All League of Legends champions receiving new Empyrean skin for MSI 2024

In celebration of MSI 2024, League of Legends will receive another round of Empyrean skins this May. The champion cosmetic is a fan-favorite, thanks to its cosmic theme of darkness clashing with neon stars. Six champions will receive the skin, with one among them getting their very own Prestige edition.

Last year’s MSI introduced the Inkshadow line to the Rift. However, Riot Games will continue the Empyrean line this time around.

Below is everything we know so far about the upcoming League of Legends Empyrean skin line in Season 14.

Which champions are receiving the Empyrean skin in League of Legends season 14?

The League of Legends Empyrean skin line was first introduced during Worlds 2022. It was featured during the “Fire to the Fuse” performance. The event also brought the K’Sante Prestige Empyrean skin to the Rift.

To celebrate MSI 2024, the following champions will get their very own Empyrean skin:

Nocturne

Varus

Brand

Malahar

Akali

Kayle

Kayle will get a Prestige version of the skin line. Like the previous Empyrean skins, the upcoming ones are also expected to be priced between 1350 RP and 1820 RP.

When are the Season 14 Empyrean skins releasing in League of Legends?

The Season 14 Empyrean skins will go live with League of Legends patch 14.9, which is set to drop on the Rift on May 1, 2024. However, the skins will be made available in the PBE two weeks prior. This means players will be able to gain access to them as early as patch 14.8.

The new skin line is not the only thing that you can look forward to with patch 14.9 As along with the Empyrean cosmetics the League of Legends Arena will also be made available. The alternate game mode will allow 16 players instead of eight in Season 14. It will come with more UI changes and a shop overhaul.

The Arena will be live for an extended period, and players can enjoy it for around five months. The mode is expected to last till September of 2024, which means it will be around for the majority of Rank Split 2.

