League of Legends Arena Season 14: Start date, runtime, expected changes, and more

The League of Legends Arena mode has been an incredibly popular alternate game mode in the MOBA. Although it’s a temporary mode, Riot Games will be bringing it back to the client next month in March 2024 but will be making it available for an extended period. The Season 14 Arena mode will be sticking around for around five months and the number of teams that will be able to participate in it will go from four to eight. It will be interesting to see how a game mode is now going to handle a lobby of about 16 players.

Below is everything we know so far about the upcoming Season 14 League of Legends Arena.

League of Legends Arena Season 14 start date

The League of Legends season 14 Arena will be going live on May 1, 2024, and will be introduced to the LoL client with patch 14.9. So balance updates are not the only things to look forward to early next month.

As mentioned, the new Arena mode will run for about five months. Riot has previously mentioned that they will be making it “much longer than previous releases,” and this time around Arena will last until September at the very least.

The developers are yet to share any official end date for the Season 14 Arena. But it will be available through the entirety of the second Ranked Split of 2024.

What to expect from the League of Legends Season 14 Arena?

The biggest changes coming to the Season 14 Arena will be the total number of teams who will be able to participate in matches. While previously there were only four teams of two who were able to enjoy a match, Riot Games will be increasing the total number of participants to 16.

Now eight teams of two will be able to take part in the game, and you can either choose to enjoy it solo, with a duo, or make your own lobby of 16 players.

Apart from the increased number of participants, the other changes coming to the mode will be an improved UI, more Augments, and new battle arenas.

A new map called the Koi Pond, will be added to the rotation to help accommodate the extra number of players. The Arena shop will receive a significant overhaul as well.

