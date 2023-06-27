All available Augments in League of Legends: Arena 

Riot Games will introduce an exciting new game mode called League of Legends: Arena. It's the much-anticipated 2v2v2v2 game mode, where players can play duo or solo and fight it out with different pairs in multiple rounds. To elevate the experience, Riot added itemization and Augments in the game mode. Each of them will possess a special skill that can be combined with champion kits in interesting ways.
Players will each receive three Augments to select from during some buy phases of an Arena match instead of gold. These Augments are separated into three categories: Prismatic, Gold, and Silver.
This article gives a detailed overview of the available Augments and their features in League of Legends: Arena.
Augments in League of Legends Arena: Categories, gameplay, and more
In League of Legends: Arena, Augments will be divided into three categories. The highest tier is supposed to be Prismatic, followed by Gold and Silver. The following are all of the available Augments in the game currently.
Prismatic Augments:
Gold Augments:
Silver Augments:
League of Legends has always been about the blend between many champions with different roles, spells, items, and endless aspects. However, according to Riot,
"Currently, the main way you play with all these toys is on Summoner’s Rift in the context of a 5v5 competitive game. Summoner’s Rift is great, but it doesn’t support all avenues of creativity and skill expression."
Therefore, they introduced the Arena mode, a mashup of LoL and Teamfight Tactics. The main feature is that you must engage in a series of 2v2 battles against other pairs, either as a duo or by yourself. Subsequently, you will be armed with powerful Augments and items that will alter how your champion plays.
These buffs from Augments are far more powerful than anything in traditional LoL. The cooldowns will become extremely low; the champions will become fast, the spells will crit, and much more.
Furthermore, some will swap Summoner Spells out for other prominent new spells. Some of them are familiar, and some are not. These will be called Active Augments, and they will change your character’s entire technique in fights.
The Soul Fighter event and Arena mode will go live on July 20, 2023, and will last until August 28, 2023.