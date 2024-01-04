The League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena will unfortunately not be a permanent game mode and will end as soon as Season 14 kicks off. The alternate mode had been incredibly popular among players, and the community wanted it to be permanent along with Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss (ARAM). However, Riot Games will make it a temporary mode that they will rotate along with URF and ARURF every now and then.

With League of Legends season 14 on the horizon, you now have a small period where you can make the most of the alternate game mode before it ends and is replaced by another mode.

When is League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena ending?

The League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena will come to an end as soon as Season 14 goes live. The new season is expected to go live on January 9/10, 2024, at 11.59 PM PST.

The update will be a rather big one as Riot will be looking to completely overhaul Itemization. The developer will introduce a new MMR system that will be a placeholder for TrueSkill 2, which it is planning to eventually make more permanent.

Riot is yet to announce when it plans to deploy the new proprietary rank system. However, it confirmed:

“The goal was just to change ranked distribution to something closer to what a player should intuitively expect. Bronze is about the bottom 15-20%, gold is about the middle, etc. It results in ranks being 'inflated' compared to what they previously were in League -- but I'd view it as more of a correction to a poor distribution of players than something done to make players feel better about their rank artificially.”

Will League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena ever be a permanent game mode?

It’s hard to say if the 2v2v2v2 Arena will ever be made a permanent game mode in the MOBA. Riot is currently just sticking to Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss as the only two permanent maps in the game for now.

The Arena will probably just remain a temporary mode that they cycle in with URF and ARURF.