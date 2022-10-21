"Not even a single map": League of Legends fans disappointed as Rogue bombs out of Worlds 2022 after 3-0 loss to JDG

The first Quarterfinal match between Rogue and JDG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 has ended. It was a disastrous game for the final European team at Worlds 2022, as Rogue was demolished 3-0 by the LPL champions.

Hence, fans were a bit disappointed as many expected Rogue to at least put up a fight. Unfortunately, things did not go in favor of the Europeans, leading to one of the worst showings for the region in quite a while within the World Championship stage.

Express @ExpressLOL_

Every year same story, will 2019 comback someday?

#Worlds2022 Not even a single map...Every year same story, will 2019 comback someday?

In any case, this leads to many questions regarding the region's current quality, as it feels like the overall skill difference between the west and the east continues to grow at an alarming pace.

European fans feel that the gap between eastern and western teams is way too big after Rogue hammers at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Europe is quite a prominent region within the League of Legends World Championships. Teams like Fnatic and G2 Esports have defeated big teams like T1, RNG, and others in big tournaments.

G2 Esports won the MSI in 2019 and showcased to the world that Europe has what it takes to win it all. In 2018 and 2019, Fnatic and G2 Esports reached the finals of the World Championships, even though they lost in the end.

Express @ExpressLOL_ I typed it in the past but again, We should be most hyped for the LEC playoffs everytime, Worlds are not for us. Few players can compete with Koreans/Chinease players, but its not always full team.

GG for this years, rumours time HERE WE GO.

GG for this years, rumours time HERE WE GO. I typed it in the past but again, We should be most hyped for the LEC playoffs everytime, Worlds are not for us. Few players can compete with Koreans/Chinease players, but its not always full team. GG for this years, rumours time HERE WE GO.

Exathil @Exathil @ExpressLOL_ It will not. West plays too less competitive games. BO1 only. It gonna be Asian domination with maybe 1 west representative in quarters.

However, it gave fans hope that maybe it is coming soon, or instead, maybe it is close. Unfortunately, things have fallen apart since then, as it looks like Europe has now taken a million steps backward while the Eastern teams have taken a million upfront.

This year at League of Legends Worlds 2022, G2 Esports and Fnatic bombed out of Group Stages disastrously, while Rogue somehow made it into the Quarterfinal stage. Unfortunately, that did not end well, as Rogue was demolished 3-0 by JDG in the Quarterfinals, sending the final European team back home.

Zayan 🇵🇸🇺🇦 @ZayanK04 @ExpressLOL_ Bring BO3 imo if we really want to compete with the East

Christian Rivera @IWDominate Well there's nothing to really say. It's just a huge gap between CN/KR and everyone else. Don't think Rogue underperformed or anything, it's just impossible to win games when your setups are so much worse.

Christian Rivera @IWDominate Every fight looks like JDG knows that they are fighting, but Rogue has no clue that they are in a fight until the fight is over.

This led to several fans discussing Europe and what it means for the region. From reaching the finals in 2019 to getting kicked out embarrassingly, it feels like the quality is lost somewhere down the line.

The players who made a difference in the day are growing old, while the newer players lack the quality to match against the Titans from China and South Korea. This is why fans have concluded that the gap is too large, and it will take something special to close it again.

The worst part regarding the loss to JDG was that Rogue was the League of Legends LEC champion. Whenever champions from different countries clash, it almost feels as if the true representatives of the two regions are trying to make a mark and settle the debate to find the best among all.

Dong @DonghuapLol



Dong @DonghuapLol



The gap just keeps growing ☹️ Larssen's Leblanc ended Rogue's last game 5-0-1 and JDG still ran them over in almost every team fight.The gap just keeps growing ☹️ #Worlds2022

LS @LSXYZ9 RGE giving me a lot of juice for another Draft Kingdom video. These things are absolutely horribad given how much time they had to decide what they'd opt into for this series #Worlds2022

Hence, the way Rogue lost will sting even more as it is a reality check regarding the quality of the champion from Europe. It simply shows how far behind the other teams are that Rogue, a team that got demolished 3-0 by the LPL champions, was able to win in Europe.

Caedrel on the gap between the East and the West (Image via Twitter)

In any case, it is now over for Europe at the League of Legends World Championships, and now the teams will have time to reflect on their mistakes. Many teams will change their rosters, and maybe one of them will click and be able to make a mark next year on the international stage.

