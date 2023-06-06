League of Legends patch 13.12 preview: Kai’Sa buffs, Zeri nerfs, Lucian adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.12 preview is now live, and players can finally get a glimpse of some of the balance updates they can expect from the game when the changes officially drop. 13.12 will be one of the biggest updates this season, as it will look to bring adjustments to many champions in the game along with changes to some of the items.
One of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs to Kai’Sa’s Evolution Breakpoints along with buffs to Ashe as both ADC and Support.
Nerfs will make their way to Zeri and Yuumi once again as the duo seems to have been one of the hardest botlane match-ups to counter in both the competitive scene and casual matchmaking.
When talking about League of Legends patch 13.12, the developer team commented:
“A big patch now that things have had time to settle. Buffs are focused at champs that have itemization earflicks (eg: Kaisa evolves), champs that have been languishing (Sivir, Ryze, Nasus, etc.) Nerfs to Pro staples and soloq overperformers. Ivern looks strong, but no nerfs. Item changes are mostly for over/underperforming items from ADC/Supp item changes. We're monitoring Tri Force Lucian changes to have him perform better with more supports (other than just Nami), and Rumble changes to have him perform better in extended engagements.”
League of Legends patch 13.12 preview
Before moving to the list of names who will be receiving updates in the patch next week, it’s important to keep in mind that Riot Games will be testing these out in the League of Legends PBE test servers. Hence, some of these changes may not make their way to the final update, which is scheduled for next week.
1) Champion Buffs:
- Ashe (ADC and Support)
- Gangplank
- Kai’Sa (Evolution Breakpoints)
- Nasus
- Oriana
- Ryze
- Sivir
- Viktor
2) Champion Nerfs:
- Gragas (top)
- Kha’Zix
- Kog’Maw
- K’Sante
- Lulu
- Milion
- Rell (Support and Jungle)
- Yuumi
- Zeri
3) Champion Adjustments
- Lucian
- Rumble
4) System Nerfs
- Ardent Censer
- Bloodthirster
- Galeforce
- Imperial Mandate
- Overheal
- Rapid Firecannon
- Red Buff
5) System Adjustments
- Duskblade with R (Samira and Katarina) Bugfix
League of Legends patch 13.12 is expected to go live next week and is likely to hit the Rift on June 14, 2023. It will be one of the bigger updates this patch since it aims to shift the botlane and midlane meta quite a bit.