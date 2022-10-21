"Not even a single map": League of Legends fans disappointed as Rogue bombs out of Worlds 2022 after 3-0 loss to JDG

The first Quarterfinal match between Rogue and JDG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 has ended. It was a disastrous game for the final European team at Worlds 2022, as Rogue was demolished 3-0 by the LPL champions.
Hence, fans were a bit disappointed as many expected Rogue to at least put up a fight. Unfortunately, things did not go in favor of the Europeans, leading to one of the worst showings for the region in quite a while within the World Championship stage.
In any case, this leads to many questions regarding the region's current quality, as it feels like the overall skill difference between the west and the east continues to grow at an alarming pace.
European fans feel that the gap between eastern and western teams is way too big after Rogue hammers at League of Legends Worlds 2022
Europe is quite a prominent region within the League of Legends World Championships. Teams like Fnatic and G2 Esports have defeated big teams like T1, RNG, and others in big tournaments.
G2 Esports won the MSI in 2019 and showcased to the world that Europe has what it takes to win it all. In 2018 and 2019, Fnatic and G2 Esports reached the finals of the World Championships, even though they lost in the end.
However, it gave fans hope that maybe it is coming soon, or instead, maybe it is close. Unfortunately, things have fallen apart since then, as it looks like Europe has now taken a million steps backward while the Eastern teams have taken a million upfront.
This year at League of Legends Worlds 2022, G2 Esports and Fnatic bombed out of Group Stages disastrously, while Rogue somehow made it into the Quarterfinal stage. Unfortunately, that did not end well, as Rogue was demolished 3-0 by JDG in the Quarterfinals, sending the final European team back home.
This led to several fans discussing Europe and what it means for the region. From reaching the finals in 2019 to getting kicked out embarrassingly, it feels like the quality is lost somewhere down the line.
The players who made a difference in the day are growing old, while the newer players lack the quality to match against the Titans from China and South Korea. This is why fans have concluded that the gap is too large, and it will take something special to close it again.
The worst part regarding the loss to JDG was that Rogue was the League of Legends LEC champion. Whenever champions from different countries clash, it almost feels as if the true representatives of the two regions are trying to make a mark and settle the debate to find the best among all.
Hence, the way Rogue lost will sting even more as it is a reality check regarding the quality of the champion from Europe. It simply shows how far behind the other teams are that Rogue, a team that got demolished 3-0 by the LPL champions, was able to win in Europe.
In any case, it is now over for Europe at the League of Legends World Championships, and now the teams will have time to reflect on their mistakes. Many teams will change their rosters, and maybe one of them will click and be able to make a mark next year on the international stage.