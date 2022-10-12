Riot Games suspends G2 founder Carlos Rodriguez from all competitions citing policy breach following post featuring Andrew Tate

Riot Games has officially suspended G2 founder Carlos Rodriguez from being involved in Riot-sanctioned competitions until November 13, 2022, according to their Competitive Ruling published on October 11. The suspension is a direct result of Rodriguez's association with controversial social media personality Andrew Tate.

The incident that sparked the row took place on September 17 when the former CEO of G2 shared a small clip of himself celebrating with Tate and others at a party. The clip immediately gained a lot of notoriety, and the backlash prompted Carlos to double down, defending his actions.

However, the widespread backlash immediately manifested itself in G2 suspending its own CEO and founder for eight weeks without pay. Riot Games has now additionally handed him a suspension, banning him until November for breaching the rules of the LEC 2022 Season.

Riot Games report states that Carlos Rodriguez breached Article 9.2.5 of the LEC rules

The controversial Andrew Tate has been making headlines in recent months. The former kickboxer currently lives in Romania and has been banned from all major social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and even TikTok.

Riot Games justified their suspension by citing that Andrew Tate has been described by the press for his "extreme misogyny." A disciplinary investigation into Carlos Rodriguez was initiated after he appeared in a clip celebrating with Tate and defended his actions in a subsequent tweet.

The LEC rule 9.2.5 states that:

"Team Managers/Members may not give, make, issue, authorise or endorse any statement or action having, or designed to have, an effect prejudicial or detrimental to the best interest of the League, Riot Games or its affiliates, or League of Legends, as determined in the sole and absolute discretion of the League."

The report claims that as a founder and board member of G2 Esports, Carlos Rodriguez qualifies as a team manager and is therefore in breach of the rules of the competition:

"By publicly associating on social media Andrew Tate, known for his misogynistic views, with himself, G2 Esports and the LEC, Carlos Rodríguez engaged in an activity which was detrimental to the best interest of the League and Riot Games."

The ruling basically suspended the former League of Legends player from holding any managerial position on teams competing in Riot's competitions for eight weeks. Rodriguez will be required to undergo sensitivity and executive training within 120 days of the ruling to even qualify to return to the Riot ecosystem.

Twitter reacts to Carlos Rodriguez's suspension

The esports community reacted strongly to Carlos's initial tweet featuring Andrew Tate, but the suspension and his resignation from the position of CEO was viewed by many as too harsh. However, some feel that the repercussions for his actions were justified.

Seb @SeppLoL @LEC Pathetic. Carlos tweets were arguably wrong from a moral viewpoint but to make a investigation out of this is truly too much. To lose your company that you built on the last 8 years because of this? Get of your horses Riot especially on the topic of „misogyny“ @LEC Pathetic. Carlos tweets were arguably wrong from a moral viewpoint but to make a investigation out of this is truly too much. To lose your company that you built on the last 8 years because of this? Get of your horses Riot especially on the topic of „misogyny“ https://t.co/nrYGhUL6jU

Kris @kczaban_ @LEC this coming from RIOT GAMES is so funny @LEC this coming from RIOT GAMES is so funny

Brett dumas @bdumas2565 @LEC Being suspended for knowing somebody has to be the most ridiculous thing ive seen in my lifetime @LEC Being suspended for knowing somebody has to be the most ridiculous thing ive seen in my lifetime😂

Don't think Carlos would come back or somebody wants to get him in their organization. @LEC Riot is handling this the right way imo.Don't think Carlos would come back or somebody wants to get him in their organization. @LEC Riot is handling this the right way imo.Don't think Carlos would come back or somebody wants to get him in their organization.

benny @BennysAsianEra @LEC so if he's really stepping down as CEO does any of this matter @LEC so if he's really stepping down as CEO does any of this matter

bash @bash2175 @LEC good to know LEC doesnt associate with misogynists. so when will you be disavowing Riot Games then? @LEC good to know LEC doesnt associate with misogynists. so when will you be disavowing Riot Games then?

It is important to note that Carlos Rodriguez publicly apologized to the esports community for his actions when he addressed his decision to resign from the position of G2's CEO on September 24.

