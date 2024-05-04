League of Legends 14.9 May 4 micro-patch: Massive Arena changes to Galio and Trundle

League of Legends 14.9 just got a mirco-patch aimed at Arena, which introduced changes to Galio and Trundle, as well as a couple of Augments and an item. The two champions have been extremely dominant in the recent Arena meta, making them some of the most overpowered duos in the game.

Fortunately, Riot Games has toned down both Galio and Trundle in the update, and they will likely be much more manageable in this meta. With Arena ranked right around the corner and expected to be released with patch 14.10, Matt Leung-Harrison, Lead Gameplay Designer for League of Legends, goes over some of the balance principles that Riot Games is looking to introduce in future patches:

“Our balance strategy is to tune around "skilled players, playing a good amount of games". ie. Not tuning around first-timers or tip-top Gladiators. Mages feature in 4 of the top 5 pairings in regular play, with Fighter/Fighter being the other one.”

Leung-Harrison continues,

“Hopefully, this gives some more insight into why we micropatched these things; a combination of tuning for regular play and skilled play, while keeping an eye on tip-top play.”

League of Legends 14.9 May 4 micro-patch notes

1) League of Legends Arena Champion Adjustments

Galio

W Passive Shield: 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% maximum health ⇒ 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% maximum health

W Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 ⇒ 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

R Base Damage: 200/400/600 ⇒ 150/300/450

Trundle

Q Bonus AD: 20/25/30/35/40 ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30

Q AD Reduction: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20⇒ 5/7.5/10/12.5/15

R Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 40%⇒ 30%

2) League of Legends Arena Augment Adjustments

Magic Missile

Spell ID Cooldown (how often a single spell cast, such as a DoT, can trigger this augment): 2⇒ 6 seconds Spell Wake

Magic Damage: 40-400 (+30% AP) ⇒ 40-300 (+20% AP)

Spell ID Cooldown (how often a single spell cast, such as a DoT, can trigger this augment): 4⇒ 6 seconds

3) League of Legends Arena Item Adjustments

Detonation Orb

Ability Power: 100 = 90

Magic Penetration: 15 → 12

Guardian Orb

Ability Power: 65⇒ 55

More balance updates could be anticipated coming to Arena in 14.10.