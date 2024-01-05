League of Legends Arena will be “2v2v2v2v2v2v2v2” in season 14

League of Legends Arena will be making a return in season 14, with more improvements and a “2v2v2v2v2v2v2v2” format. Instead of four teams of two participating in a match, there will now be eight teams so as to promote more champion diversity and experimentation.

The 2v2v2v2 Arena mode was incredibly successful when it was first introduced in season 13. The community loved it so much that they wanted to make it one of the permanent modes in the MOBA along with ARAM and Summoner’s Rift.

However, Riot Games will probably look to keep it a rotating game mode like URF and ARURF, which is why the developers will be disabling it as soon as season 14 kicks off. Fortunately, Arena will be making a return in 2024, and along with more teams on the map, it will also have a lot of quality-of-life improvements.

League of Legends season 14 Arena: Release window and expectations

Riot Games has not yet confirmed when they are going to officially bring back Arena in season 14. However, during the very recent roadmap video, the team lead for Modes, Eduardo “Riot Cadmus” Cortejoso, and Modes delivery lead Selina “ChoochooTrainnnn” Liu mentioned that they are planning to reintroduce an improved Arena by the first half of League of Legends season 14.

Hence, it’s likely that the mode will return sometime before the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) kickoff. This year’s MSI is scheduled to take place between May 1, 2024, to May 19, 2024.

When talking about some of their goals for the mode in 2024, the team stated,

“Our goal for the next iteration of Arena is to increase champion diversity, improve game-to-game variance, and foster even more experimentation. One of our favorite parts of the Arena is the ability to play some fun and wacky combinations that wouldn’t and maybe shouldn’t work in Summoner’s Rift. So we want to encourage that with some targeted changes to gameplay and game balance.”

They continued,

“You can also expect new Augments, new maps, and some other improvements that we’re still now exploring. Outside of Arena, we’re also bringing back more game modes this year! URF will be back for the Lunar New Year, and then we will be following that up with One-For-All.”

The Modes team has a lot in store for League of Legends season 14, and it will be quite interesting to see how the new Arena is going to play out once it officially drops.