League of Legends patch 14.10: What to expect?

League of Legends patch 14.10 is gearing up to be one of the biggest updates this season with Riot looking to bring significant meta shifts to the bot lane. Not only will the new ADC items get a complete overhaul but certain Runes are also getting replaced by newer ones.

Lethal Tempo and Predator are going to be completely removed from the Rift, and new Runes like Absorb Life, and Jack of All Trades are making their way in.

Apart from the Rune changes and Item updates Rank Split 2 and Arena Ranked will also be going live with patch 14.10 possibly with some updates to Vanguard the anti-cheat program.

League of Legends patch 14.10 expected changes

1) ADC item rehaul

The ADC items are getting a rehaul (again) with patch 14.10 there will be a lot of items like Stormrazor which will be removed while some others are getting a complete remake. Zephyr makes a return and will be an upgraded version of Berserker’s Greaves.

Yun Tal Wildarrows and Overlord’s Bloodmail will be some of the new items that are making their way to the Rift.

There will be a significant impact in the Bot Lane meta once League of Legends patch 14.10 goes live.

2) Rune removals and new Runes

Lethal Tempo and Predator are getting removed with 14.10. With the former being one of the most overpowered Runes for on-hit champions and the latter being one of the least popular Runes in the game.

New Runes will be making their way to the MOBA, like Absorb Life, Jack of All Trade, and Cash Back. It will be quite interesting to see what the preferred Rune setup will be for ADCs after the coming patch.

3) Rank Split 2

The Split 2 Rank season will also begin with the new 14.10 update. The League of Legends rank rewards track will be refreshed and so will the player ranks. Split two will have its own rewards and is expected to last sometime till September of 2024.

4) Updates to Vanguard

As initially reported by Backdash, League of Legends seems to be bricking PCs after the 14.9 LoL update. The patch introduced Valorant’s Vanguard to the MOBA, and the kernel-level anti-cheat is not sitting well with many in the community.

According to the report, Vanguard is off to a rough start and has been crashing systems and causing a plethora of VAN errors like VAN 1067. Riot Games is aware of some of the issues that players are facing with the program and hopefully, with 14.10 they will be deploying a few fixes to the anti-cheat.

5) New Faerie Court skins

New Faerie Court skins will also be introduced in LoL 14.10. The skin line was first released in 2023, and more names will be added to it this time around. Here are the new champion Faerie Cour skins which will be released:

Faerie Court Lux

Faerie Court Lillia

Faerie Court Soraka

League of Legends patch 14.10 release date

League of Legends patch 14.10 will be released on May 15, 2024. Hence players have just over a week to improve their ranks before Split 2 officially begins. The patch will be one of the biggest balance updates of this season.