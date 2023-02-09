5 tips to climb out of low elo in League of Legends season 13

League of Legends is considered one of the most difficult MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) games. Furthermore, having one of the largest player bases distributed around the globe increases the game's competitiveness.

League of Legends is an ever-changing game that demands players to stay up to speed with continuous updates, buffs, nerfs, meta changes, and more.

This is frequently why League of Legends players fail to climb above low elo. The phrase "low elo" refers to players who rank in the lowest divisions of the game's ranking system.

It refers to players who have not yet advanced to a higher level of ability and experience in the game and frequently struggle to win games or excel in specific areas of the game. In general, players in lower-elo are among the ranks of Iron-Gold.

Low elo League of Legends players, among other things, have a lack of game understanding, mechanical abilities, and teamwork potential. Furthermore, one of the key characteristics of low-elo players is that they make continuous mistakes repetitively over a lengthy period, which hinders their progress as a player.

As of January 2023, around 9.3% of the League of Legends player base is in Iron I-IV, 28% in Bronze I-IV, 32% in Silver I-IV, and approximately 19% in Gold I-IV.

A huge portion of the player base is failing to move up to the mid-high elo, as being a mid-high elo player in League of Legends entails becoming a top 11.7% player.

Season 13's current meta (Hypercarry ADCs) is, as usual, distinct from any previous season. While the existing meta may fit some but not everyone, it is critical not to quit and seek betterment.

Tips to boost low elo in League of Legends season 13

1) Sticking to a small champion pool

One of the most crucial parts of League of Legends' low elo is sticking to a small champion pool. A reduced champion pool helps players concentrate on fewer champions instead of acquiring and expanding their game expertise.

Having a narrower champion pool also helps one to be more comfortable with certain champions, resulting in stronger players who know and understand their champion kits and limits.

Furthermore, it aids in understanding champion matchups. With over 100 champions in League of Legends, it's critical to grasp the dynamics of certain matches. Knowing whether to be aggressive or passive in certain matchups may be game-changing and lead to a path out of low elo.

2) Understanding how to manage minion waves

It is critical to learn how to handle minion waves to escape lower elos. Minion waves are one of the most crucial parts of League of Legends since farming efficiently leads to a generation of more and more money and ultimately to victory.

However, knowing how a minion wave operates, different minion wave stages, and so on is critical. This permits one to plan ahead and have a game plan ready to outplay the opponent.

For example, as a toplaner, one can look at the minion wave and count the number of minions to determine whether or not the enemy minion wave will crash into their turret.

If it crashes, the minion wave can be trimmed up (if the opponent wave contains more minions) to the point where a particular number of melee minions are just outside the range, causing the minion wave to freeze. Having at least three or four minions as close to the turret range as feasible is critical.

This compels the opponent laner to either put themselves in danger by attempting to shove their frozen minion wave or accept it and lose a lot of experience and gold.

Another example would be fast-pushing a minion wave. The purpose of fast-pushing pushing a minion wave is to drive a minion wave into the opponent's tower as quickly as possible.

This might be due to having enough money to buy an item power spike, being at risk of being ganked, the opponent laner perhaps approaching their power spike level, and so on. Using one's powers while fast pushing is critical to ensure that the wave can be pushed instantly.

Another wave control technique is to learn how to slow push. This approach necessitates continually having more minions than the adversary and preventing the enemy from trimming one's minion wave.

This generates a minion wave that may be utilized to dive the opponent laner, poke under the turret, or smash it under their turret to reset and proceed toward a critical objective while forcing the enemy to farm the wave under the tower.

3) Diligently sticking to a role

The third tip for players stuck in low elo is to stick to a role. This is necessary to comprehend the fundamentals and, eventually, the advanced degree of information surrounding the specific function.

In League of Legends, every role has a learning curve. The fundamentals of each role are vastly different. The manner of play in each role is also rather varied.

If players continuously switch roles, they will not have a deeper grasp of any of the roles. While there is nothing wrong with playing several roles and having fun, committing to one character is critical if one wants to ascend and get out of the low elo.

4) Having a winner's mindset

The fourth tip for players who want to climb out of low elo is to have a winning attitude. The preponderance of low-elo players frequently plays ranked games fun and uncaringly.

While there is nothing wrong with having fun and playing League of Legends in a lighthearted manner, it is a video game, and the ultimate aim should be to have fun while playing it. When it comes to rated games, the same should not be accurate.

Ranked games are intended to be the most competitive gameplay, with participants competing for the title of the best player. League of Legends solo/duo games is designed to be competitive and played with a competitive attitude. If players refuse to take their rated games seriously, they are doing no one any justice, notably themselves.

A winner's mentality is a set of beliefs, attitudes, and practices that distinguishes those who regularly achieve success in many facets. A winner's attitude enables a player to eventually achieve attributes such as confidence in their gameplay, resilience to retain one's cool while trailing, desire to try to be better than before, and concentration on reaching their goals.

A winner's attitude is required for success in League of Legends. It takes time and effort to cultivate this attitude, but with constant practice, anyone can acquire it and escape the low elo.

5) Practicing & taking notes

The final tip for getting out of low elo is to practice and take notes. League of Legends is a strategic game that demands collaboration and a variety of talents to prevail. If a player is in low elo, it means they need to improve their skills, and one of the best methods to do so is to practice and take notes.

Regular practice is vital for improving as a League of Legends player. The more one plays, the more experience one gets and the more one grasps the game mechanics and champion matches. It's also necessary to practice last-hitting minions, ward placement, wave control, and map awareness to advance.

Taking notes during or after games may also be quite beneficial in enhancing one's performance. After each match, make a list of what went well and what needs to be improved. Keep track of champion matches and write notes on particular strategies that succeeded or did not work. This data may be utilized to improve one's playstyle and become a better player.

Finally, practicing and taking notes are critical for League of Legends' improvement. Whether playing more games, improving one's playstyle, or studying champions matchups, the goal is to be consistent and devoted in one's attempts to move up the elo ladder and become a better player.

