Riot Games)

As mentioned earlier, The League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode has multiple rounds. Kassadin is overpowered in later rounds with a ridiculous amount of mobility. He hard-counters most AP mages and is great in team fights. However, without his ultimate, he's far weaker and has very little CC.

Kayle can elevate the composition, as she's possibly one of the best late-game champions. She can make herself and Kassadin invulnerable, and she offers a ton of utility as well as damage.

5) Kai'Sa and Teemo

Kai'Sa and Teemo in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 (Image via Riot Games)

One of the most important factors in playing the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode is scaling, and Kai'Sa is fantastic at it. Furthermore, she does high burst damage and constant damage while having a massive amount of self-peel.

Teemo, on the other hand, is a great choice to pair with Kai'Sa. With the addition of invisibility, he can deal a lot of damage with his point-and-click Q ability. Most importantly, he can place invisible traps throughout the map using his ultimate, which lasts five minutes. When opponents stand on them, they take damage over time, slow down, and reveal themselves. It's quite strong, particularly on these small maps.

6) Poppy and Alistar

Poppy and Alistar in League of Legends: Arena (Image via Riot Games)

Poppy is a great pick in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode, as she's extremely tanky and hard-counters champions who rely on dashes. On top of that, she puts out a surprisingly decent amount of damage and is quite strong throughout all rounds of the game.

Alistar delivers a huge number of CC, and his passive gives him and Poppy great sustain. Furthermore, he excels at engaging and cannot die in a teamfight if he has his ultimate.

7) Mordekaiser and Kha'Zix

Mordekaiser and Kha'Zix in League of Legends: Arena (Image via Riot Games)

Mordekaiser is a pretty safe pick against most champions because he is great in teamfights and possibly one of the best at killing ADCs. However, it's important to land his skillshots to get the upper hand.

Unfortunately, Mordekaiser lacks mobility. Hence, if paired with Kha'Zix, who deals a ton of damage while being remarkably mobile, they can be a pretty strong duo in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode.

8) Alistar and Gragas

Alistar and Gragas in League of Legends: Arena (Image via Riot Games)

Alistar is great at delivering multiple lockdowns, and his passive can give decent sustain to him and Gragas. His passive gives him a stack every time he CCs an enemy or a minion dies near him. He automatically roars automatically at seven stacks, healing himself and his duo for a good amount. This is excellent because it's quite crucial to get heals in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena mode.

Gragas, on the other hand, brings amazing engage and disengage options for teamfights while being pretty mobile. Furthermore, he's tanky and deals a massive amount of burst damage.

9) Lucian and Soraka

Lucian and Soraka in League of Legends: Arena (Image via Riot Games)

Lucian is possibly the best marksman champion in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 mode. He's amazing from the first round and deals a ton of damage. The fact that he has so many tools makes him extremely difficult to kill. Soraka can be a great support to Lucian because she delivers great healing and plays aggressively simultaneously.

Importantly, ADCs work great in carry and peel compositions (tank, bruiser, tanky mage). Vayne, Samira, and Kaisa are great for scaling and power spikes. Lucian, Draven, and Tristana are great options if you can manage yourself and do not need to play closely with your teammate because of high damage, CC, mobility, etc.

However, they rely heavily on good matchups and adjustments. Hence, it's best to pair them with another damage threat in League of Legends 2v2v2v2. Mages and bruisers can assist in clearing out space. Enchanters are pretty useless against marksman champions, but they might work better against melee carries.

10) Kayn and Maokai

Kayn and Maokai in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 (Image via Riot Games)

In League of Legends 2v2v2v2 mode, Kayn is a fantastic pick because he can play as a damage dealer or a tank. However, he can be weak in the early rounds. He can be pretty strong after the two-item power spike.

Alternatively, Maokai can deliver tons of lockdown with his brilliant engagement options. Furthermore, he's pretty tanky, and his passive is that basic attacks can heal him. But he will be pretty dependent on Kayn to follow up on his abilities to get the victory in the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 game mode.

