League of Legends patch 13.12 preview: Kai’Sa buffs, Zeri nerfs, Lucian adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.12 preview is now live, and players can finally get a glimpse of some of the balance updates they can expect from the game when the changes officially drop. 13.12 will be one of the biggest updates this season, as it will look to bring adjustments to many champions in the game along with changes to some of the items.

Phlox @RiotPhlox



Tomorrow will hopefully be back to your normally scheduled programming! Have a good evening y'all Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon A big patch now that things have had time to settle.



Buffs are focused at champs that have itemization earflicks (eg. Kaisa evolves), champs that have been languishing (Sivir, Ryze, Nasus, etc.)



Nerfs to Pro staples and soloq overperformers. Ivern looks strong, but no nerfs. A big patch now that things have had time to settle. Buffs are focused at champs that have itemization earflicks (eg. Kaisa evolves), champs that have been languishing (Sivir, Ryze, Nasus, etc.)Nerfs to Pro staples and soloq overperformers. Ivern looks strong, but no nerfs. https://t.co/uFcnkAjOln ok Phroxzon took a nap or smth idk so here's all the championsTomorrow will hopefully be back to your normally scheduled programming! Have a good evening y'all twitter.com/RiotPhroxzon/s… ok Phroxzon took a nap or smth idk so here's all the championsTomorrow will hopefully be back to your normally scheduled programming! Have a good evening y'all twitter.com/RiotPhroxzon/s… https://t.co/UErsSeP6R7

One of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs to Kai’Sa’s Evolution Breakpoints along with buffs to Ashe as both ADC and Support.

Nerfs will make their way to Zeri and Yuumi once again as the duo seems to have been one of the hardest botlane match-ups to counter in both the competitive scene and casual matchmaking.

When talking about League of Legends patch 13.12, the developer team commented:

“A big patch now that things have had time to settle. Buffs are focused at champs that have itemization earflicks (eg: Kaisa evolves), champs that have been languishing (Sivir, Ryze, Nasus, etc.) Nerfs to Pro staples and soloq overperformers. Ivern looks strong, but no nerfs. Item changes are mostly for over/underperforming items from ADC/Supp item changes. We're monitoring Tri Force Lucian changes to have him perform better with more supports (other than just Nami), and Rumble changes to have him perform better in extended engagements.”

League of Legends patch 13.12 preview

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Item changes are mostly for over/underperforming items from ADC/Supp item changes.



We're monitoring Tri Force



Lucian changes are to have him perform better with more supports (other than just Nami) and Rumble changes are to have him perform better in extended engagements. Item changes are mostly for over/underperforming items from ADC/Supp item changes. We're monitoring Tri ForceLucian changes are to have him perform better with more supports (other than just Nami) and Rumble changes are to have him perform better in extended engagements.

Before moving to the list of names who will be receiving updates in the patch next week, it’s important to keep in mind that Riot Games will be testing these out in the League of Legends PBE test servers. Hence, some of these changes may not make their way to the final update, which is scheduled for next week.

1) Champion Buffs:

Ashe (ADC and Support)

Gangplank

Kai’Sa (Evolution Breakpoints)

Nasus

Oriana

Ryze

Sivir

Viktor

2) Champion Nerfs:

Gragas (top)

Kha’Zix

Kog’Maw

K’Sante

Lulu

Milion

Rell (Support and Jungle)

Yuumi

Zeri

3) Champion Adjustments

Lucian

Rumble

4) System Nerfs

Ardent Censer

Bloodthirster

Galeforce

Imperial Mandate

Overheal

Rapid Firecannon

Red Buff

5) System Adjustments

Duskblade with R (Samira and Katarina) Bugfix

League of Legends patch 13.12 is expected to go live next week and is likely to hit the Rift on June 14, 2023. It will be one of the bigger updates this patch since it aims to shift the botlane and midlane meta quite a bit.

Poll : 0 votes