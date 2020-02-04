LOL: How to Climb the Season 10 ranked ladder in Low Elo

Tips to climbing the low elo ranked ladder for Season 10

Climbing the ranked ladder in League of Legends is not at all easy, no matter how effortless the pros and streamers make it seem.

From inters to insta-lock Yasuo and Teemo one-tricks, there are a lot of hurdles that low-elo players have to face in every ranked game.

The majority of the League players populate the low elo brackets with half the player base being from Silver. And even if you have been playing this game for years, the chances are that you’re either hard struck bronze or Silver, and in dire need of solutions for reaching Gold this season.

So let us help you out with your climb with some tips that you can follow during your next ranked grind.

#1. Master a particular role

Try maining one particular role till you completely master it

In League of Legends, players need to pick between 5 roles of Top, Jungle, Mid, Marksman, and Support. So, the first thing you should do for any successful ranked climb is to pick one desired role and stick to it.

Winning games in League is difficult as it is, and constantly juggling through roles is not going to improve those chances in any way. Always aim to excel at one particular role rather than being mediocre in all five.

Though it’s important to try out other lanes from time to time to understand the different matchups and how each part of the game plays out, don’t switch roles too frequently. If you plan to be a midlaner, then pick the mid lane for the majority of your ranked games.

After you have selected a lane to master, check the meta picks for that role and start learning the champions which fit your playstyle the best.

League of Legends is filled with a lot of beginner-friendly champions for each lane, and you can start with learning the ones which are easy to master.

#2. Keep yourself updated with the latest patch updates

It's important to keep up with the patch notes and patch previews

Low elo players hardly ever take the time to go through the patch notes even if there are massive balance updates. League’s meta, shifts constantly with every patch and champion introduction; one very effective way of staying up to date with the new changes is to just go through the patch notes when they’re released.

What many don’t realize is that keeping track of the latest game news is almost as crucial as mastering a particular champion. Each patch brings with it a lot of champion nerfs and buffs, and there may be chances that the champions you main may have been nerfed to the ground.

Not knowing where your champion stands in the current meta can significantly hurt your chances of climbing through the ladder.

3. Try having a wider champion pool

A versatile champion pool will help you to win more games

Sure! One-tricking and picking just one particular champion in every game might feel like a very sound ladder-climbing idea in theory, but in practice, it fails more often than it succeeds.

The major problem that one-tricking brings with it is getting counter picked. Each lane matchup is different, and each champion has multiple counter picks, which goes for the champion you main as well.

Let’s take the example of the mid lane Qiyana pick. She is an incredible lane bully with the ability to demolish almost every matchup. But she can be very easily countered by bruiser heavy picks like Darius and Orn, who can negate much of the burst damage that she puts out and outlast her in team fights.

Another advantage that having a wider champion pool brings with it is that it will allow you to counter pick the opponent yourself, along with teaching you how various matchups work.

4. The practice tool is your best friend

The practice tool will help you learn a lot of the in-game mechanics and champion combos

Iron ranked players are probably not aware of the fact that the client’s custom game setting has a practice tool mode, which lets players try out champions and learn their combos. But for those of you who do, use it as much as you can, as it’s one of the best ways to learn tricks and strategies.

One of the best uses for practice tools is CSing and last hitting minions. Getting used to a champions auto-attack animation is probably the hardest part when trying out a new pick, and champs like Anivia, LeBlanc, and Cassiopeia have some of the hardest AA animations which take a lot of time to get used to.

