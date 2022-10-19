League of Legends rumors suggest Jankos and Flakked will leave G2 Esports at year's end

League of Legends Worlds 2022 has not yet concluded, but it seems like rumors regarding player departures have already started to surface. On October 19, 2022, popular journalist LEC Wooloo made a tweet that claimed Jankos and Flakked were "allowed to explore their options" for the 2023 season.

It seems neither member will be part of G2 Esports next year after a pretty up-and-down 2022 season. This development concerning Flakked is not that surprising as he is a new pro who joined the roster in the 2022 pre-season and has been quite average in terms of his performances.

Jankos, however, has been a long-standing member of G2 Esports, and his reputation is on the same level as that of Caps and Perkz. He is considered the greatest western jungler of all time and was also part of the G2 Esports squad that won MSI 2019.

G2 Esports might be looking for jungler and ADC more in line with current League of Legends meta

The news of Jankos and Flakked leaving G2 Esports has definitely sent shockwaves within the League of Legends community. Given his status, gamers are having a hard time dealing with the recent development surrounding Jankos. He has generated a level of success for Europe in competitive gaming associated with the title that no other player has been able to do up until this point.

Even to this day, Jankos is held in very high regard since his work ethic and intelligence as a player is unmatched. Therefore, his departure from G2 Esports is something that many will not be able to accept, as his name has become synonymous with the roster.

Flakked, on the other hand, joined the team in the 2022 pre-season and performed decently. He was adequate during the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split, which G2 Esports won in the end. However, unfortunately, he did not show any signs of improvement.

He was performing at the same level in the Summer Split as well. Therefore, it is understandable that the team might be looking to replace him.

Possible reasons for Jankos' departure

There are two possible reasons regarding why G2 might be looking to replace Jankos. The first one is they want to bring in a new jungler who is younger and is more attuned to the modern game; Jankos is 27.

In this regard, other European junglers like Elyoya might be a potential option for G2 Esports. The pro could add more depth to the roster and also increase the number of options in terms of team gameplay.

The second reason might be that Jankos has decided to retire. He is quite old and has a very successful channel on Twitch. In fact, this explanation might be more plausible as for G2 Esports there is no gain in replacing Jankos all of a sudden.

In any case, this leads to the question of who might replace the two players. For Jankos, Elyoya sounds like the most probable option since he is currently the best jungler in the European League of Legends scene.

When it comes to Flakked, there might be numerous choices, with Hans Sama being a potential option. In fact, there are rumors that Upset might be leaving Fnatic, which makes him a top-tier choice as well.

In either case, fans will have to wait for quite a while as the confirmation regarding the choice of League of Legends players will not arrive until December.

