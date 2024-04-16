How long is League of Legends Season 14 Arena expected to last

The fan-favorite League of Legends Arena mode is finally making a comeback in Season 14. Players will be able to try out the mode and all the new changes that have come with it from May 1, 2024.

The Arena will be dropping with patch 14.9 which will also contain champion balance updates along with a new set of Empyrean skins for six League of Legends champions.

Riot Games has confirmed that the Season 14 Arena will last much longer than its previous iterations. It’s expected to be live for around five months and will be made available for the majority of the 2024 Rank Split 2.

Here's what we know so far about the upcoming League of Legends Season 14 Arena.

League of Legends Season 14 Arena expected runtime

As mentioned, the Season 14 Arena is expected to be live for around five months, and from May 1, 2024, it will be available until September. Riot Games has yet to confirm an official end date, however, they have mentioned that you will get to enjoy it for the majority of Rank Split 2.

Those who have access to the League of Legends PBE will be able to enjoy Arena two weeks prior. The developers will be adding it to the test server after patch 14.8 goes live before officially shipping it with 14.9 in May.

When is League of Legends Season 14 Arena getting its ranked mode?

Players will not be able to enjoy the Arena’s ranked mode right away. The competitive ladder will be on hold for at least a few weeks after Arena officially drops.

The ranked system will go live with patch 14.10, which will also be the start time for Rank Split 2. It will be quite interesting to see how the tanked matchmaking plays out in Arena.

Additionally, it’s important to keep in mind that instead of eight players (four teams of two), Arena will now be featuring 16 players (eight teams of two). The double player count will have a significant impact on how matches will be played so the new Arena will unsurprisingly have a different format.

There will be extensive UI changes as well along with a complete overhaul of the shop. A new map is also getting added called the Koi Pond.

