League of Legends Soul Fighter: Release date, game modes, and more

Soul Fighter is a six-week event coming to the worlds of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. It will include new skins, champions, game modes, and more. This event is expected to rank among Riot's biggest yet, and players will have a variety of ways to interact with the world of Runeterra. It will start on Thursday, July 20, 2023, and last until August 28 in all countries.

The event is set to revolve around the fighting game genre. According to Riot:

"Our tribute to the fighting game genre takes inspiration from the deep emotional resonance and unique character moments from fighting games and anime tournament arcs."

This article will provide all the details and thorough explanations about the upcoming Soul Fighter event.

League of Legends Soul Fighter event: New game modes, skins, and more

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Welcome to the world of Soul Fighter, where powered-up champions, intense rivalries, over-the-top combos, and new game modes come to clash!



Although the event brings enormous amounts of content across many of Riot's popular titles, the most exciting updates are set for League of Legends. Here's a quick summary of all the content to come:

New game modes : League of Legends: Arena, Tournament of Souls

: League of Legends: Arena, Tournament of Souls New champion : Naafiri

: Naafiri New skin : Soul Fighter

: Soul Fighter Event pass: Soul Fighter 2023 Pass

Here are all the details:

League of Legends: Arena

The reveal of Soul Fighter and the new 2v2v2v2 game mode is finally here, and it will be called League of Legends: Arena. It will feature four arenas with different themes, sizes, and terrain densities.

There will be four teams, each with two players, and they will all engage in rotating rounds of combat. After each round of combat, they will gain augmented upgrades to buff your champion's abilities. There will be a shopping area where teams pick the augments and then get ported to an arena, a different one each round. Subsequently, the last remaining team will be victorious.

It's unclear if it will become a permanent game mode. Riot wants to run it for the summer event at least, keep introducing updates, and use the feedback from players. If it becomes popular enough, League of Legends: Arena might become a permanent game mode.

Tournament of Souls

In the League of Legends client, there will be a new game mode, a style-rating-focused combo-battler called Tournament of Souls. Players will take on Samira's role and earn a Reputation by playing in League games. Subsequently, it will enable them to face unique foes and grant Samira access to new skills so she can progress in the competition.

The main goal is to defeat each of the ten opponents to win the tournament. Following that, they can access the Story and Expert levels (different difficulties), earn rewards for each victory, and take on new challenges.

New champion: Naafiri

The Soul Fighter event will see the arrival of Naafiri, the latest Darkin assassin. She will debut in the upcoming Patch 13.14 and be the second champion to be unveiled in 2023.

Soul Fighter Skins

Following this event, Riot Games will introduce a total of 12 new champion skins. The upcoming skins for LoL are listed below.

Soul Fighter Samira (Ultimate)

Soul Fighter Viego (Legendary)

Soul Fighter Naafiri

Soul Fighter Shaco

Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco

Soul Fighter Pyke

Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke

Soul Fighter Sett

Soul Fighter Lux

Soul Fighter Jhin

Soul Fighter Gwen

Soul Fighter Evelynn

A Soul Fighter 2023 Pass will also be added to the game with this event update. Furthermore, 20% of revenue from the Event Pass, Soul Fighter Samira, and related bundle sales will be donated to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

Soul Fighter's updates in Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra

Just like LoL, Riot's other titles, including Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra, will receive massive updates. Here's a quick rundown of all the major changes:

Teamfight Tactics

New game mode: Soul Brawl

New Tactician: Chibi Gwen;

New cosmetic: Chibi Soul Fighter Gwen (Mythic)

New arena: Tournament of Souls

Soul Fighter Event Pass

In-client narrative experience: The Choncc Dome

League of Legends: Wild Rift

New game mode: Tag Duel

New champion: Nillah

New skins: Soul Fighter (Nilah, Draven, Yasuo, Irelia, Xin Zhao, Draven, Draven Special Edition)

Soul Fighter Event Pass

In-client narrative experience: Stories of Draven and Yasuo

Legends of Runeterra

New skins: Soul Fighter (Nidalee, Viego, Sett, Samira, Jhin, Gwen, Pyke, Evelynn)

Soul Fighter Event Pass

New Emotes and Cardbacks

That concludes our foray into Riot Games' Soul Fighter event set to kick off on July 20, 2023.

