All available Augments in League of Legends: Arena 

Riot Games will introduce an exciting new game mode called League of Legends: Arena. It's the much-anticipated 2v2v2v2 game mode, where players can play duo or solo and fight it out with different pairs in multiple rounds. To elevate the experience, Riot added itemization and Augments in the game mode. Each of them will possess a special skill that can be combined with champion kits in interesting ways.

Players will each receive three Augments to select from during some buy phases of an Arena match instead of gold. These Augments are separated into three categories: Prismatic, Gold, and Silver.

This article gives a detailed overview of the available Augments and their features in League of Legends: Arena.

Augments in League of Legends Arena: Categories, gameplay, and more

In League of Legends: Arena, Augments will be divided into three categories. The highest tier is supposed to be Prismatic, followed by Gold and Silver. The following are all of the available Augments in the game currently.

Prismatic Augments:

Augments Details Combat Medic Your AAs deal half-damage. The other half is converted to healing and split between you and your ally. Gain 10% AD and AS. Accelerating Sorcery Using an Ability grants 7 Ability Haste, stacking infinitely. Back to Basics Your Ultimate is sealed. Gain 16% increased damage, healing, shielding, and 40 AH. Blade Waltz Gain the Blade Waltz Summoner Spell. Blade Waltz makes you untargetable while you dash at and damage enemies repeatedly. Slow Cooker Every second, apply a stacking Burn to nearby enemy champions, scaling with your Max Health. The Burn stacks infinitely. Windspeaker's Blessing Your Healing and Shielding also increase the target's Armor and Magic Resist for 3 seconds. Zhonya's Epiphany Gain the Zhonya's Epiphany Summoner Spell. Zhonya's Epiphany puts you in Stasis for 3 seconds, rendering you Untargetable and Invulnerable for the duration but also unable to act and resetting your basic ability cooldowns Can't Touch This Casting your Ultimate also makes you Invulnerable for a short duration. Chauffeur You are attached to your ally and gain 100 Ability Haste and 50 Attack Speed. They gain 15% Move Speed. Circle of Death Healing you do deals a portion of the value in Magic Damage to the nearest enemy champion. Courage of the Colossus Gain a Shield scaling to max Health after Immobilizing an enemy champion. Dashing Your Movement Abilities gain 100 Ability Haste. Eureka Gain Ability Haste equal to 20% of your Ability Power. Feel the Burn Gain the Feel the Burn Summoner Spell. Feel the Burn casts Ignite and Exhaust on all nearby enemy champions. Goliath Become large, gaining 30% Health and 30% Adaptive Force at the cost of 50% Attack Speed. Jeweled Gauntlet Your Abilities can Critically Strike. Gain a 20% Crit Chance. Mad Scientist On Round start, you grow large (Attack Damage and Health) or tiny (Ability Haste and Move Speed). Master of Duality Your Attacks grant you stacking Ability Power, and your Abilities grant you Attack Damage. Infernal Conduit Your abilities apply a bleed, dealing 1–10 (+2% AP) (+3% bAD) physical damage per second over 5 seconds. Bleed damage you deal refunds 2% of remaining cooldowns on your basic abilities. Mystic Punch Your Attacks reduce your cooldowns by 1 second. Omni-Soul Gain 3 random Dragon Souls. Quantum Computing Automatically slash in a circle around you, dealing bonus damage on the outer edge every 15 seconds. Your Automatic Augments are affected by Ability Haste. Spirit Link 40% of damage dealt to your ally is redirected to you, and 40% of the healing they receive is given to you as well. Symphony of War Gain the Lethal Tempo and Conqueror Keystone Runes. Tap Dancer Your Attacks grant you 10 Move Speed, stacking infinitely. Gain AS equal to 10% of your MS. Earthwake Your Movement Abilities leave behind a trail that detonates after 1 second. Thief’s Gloves Gain random items during each combat. Stats and damage from items are increased by 20%. Trueshot Prodigy When you damage a champion from far away, fire a Trueshot Barrage at them. Ultimate Revolution Once per round, refresh your Ultimate Ability after casting it. Wisdom of Ages Gain 1 bonus level every other round and an extra level per Augment round. Your max level is increased to 30. Botanical Bully Attacking a plant (includes shrines since they will become plants again in the future) creates an explosion that deals 15% true damage to enemies within range and knocks them back slightly. Shitake Happens Three deadly teemo shrooms spawn randomly in the arena. Enemies and Allies can both trigger it. Your trap effects are increased by 50%. I'm the Juggernaut Your movement speed is low and cannot be altered except by purchasing boots. Gain 50% size, 25% Health, Armor, Magic Resistance, and Tenacity. Summoner's Roulette After casting a Summoner Spell, gain a random new one that's on cooldown for 7s. Hug of Death Active Summoner: Suppress yourself and an enemy next to you, dealing heavy damage to both over the course of the channel. Dragon Trainer Gain Nomsy to fight alongside you. Blood Brothers Draven gains Darius passive, and Darius gains Draven's passive. Arbiter of Freedom Immobilizing an enemy creates a 400-radius zone around you that reduces damage taken by 20% for allies within. Pass-a-Fist Your ally's attacks trigger your on-hit effects at reduced 50% damage. 4-Leaf Clover Gain 40% Crit Chance and 30% Dodge Chance. Bombardment Fire a barrage of cannon shots for the first 10 seconds of combat before launching yourself from the last shot.

Gold Augments:

Augments Details Apex Inventor Gain 200 Item Haste. Banner of Command Active Spell: Increase your teammate's size and grant them 15% HP, AD, AP, and AS for 10s. Willing Sacrifice When your ally drops below 30% Health, trade some of your health for a Shield on your ally. Cannon Fodder You enter combat launching from a cannon. Celestial Body Gain 750 Health, but you deal 10% less damage. With Haste Gain Move Speed equal to double your Ability Haste. Combo Master Gain the Electrocute and Phase Rush Keystone Runes. Soul Siphon Gain 20% crit chance and 35% lifesteal on critical strikes. Tank it or leave it You can Critically Defend using your Crit Chance (max 60% chance), giving you a chance to reduce damage. Gain 20% Crit Chance. Die Another Day Gain the Die Another Day Summoner Spell. Die Another Day creates a zone where no unit can die for 4 seconds. Dawnbringer's Resolve Upon dropping below 50% health, heal for 30% max health over 3s. Ethereal Weapon Your Abilities apply on-hit effects. From Beginning to End Gain the First Strike and Dark Harvest Keystone Runes. Extendo Arm Automatically fire a Blitzcrank hook every 12 seconds at a nearby enemy champion. It's Critical Gain 40% Crit Chance. Dive Bomber Your team's first death each round explodes, dealing massive damage. Lightning Strikes Gain Attack Damage scaling with your Attack Speed. Mythical You can buy any number of Mythic Items. Keystone Conjurer Gain the Summon Aery and Arcane Comet Keystone Runes. Outlaw's Grit Your Movement Abilities grant you 15 Armor and Magic Resist. This stacks up to 5 times. Perseverance Gain hugely increased Health Regen, which is further increased while low on Health. Phenomenal Evil Permanently gain 1 Ability Power when you hit enemies with Abilities. Rabble Rousing Using an Ability heals you for 2% max Health. Firebrand Your Attacks apply an infinitely stacking Burn, dealing damage over time. Recursion Gain 45 Ability Haste. Restless Restoration You constantly heal (based on your max Health) while moving, increased by distance traveled. Defensive Maneuvers Gain the Defensive Maneuvers Summoner Spell. Defensive Maneuvers Casts both Summoner Barrier and Heal on you and your teammate. Scoped Weapons Gain 250 Attack Range, reduced to 150 for ranged characters. Searing Dawn Your Abilities mark enemies, causing them to take extra damage from your ally's next effect. Shrink Ray Your Attacks reduce an enemy's damage by 20% for 3 seconds. OK Boomerang Autocast: Every 7s fire a boomerang at a nearby enemy The Brutalizer Gain 25 Attack Damage, 10 Ability Haste, and 10 Lethality. Thread the Needle Gain 30% Armor Penetration and Magic Penetration. Vanish Gain the Vanish Summoner Spell. Vanish turns you Invisible. Vengeance Gain massively increased damage and Omnivamp while your partner is dead. Unholy Grail Damaging enemies with abilities stores 30% of the damage; your next heal or shield on an ally heals them for the stored amount. Take the Wheel Replace your current items with random ones of a higher tier. Gain random items instead of gold during the buy phase. Momentous Strike Generates bonus MS while moving. At max MS, Lee Sin kick the first enemy, you AA. In Perfect Tempo Autocast: Every 6s, cast Sona Q or Sona W at random. Summoning Expert Gain 200 Summoner Spell Haste. Flicker Autocast: At the start of combat and every 13 seconds, teleport to a random location within the arena and stealth for 1s. Your first stealth each round lasts 3.5s instead. Feeling Lucky Grants 2 random Silver augments. Parry Root yourself: For 1s, all incoming damage is reflected back to your attacker. Nimble Gain 30% Dodge Chance. Allure of the Fox Sniping an enemy charms them for 1s (8s cooldown). Intimidating Aura Enemies near you lose 25% Tenacity. Assimilation Gain 5% of all enemy primary stats on takedown. Shadow Drafting You are stealthed while standing behind your ally; taking damage disables this for 2s. Twice as Nice Your Per Round Augments activate an additional time, on round start gain 100g or 500xp at random (twice) (affects Blood pact, Castle, Dawnbringer's Resolve, Fallen Aegis, Kamikaze, Repulsor, Ultimate Backup). Plating Gain 75 Armor. Runic Bulwark Gain 75 Magic Resistance. Vampirism Gain 30% Spell Vamp. Virtuoso's Flourish Every 4th hit crits and deals bonus %missing health damage.

Silver Augments:

Augments Details Warmup Routine Active Summoner: Channel to increase damage this combat, up to 30% max. Buckle Up Spawn a Battle Sled on round start. Blunt Force Gain 10% Attack Damage. Witchful Thinking Replace your current items with random ones of a higher tier. Gain random items instead of gold during buy phase. Castle Gain the Castle Summoner Spell. Castle allows you to swap places with your ally Buff Buddies You gain permanent Red and Blue Buffs. Contract Killer Each round, mark an opponent to take 10% more damage and grant an extra 350 gold on death. Deft Gain 40% Attack Speed. Erosion Damaging enemies shreds 2% Armor and Magic Resist for 4s. Stacks up to 20 times. Evocation Gain the Evocation Summoner Spell. Evocation lets you channel to restore Health and Mana. Executioner Deal 10% more damage to enemies below 50% health. Reset your basic abilities on takedown. Fallen Aegis Start combat with a Black Shield that blocks magic damage for 15s. Black Shield blocks Magic Damage and Immobilizing effects. Light 'em Up Every 4th Attack deals additional magic damage. First Aid Kit Gain 25% Heal and Shield Power. Frost Wraith Every 8 seconds, Automatically Root nearby enemies for 1 second. Guilty Pleasure Immobilizing enemy champions restores 5% max Health. Now You See Me Gain the Houdini Summoner Spell. Houdini teleports you back to the starting position of your last Movement Ability. Infernal Soul You gain the Infernal Soul, dealing bonus damage when you hit enemies with Abilities or Attacks. Juice Box Each round, you and your teammate get an additional Juice for free. Midnight Express Automatically throw a lantern to your ally every 12 seconds. The lantern can be clicked to dash to you. Mind to Matter Increase max Health by half of your Mana. Mountain Soul You gain the Mountain Soul, gaining Shield after being out of combat for a short time. Ocean Soul Gain the Ocean Soul, granting high Health and Mana regen after damaging enemies. Repulsor On dropping below 60 or 30% Health, nearby enemies are Knocked Back. Shadow Runner After using a movement Ability or exiting Stealth, gain 300 Move Speed for 2 seconds. Don’t Blink Deal more damage to enemies the faster you are than them. Tormentor Immobilizing enemy champions applies a Burn that deals damage over time, stacking infinitely. Typhoon Your Attacks fire a bolt at an additional target dealing reduced damage and applying on-hits. Virtuous Cycle Your Heals grant extra Shield and your Shields grant extra Healing. Vulnerability Your Item and damage over time effects can Critically Strike. Gain 20% Crit chance. Ice Cold Your Slowing effects reduce Move Speed by an extra 100. Sweet Tooth Grants 50 gold on healing from a plant, and the heal is increased by 50%. Electric Field Casting a Summoner Spell damages all enemies within 450 range and grants you 10% movespeed for 3s. Spontaneous Altruism Every 10s your next heal/shield ability is increased by 30%. Fast Starter For the first 10 seconds each round you have 40 Ability Haste and receive 15% less damage. Double-Edged Sword You deal 20% more damage and take 10% more damage. Adaptive Consumer AD and AP from items is converted to Adaptive Force. Ionic Spark Enemies who use abilities near you take damage equal to 100% of the mana cost. Red Buff Gain a permanent Red Buff. Hextech Soul Gain Soul. Cloud Soul Gain Soul. Chemtech Soul Gain Soul. Blue Buff Gain a permanent Blue Buff.

League of Legends has always been about the blend between many champions with different roles, spells, items, and endless aspects. However, according to Riot,

"Currently, the main way you play with all these toys is on Summoner’s Rift in the context of a 5v5 competitive game. Summoner’s Rift is great, but it doesn’t support all avenues of creativity and skill expression."

Therefore, they introduced the Arena mode, a mashup of LoL and Teamfight Tactics. The main feature is that you must engage in a series of 2v2 battles against other pairs, either as a duo or by yourself. Subsequently, you will be armed with powerful Augments and items that will alter how your champion plays.

These buffs from Augments are far more powerful than anything in traditional LoL. The cooldowns will become extremely low; the champions will become fast, the spells will crit, and much more.

Furthermore, some will swap Summoner Spells out for other prominent new spells. Some of them are familiar, and some are not. These will be called Active Augments, and they will change your character’s entire technique in fights.

The Soul Fighter event and Arena mode will go live on July 20, 2023, and will last until August 28, 2023.

