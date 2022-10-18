League of Legends Worlds 2022 Quarterfinals: Full Match Schedule, Dates and more

The Group Stages at League of Legends Worlds 2022 have concluded and it is now time for the real tournament to begin.

A total of 8 teams remain now who will be fighting amongst themselves for a spot in the Semifinals and eventually the Finals in the League of Legends Worlds 2022.

On October 18, Riot Games provided the full match schedule for all the Quarterfinal slots and hence, the same has been presented here so that fans can mark their calendars to cheer for their favourite teams.

Full match schedule and other details regarding League of Legends Worlds 2022 Quarterfinals

Before proceeding with the schedule, it is important to first provide a list of teams who have made it so far at League of Legends Worlds 2022. Along with the teams, the regions that they belong to have also been provided in brackets so that fans do not have trouble recognizing the same.

The eight qualifying teams for Quarterfinals of League of Legends Worlds 2022 are as follows:

EDG (LPL, China) RNG (LPL, China) JDG (LPL, China) T1 (LCK, South Korea) DWG KIA (LCK, South Korea) Gen.G (LCK, South Korea) DRX (LCK, South Korea) Rogue (LEC, Europe)

From the above list, it is quite evident that League of Legends Worlds 2022 is heavily dominated by China and South Korea. North America had a terrible run in the Group Stages with only 3 wins and 15 losses, while Europe barely made it through on account of the LPL second seed, Top Esports, crashing out due to an upset.

LoL Esports @lolesports



The



Lock in your picks here: Sorry for keeping you waiting:The #Worlds2022 Pick'Ems for Quarterfinals are now back online!Lock in your picks here: pickem.lolesports.com Sorry for keeping you waiting:The #Worlds2022 Pick'Ems for Quarterfinals are now back online!Lock in your picks here: pickem.lolesports.com

Nevertheless, the match schedules for the Quarterfinal games are as follows:

1.Thursday- October 20, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT

Rogue vs JDG

2.Saturday- October 21, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT

RNG vs T1

3.Sunday- October 22, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT

DWG KIA vs Gen.G

4.Monday- October 23, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT

EDG vs DRX

It is important to remember that all of these matches will be best-of-five games, which means that they can last for a very long time. This is one of the key reasons why only one match has been allocated for a single day.

Apart from that, all the matches will take place at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City. They will also be telecasted live on the official Riot Games Twitch channel at the aforementioned time and dates.

In any case, there is no doubt that the games are bound to be interesting and exciting at the same time. The first match between JDG and Rogue will be massive as it will be a clash between the LEC champion and the LPL champion.

The second game will be an age-old rivalry between T1 and RNG. It will also be a revisit to the League of Legends MSI 2022 finals, where the latter defeated the former to grab the trophy.

The third game will be a domestic clash between the two South Korean teams. Obviously, Gen.G is quite heavily favored in this one, but, considering how well DWG KIA is playing, an overturn might be on its way.

Lastly, the final game will be a clash between the defending World Champion, EDG and the team that defied all expectations, DRX. In truth, nobody expected DRX to come this far, but it seems that its players have stepped up massively, proving to be a tough challenge for EDG.

Poll : 0 votes