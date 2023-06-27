League of Legends Arena mode: All available maps, combat system, and more

Riot Games will introduce Soul Fighter, a six-week event in League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics. The most eagerly awaited feature in League of Legends and other content is the new 2v2v2v2 Arena game mode. Despite being a limited-time game mode, it will feature rich content, including maps, items, Augments, and much more. However, based on player feedback and if it gains enough traction, there is a chance that it could end up being a permanent mode.

Every match in this game mode is expected to be different, thanks to the various game elements. It will spice up each skirmish, outplay, and moment until your pair rises above the opponents for the win or falls in defeat.

This article will shed light on the League of Legends: Arena, its battlefield, combat system, and more.

What happens in League of Legends: Arena?

In League of Legends: Arena, players will form two-person teams and engage in round-after-round of combat while leveling up and using new, one-of-a-kind Augments until only one team is left standing.

The combat will take place on four different battlefields. Furthermore, those will differ in theme, terrain density, and size.

Occasionally, champions from the anticipated Soul Fighter Universe will appear as impartial characters between battles. They will either assist players or cause severe damage.

How does the League of Legends: Arena combat system work?

The League of Legends: Arena will feature four different maps (Image via Riot Games)

As mentioned, there will be multiple rounds in this game mode, each containing a Shop and Combat phase. Players start the game at level three and advance alternately by one or two levels per round.

Shop Phase

In the following order, shop phases either give players a choice of Augments or enough Gold to purchase a new item:

Shop Round 1 : 1000 gold

: 1000 gold Shop Round 2 : New Augment

: New Augment Shop Round 3 : 1000 gold

: 1000 gold Shop Round 4 : 3000 gold

: 3000 gold Shop Round 5 : New Augment

: New Augment Shop Round 6 : 3000 gold

: 3000 gold Repeat steps 4-6 until a winner is decided

Items:

Importantly, all the boots and starter items cost 1000 gold, and all Legendary and Mythic items cost 3000. Furthermore, players can only purchase completed items, not components. There are some re-tuned items from Summoners Rift.

In addition, several new items have been added, which are marked with a star in the shop.

The map of the Shop Phase (Image via Riot Games)

Augments:

Augments have three tiers: Silver, Gold, or Prismatic. In that order, they become more powerful and distinctive. All players receive Augments of the same rarity, determined randomly each time.

Players can reroll their Augment selection twice per game to reveal three new augments. The selected Augments from players can be seen on the scoreboard (tab screen).

More details:

The shop phase lasts 45 seconds, or 8 seconds after all players have finished purchasing. If players have Gold over 1000 or 3000, it can be used to buy Juices. These are elixir-like combat boosts, and they will last for one round.

Furthermore, champions with gold-generating abilities have been modified in this game mode. In the Shop phase, winners with abilities that can stack indefinitely also gain some stacks.

Combat Phase

Players have to buy items and Augments to outplay the opponent (Image via Riot Games)

Following the Shop Phase, a battle will occur on a randomly selected battlefield. Players cannot play the same team more than once before facing all other teams in a round-robin format that randomly determines matchups. During the shop phase, players will be informed of their opponent so they can get ready.

Each team will start with 20 health. If they lose a combat round, they will lose health. Losing results in a 2 health point penalty, which rises to 8 after each round. While only three teams remain, one will receive a bye-round.

When all members of one team die, the battle will be over. Each team will receive 350 gold for the shop round if they secure at least one takedown during a combat round. After a combat round, players can spectate another team's battle. Subsequently, when all fights are ended, the next round will start.

What are the new maps in League of Legends: Arena?

Players have to rely on different techniques in different battlegrounds (Image via Riot Games)

Four maps will come with the League of Legends: Arena game mode, each with a distinct theme, size, and terrain density. Hence, players must switch up their playstyles and use different techniques on different battlefields.

Which Soul Fighter Champions will appear in League of Legends: Arena?

League of Legends Soul Fighter Champions have the chance to appear in the fight as a Cameo starting in round 4. They function as battlefield hazards, have no affiliation with any team, and change how the battle unfolds. While some warp plays in more unique ways, others cast their defining destructive ability.

Here is a quick overview of each Cameo:

Evelynn : Grants all players camouflage.

: Grants all players camouflage. Gwen : Occasionally uses Hallowed Mist to shield the player with the lowest health.

: Occasionally uses Hallowed Mist to shield the player with the lowest health. Jhin : Casts Curtain Call (R), shots each player alternately.

: Casts Curtain Call (R), shots each player alternately. Lux : Casts Final Spark (R) on any champion to trip a laser tripwire.

: Casts Final Spark (R) on any champion to trip a laser tripwire. Naafiri : The pack roams the arena and attacks any champions it encounters.

: The pack roams the arena and attacks any champions it encounters. Pyke : Occasionally performs Phantom Undertow (E) at the farthest player.

: Occasionally performs Phantom Undertow (E) at the farthest player. Samira : Combos off players with crowd control; after 6 times, she casts the ultimate.

: Combos off players with crowd control; after 6 times, she casts the ultimate. Sett : Attackable; casts Haymaker (W) at the opponent of the last-hitter.

: Attackable; casts Haymaker (W) at the opponent of the last-hitter. Shaco : repeatedly scatters Jack-in-the-boxes (W) throughout the arena.

: repeatedly scatters Jack-in-the-boxes (W) throughout the arena. Viego: Viego temporarily takes over when the first player dies.

Last but not least, as players and teammates lose health during combat, they gain movement speed, slow resistance, and tenacity. The longer players are continuously under crowd control, the more determination they develop.

The Soul Fighter event and the Arena mode are coming to League of Legends on July 20, 2023. It will last until August 28, 2023.

