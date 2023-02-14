5 best counters to reworked Aurelion Sol in League of Legends season 13

Since his debut in League of Legends season 13, the reworked Aurelion Sol has become a formidable foe. His in-game clips have gone viral for his ridiculous display of power. There have also been montages of players easily achieving triple/quadra/penta kills with him.

Despite Riot Games being quick to provide a hotfix for Aurelion Sol following League of Legends patch 13.3, he is still in good shape and continues to dominate the rift despite some minor nerfs.

Having said that, various countermeasures might assist players to cope with Aurelion Sol in League of Legends season 13. Although he is one of the best champions at the moment, there are several picks that, if used correctly, may effectively shut him down.

With that out of the way, this article will explore the five best League of Legends season 13 counters to the reworked Aurelion Sol.

Zed, Katarina, and three other counters to the reworked Aurelion Sol in League of Legends season 13

One of the best approaches to fighting Aurelion Sol is to choose picks with great mobility and burst potential who can stay in his melee range and possibly evade his critical abilities.

In League of Legends season 13, the revised Aurelion Sol is a strong versus low-range scaling matchup that lets him scale his passive for free without posing much danger. Furthermore, selections that allow him to bully them for free throughout the laning phase are contests he excels in.

Keeping this in mind, here are the strongest counters for the reworked Aurelion Sol in League of Legends season 13:

1) Zed

Zed is one of the best AD assassins in the game (Image via Riot Games)

Zed is one of the most popular assassin champions in midlane. He excels in inflicting high amounts of damage on a single target. He has a unique playstyle that allows him to swap between his shadow and physical form, making him difficult to fight against.

Zed’s abilities include Q (Razor Shuriken), W (Living Shadow), E (Shadow Slash), and his ultimate, R (Death Mark). With these powers, Zed can deal damage from a distance, quickly close the gap, and easily eliminate his targets.

Zed's ability to immediately burst down to squishy targets like Aurelion Sol is a great strength, making him a vital asset in team battles, especially throughout the early stages of the laning phase. He is also quite good at avoiding danger, owing to his ultimate ability, R (Death Mark), which allows him to return to his shadow form and vanish.

Owing to his ability to shut down Aurelion Sol's laning phase and limit his potential as a mid-late game hyper carry, Zed is an impeccable counter in League of Legends season 13.

2) Katarina

Katarina can either opt for an AD, or AP build (Image via Riot Games)

Katarina is another impressive counter to the redesigned Aurelion Soul in League of Legends season 13. Due to her unique kit, which allows her to swiftly cover gaps and eliminate targets, she excels at inflicting significant damage on opponent champions in quick succession. This makes her a force to be reckoned with in the correct hands.

Katarina's powers focus on her E (Shunpo), a dashing ability she can utilize to reposition herself and swiftly close gaps. R (Death Lotus), her ultimate ability, is a devastating ability that causes huge damage to all enemy champions in the large surrounding regions. This makes her a strong pick for destroying opposing backlines and rapidly eliminating opposition teams.

Katarina is a slippery target since, in addition to her enormous damage output, she is also incredibly nimble and difficult to trap. Her powers also give her a high amount of survivability, allowing her to flee in potentially perilous circumstances.

Overall, Katarina can exterminate Aurelion Sol during the laning phase and take over the map by influencing all lanes. Furthermore, her versatile itemization makes it tough to build against her.

3) Akshan

Akshan is one of the best blind-pick champions in midlane (Image via Riot Games)

Akshan is the third counter-pick for the reworked Aurelion Sol in League of Legends season 13. He is perhaps one of the list's most versatile and flex-pick champions. On top of that, he is one of the finest midlane blind picks.

One of the key reasons Akshan is seen as a solid counter-pick over the reworked Aurelion Sol is his ability to be quick and agile while still having incredible dueling potential.

Akshan is a force to be reckoned with in combat, thanks to his greatly damaging output and agility. His abilities allow him to attack and mark his adversaries, as well as utilize stealth and defense. He also has a strong ultimate ability that boosts his damage output and range.

Akshan's flexibility, damage, and mobility make him a terrifying counter-pick for Aurelion Sol, as he can easily oppress him in the early game and snowball extremely hard by affecting other lanes.

4) Ekko

Ekko has some of the best burst damage capabilities (Image via Riot Games)

In League of Legends season 13, Ekko is the fourth counter-pick for the reworked Aurelion Sol. He mostly functions as a mage assassin, with the capacity to do massive burst damage if he gets too far ahead. The primary purpose of this choice is to kill enemy champions in a swift and explosive manner.

Ekko's abilities are based on his command of time, which allows him to alter the flow of conflicts and shift the tide in his favor. "Z-Drive Resonance," his passive, increases the damage to his abilities and stuns opponent champions.

His Q (Timewinder) skill shot does damage and slows foes, while his W (Parallel Convergence) skill shot hurts and stuns enemies that come into contact.

Ekko's ability to dominate and out roam Aurelion in practically every aspect makes him an excellent counter-pick.

While lane dynamics may swing either way if not played right, Ekko can easily limit Aurelion Sol's ability to use his power spike. Furthermore, with his comfortable roaming playstyle, he has the potential to burst opponent carriers quite effortlessly.

5) Fizz

Fizz is one of the best tower diving champions (Image via Riot Games)

The fifth and final counter in League of Legends season 13 for the reworked Aurelion Sol is Fizz. If completed flawlessly, he is perhaps the best tower diving champion on this list, alongside Katarina.

He is a skilled League of Legends assassin who thrives in the middle lane, able to avoid opposing abilities and catch opponents off guard with swift and lethal strikes. He is recognized for his ability to make surprising and quick movements, which makes him a formidable opponent.

Fizz's fluid and unpredictable playstyle allows him to outmaneuver even the strongest opponents while hitting with devastating accuracy. He can easily avoid the revised Aurelion Sol's abilities and outplay him in combat.

Fizz's powers concentrate upon his command of water, with his ultimate ability summoning a giant tidal wave capable of knocking down adversaries and doing immense damage.

His E (Playful/Trickster) ability allows him to avoid hostile abilities, providing him with an important escape tool. He can deliver additional damage and slow adversaries with his W (Seastone Trident), making it simpler to set up combinations.

Overall, in League of Legends season 13, Fizz is an excellent counter-pick to the reworked Aurelion Sol.

It is best advised that players gain a good amount of experience playing the aforementioned League of Legends champions. All of them have a skill ceiling that can only be utilized if one is comfortable with the champions' gameplay and kit.

