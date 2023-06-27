Create

All available Augments in League of Legends: Arena 

A look at the available Augments in League of Legends: Arena (Image via Riot Games)
Riot Games will introduce an exciting new game mode called League of Legends: Arena. It's the much-anticipated 2v2v2v2 game mode, where players can play duo or solo and fight it out with different pairs in multiple rounds. To elevate the experience, Riot added itemization and Augments in the game mode. Each of them will possess a special skill that can be combined with champion kits in interesting ways.

Players will each receive three Augments to select from during some buy phases of an Arena match instead of gold. These Augments are separated into three categories: Prismatic, Gold, and Silver.

This article gives a detailed overview of the available Augments and their features in League of Legends: Arena.

Augments in League of Legends Arena: Categories, gameplay, and more

In League of Legends: Arena, Augments will be divided into three categories. The highest tier is supposed to be Prismatic, followed by Gold and Silver. The following are all of the available Augments in the game currently.

Prismatic Augments:

AugmentsDetails
Combat MedicYour AAs deal half-damage. The other half is converted to healing and split between you and your ally. Gain 10% AD and AS.
Accelerating SorceryUsing an Ability grants 7 Ability Haste, stacking infinitely.
Back to BasicsYour Ultimate is sealed. Gain 16% increased damage, healing, shielding, and 40 AH.
Blade WaltzGain the Blade Waltz Summoner Spell. Blade Waltz makes you untargetable while you dash at and damage enemies repeatedly.
Slow CookerEvery second, apply a stacking Burn to nearby enemy champions, scaling with your Max Health. The Burn stacks infinitely.
Windspeaker's BlessingYour Healing and Shielding also increase the target's Armor and Magic Resist for 3 seconds.
Zhonya's EpiphanyGain the Zhonya's Epiphany Summoner Spell. Zhonya's Epiphany puts you in Stasis for 3 seconds, rendering you Untargetable and Invulnerable for the duration but also unable to act and resetting your basic ability cooldowns
Can't Touch ThisCasting your Ultimate also makes you Invulnerable for a short duration.
ChauffeurYou are attached to your ally and gain 100 Ability Haste and 50 Attack Speed. They gain 15% Move Speed.
Circle of DeathHealing you do deals a portion of the value in Magic Damage to the nearest enemy champion.
Courage of the ColossusGain a Shield scaling to max Health after Immobilizing an enemy champion.
DashingYour Movement Abilities gain 100 Ability Haste.
EurekaGain Ability Haste equal to 20% of your Ability Power.
Feel the BurnGain the Feel the Burn Summoner Spell. Feel the Burn casts Ignite and Exhaust on all nearby enemy champions.
GoliathBecome large, gaining 30% Health and 30% Adaptive Force at the cost of 50% Attack Speed.
Jeweled GauntletYour Abilities can Critically Strike. Gain a 20% Crit Chance.
Mad ScientistOn Round start, you grow large (Attack Damage and Health) or tiny (Ability Haste and Move Speed).
Master of DualityYour Attacks grant you stacking Ability Power, and your Abilities grant you Attack Damage.
Infernal ConduitYour abilities apply a bleed, dealing 1–10 (+2% AP) (+3% bAD) physical damage per second over 5 seconds. Bleed damage you deal refunds 2% of remaining cooldowns on your basic abilities.
Mystic PunchYour Attacks reduce your cooldowns by 1 second.
Omni-SoulGain 3 random Dragon Souls.
Quantum ComputingAutomatically slash in a circle around you, dealing bonus damage on the outer edge every 15 seconds. Your Automatic Augments are affected by Ability Haste.
Spirit Link40% of damage dealt to your ally is redirected to you, and 40% of the healing they receive is given to you as well.
Symphony of WarGain the Lethal Tempo and Conqueror Keystone Runes.
Tap DancerYour Attacks grant you 10 Move Speed, stacking infinitely. Gain AS equal to 10% of your MS.
EarthwakeYour Movement Abilities leave behind a trail that detonates after 1 second.
Thief’s GlovesGain random items during each combat. Stats and damage from items are increased by 20%.
Trueshot ProdigyWhen you damage a champion from far away, fire a Trueshot Barrage at them.
Ultimate RevolutionOnce per round, refresh your Ultimate Ability after casting it.
Wisdom of AgesGain 1 bonus level every other round and an extra level per Augment round. Your max level is increased to 30.
Botanical BullyAttacking a plant (includes shrines since they will become plants again in the future) creates an explosion that deals 15% true damage to enemies within range and knocks them back slightly.
Shitake HappensThree deadly teemo shrooms spawn randomly in the arena. Enemies and Allies can both trigger it. Your trap effects are increased by 50%.
I'm the JuggernautYour movement speed is low and cannot be altered except by purchasing boots. Gain 50% size, 25% Health, Armor, Magic Resistance, and Tenacity.
Summoner's RouletteAfter casting a Summoner Spell, gain a random new one that's on cooldown for 7s.
Hug of DeathActive Summoner: Suppress yourself and an enemy next to you, dealing heavy damage to both over the course of the channel.
Dragon TrainerGain Nomsy to fight alongside you.
Blood BrothersDraven gains Darius passive, and Darius gains Draven's passive.
Arbiter of FreedomImmobilizing an enemy creates a 400-radius zone around you that reduces damage taken by 20% for allies within.
Pass-a-Fist Your ally's attacks trigger your on-hit effects at reduced 50% damage.
4-Leaf Clover Gain 40% Crit Chance and 30% Dodge Chance.
Bombardment Fire a barrage of cannon shots for the first 10 seconds of combat before launching yourself from the last shot.

Gold Augments:

AugmentsDetails
Apex InventorGain 200 Item Haste.
Banner of CommandActive Spell: Increase your teammate's size and grant them 15% HP, AD, AP, and AS for 10s.
Willing SacrificeWhen your ally drops below 30% Health, trade some of your health for a Shield on your ally.
Cannon Fodder You enter combat launching from a cannon.
Celestial BodyGain 750 Health, but you deal 10% less damage.
With HasteGain Move Speed equal to double your Ability Haste.
Combo MasterGain the Electrocute and Phase Rush Keystone Runes.
Soul SiphonGain 20% crit chance and 35% lifesteal on critical strikes.
Tank it or leave it You can Critically Defend using your Crit Chance (max 60% chance), giving you a chance to reduce damage. Gain 20% Crit Chance.
Die Another DayGain the Die Another Day Summoner Spell. Die Another Day creates a zone where no unit can die for 4 seconds.
Dawnbringer's ResolveUpon dropping below 50% health, heal for 30% max health over 3s.
Ethereal WeaponYour Abilities apply on-hit effects.
From Beginning to EndGain the First Strike and Dark Harvest Keystone Runes.
Extendo ArmAutomatically fire a Blitzcrank hook every 12 seconds at a nearby enemy champion.
It's CriticalGain 40% Crit Chance.
Dive BomberYour team's first death each round explodes, dealing massive damage.
Lightning StrikesGain Attack Damage scaling with your Attack Speed.
MythicalYou can buy any number of Mythic Items.
Keystone ConjurerGain the Summon Aery and Arcane Comet Keystone Runes.
Outlaw's GritYour Movement Abilities grant you 15 Armor and Magic Resist. This stacks up to 5 times.
PerseveranceGain hugely increased Health Regen, which is further increased while low on Health.
Phenomenal EvilPermanently gain 1 Ability Power when you hit enemies with Abilities.
Rabble RousingUsing an Ability heals you for 2% max Health.
FirebrandYour Attacks apply an infinitely stacking Burn, dealing damage over time.
RecursionGain 45 Ability Haste.
Restless RestorationYou constantly heal (based on your max Health) while moving, increased by distance traveled.
Defensive ManeuversGain the Defensive Maneuvers Summoner Spell. Defensive Maneuvers Casts both Summoner Barrier and Heal on you and your teammate.
Scoped WeaponsGain 250 Attack Range, reduced to 150 for ranged characters.
Searing DawnYour Abilities mark enemies, causing them to take extra damage from your ally's next effect.
Shrink RayYour Attacks reduce an enemy's damage by 20% for 3 seconds.
OK BoomerangAutocast: Every 7s fire a boomerang at a nearby enemy
The BrutalizerGain 25 Attack Damage, 10 Ability Haste, and 10 Lethality.
Thread the NeedleGain 30% Armor Penetration and Magic Penetration.
VanishGain the Vanish Summoner Spell. Vanish turns you Invisible.
VengeanceGain massively increased damage and Omnivamp while your partner is dead.
Unholy GrailDamaging enemies with abilities stores 30% of the damage; your next heal or shield on an ally heals them for the stored amount.
Take the WheelReplace your current items with random ones of a higher tier. Gain random items instead of gold during the buy phase.
Momentous StrikeGenerates bonus MS while moving. At max MS, Lee Sin kick the first enemy, you AA.
In Perfect TempoAutocast: Every 6s, cast Sona Q or Sona W at random.
Summoning ExpertGain 200 Summoner Spell Haste.
FlickerAutocast: At the start of combat and every 13 seconds, teleport to a random location within the arena and stealth for 1s. Your first stealth each round lasts 3.5s instead.
Feeling LuckyGrants 2 random Silver augments.
ParryRoot yourself: For 1s, all incoming damage is reflected back to your attacker.
NimbleGain 30% Dodge Chance.
Allure of the FoxSniping an enemy charms them for 1s (8s cooldown).
Intimidating AuraEnemies near you lose 25% Tenacity.
AssimilationGain 5% of all enemy primary stats on takedown.
Shadow DraftingYou are stealthed while standing behind your ally; taking damage disables this for 2s.
Twice as NiceYour Per Round Augments activate an additional time, on round start gain 100g or 500xp at random (twice) (affects Blood pact, Castle, Dawnbringer's Resolve, Fallen Aegis, Kamikaze, Repulsor, Ultimate Backup).
PlatingGain 75 Armor.
Runic BulwarkGain 75 Magic Resistance.
Vampirism Gain 30% Spell Vamp.
Virtuoso's Flourish Every 4th hit crits and deals bonus %missing health damage.

Silver Augments:

AugmentsDetails
Warmup RoutineActive Summoner: Channel to increase damage this combat, up to 30% max.
Buckle UpSpawn a Battle Sled on round start.
Blunt ForceGain 10% Attack Damage.
Witchful ThinkingReplace your current items with random ones of a higher tier. Gain random items instead of gold during buy phase.
CastleGain the Castle Summoner Spell. Castle allows you to swap places with your ally
Buff BuddiesYou gain permanent Red and Blue Buffs.
Contract KillerEach round, mark an opponent to take 10% more damage and grant an extra 350 gold on death.
DeftGain 40% Attack Speed.
ErosionDamaging enemies shreds 2% Armor and Magic Resist for 4s. Stacks up to 20 times.
EvocationGain the Evocation Summoner Spell. Evocation lets you channel to restore Health and Mana.
ExecutionerDeal 10% more damage to enemies below 50% health. Reset your basic abilities on takedown.
Fallen AegisStart combat with a Black Shield that blocks magic damage for 15s. Black Shield blocks Magic Damage and Immobilizing effects.
Light 'em UpEvery 4th Attack deals additional magic damage.
First Aid KitGain 25% Heal and Shield Power.
Frost WraithEvery 8 seconds, Automatically Root nearby enemies for 1 second.
Guilty PleasureImmobilizing enemy champions restores 5% max Health.
Now You See MeGain the Houdini Summoner Spell. Houdini teleports you back to the starting position of your last Movement Ability.
Infernal SoulYou gain the Infernal Soul, dealing bonus damage when you hit enemies with Abilities or Attacks.
Juice BoxEach round, you and your teammate get an additional Juice for free.
Midnight ExpressAutomatically throw a lantern to your ally every 12 seconds. The lantern can be clicked to dash to you.
Mind to MatterIncrease max Health by half of your Mana.
Mountain SoulYou gain the Mountain Soul, gaining Shield after being out of combat for a short time.
Ocean SoulGain the Ocean Soul, granting high Health and Mana regen after damaging enemies.
RepulsorOn dropping below 60 or 30% Health, nearby enemies are Knocked Back.
Shadow RunnerAfter using a movement Ability or exiting Stealth, gain 300 Move Speed for 2 seconds.
Don’t BlinkDeal more damage to enemies the faster you are than them.
TormentorImmobilizing enemy champions applies a Burn that deals damage over time, stacking infinitely.
TyphoonYour Attacks fire a bolt at an additional target dealing reduced damage and applying on-hits.
Virtuous CycleYour Heals grant extra Shield and your Shields grant extra Healing.
VulnerabilityYour Item and damage over time effects can Critically Strike. Gain 20% Crit chance.
Ice Cold Your Slowing effects reduce Move Speed by an extra 100.
Sweet ToothGrants 50 gold on healing from a plant, and the heal is increased by 50%.
Electric FieldCasting a Summoner Spell damages all enemies within 450 range and grants you 10% movespeed for 3s.
Spontaneous AltruismEvery 10s your next heal/shield ability is increased by 30%.
Fast StarterFor the first 10 seconds each round you have 40 Ability Haste and receive 15% less damage.
Double-Edged SwordYou deal 20% more damage and take 10% more damage.
Adaptive ConsumerAD and AP from items is converted to Adaptive Force.
Ionic SparkEnemies who use abilities near you take damage equal to 100% of the mana cost.
Red BuffGain a permanent Red Buff.
Hextech Soul Gain Soul.
Cloud SoulGain Soul.
Chemtech SoulGain Soul.
Blue BuffGain a permanent Blue Buff.
League of Legends has always been about the blend between many champions with different roles, spells, items, and endless aspects. However, according to Riot,

"Currently, the main way you play with all these toys is on Summoner’s Rift in the context of a 5v5 competitive game. Summoner’s Rift is great, but it doesn’t support all avenues of creativity and skill expression."

Therefore, they introduced the Arena mode, a mashup of LoL and Teamfight Tactics. The main feature is that you must engage in a series of 2v2 battles against other pairs, either as a duo or by yourself. Subsequently, you will be armed with powerful Augments and items that will alter how your champion plays.

These buffs from Augments are far more powerful than anything in traditional LoL. The cooldowns will become extremely low; the champions will become fast, the spells will crit, and much more.

Furthermore, some will swap Summoner Spells out for other prominent new spells. Some of them are familiar, and some are not. These will be called Active Augments, and they will change your character’s entire technique in fights.

The Soul Fighter event and Arena mode will go live on July 20, 2023, and will last until August 28, 2023.

