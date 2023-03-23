5 best ADCs to pair with Milio in League of Legends season 13

The newest League of Legends support champion, Milio, will be available to play with the introduction of patch 13.6, and players can soon check out his powerful kit.

From the looks of it, Milio is set to be a powerful champion when paired with Marksman ADCs. He is bound to be one of the most contested picks in all ranks as players will look for every opportunity to help their botlaners 1v9 their games.

With that in mind, players who are looking to duo with their friends and are struggling to decide which Marksman to play alongside him have come to the right place. This article lists five of the best ADCs to pair with Milio in League of Legends season 13.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the author.

Caitlyn, Vayne, and 3 other ADCs are expected to pair well with Milio support in League of Legends season 13

1) Caitlyn

Caitlyn is expected to be one of the best ADC pairings with Milio support in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

Caitlyn is expected to be one of the finest ADCs to pair with Milio support in League of Legends season 13. The champion received a nerf back in patch 13.5, but she has still managed to be an oppressive pick under the right circumstances.

Based on her win rate from the League of Legends patch 13.5, Caitlyn isn't the strongest ADC at the moment. However, when played under the right circumstances, with a good support player and one who isn't afraid to be oppressive early on and take advantage of her auto-attack range.

The early game matters a lot in the current meta. The botlane that manages to negate the other and have control of the lane whilst also helping the junglers with objectives ends up winning the majority of the time.

Caitlyn can vastly benefit from having Milio's W (Cozy Campire). The ability can turn her into an even more oppressive champion under the hands of a skilled player. This would make the enemy ADC champion want to forfeit the game at the start of a laning phase.

Additionally, Milio's E (Warm Hugs) is great for short or extended trades, thanks to its heals and shields. His ultimate, R (Breath of Life) would allow Caitlyn to hold her own against CC (Crowd Control). Players can opt to use different spells instead of Cleanse against CC-heavy team compositions.

2) Jinx

Jinx has surprisingly been one of the best ADC champions in LoL and can be even better when paired with Milio support (Image via Riot Games)

The current League of Legends meta does not align with a scaling hyper carry like Jinx. However, she has managed to be one of the best-performing champions in the botlane. This is thanks to the quality buffs she received in patch 13.5.

Jinx's AS (Attack Speed) growth increased, the slow on her W (Zap!) grew, and her mana cost was reduced. Her ultimate R (Super Mega Death Rocket!) also had its damage cap against monsters increased.

Following patch 13.5, Jinx quickly rose in popularity both in low and high elo. Currently, she has the highest pick rate percentage (20.5%) in all ranks while having a 51.60% win rate.

With Milio as her support, Jinx can quite easily become oppressive during the weakest stage of her laning phase (the early game).

3) Vayne

With Vayne receiving buffs in patch 13.6, players can expect her to shoot up in popularity, alongside Milio support (Image via Riot Games)

Vayne is expected to be one of the best ADCs in League of Legends season 13 when paired with Milio support due to the buffs she received in patch 13.6.

The champion received a buff for her passive (Night Hunter). The decision to increase the AD (Attack Damage) ratio on her Q (Tumble) has made her somewhat viable in the current game meta.

With Milio as her support, Vayne has every chance of getting through the early game. With his assistance, she can have extended auto-attack range and shields/healing during small trades/skirmishes.

Additionally, with Milio's ultimate, R (Breath of Life), Vayne can be immune to CC (Crowd Control) and stick to what she's good at (1v9 games when allowed to).

4) Draven

Draven is bound to continue his strong presence in the botlane, with Milio being one of the best support champions to pair him with (Image via Riot Games)

The Glorious Executioner, Draven, has always been known to be one of the most aggressive hyper carries in League of Legends. In the right hands, he has the ability to oppress any other ADC to oblivion.

Considering that the current meta favors players who can oppress their enemy laner at the start of the laning phase, Draven is one of the best hyper carries in the game right now.

There is a big reason why he will be one of the best ADC pairings with Milio support. Milio's abilities will grant Draven additional attack range, healing, and shielding to negate damage taken from minions and enemies during trades. Most importantly, his ultimate is basically an AOE Cleanse.

5) Kai'Sa

Kai'Sa is part of one of the best ADC pairings in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

Kai'Sa has somehow managed to be relevant in the current League of Legends meta. However, with Milio's strong kit, she has the potential to be one of the strongest performers in the game.

Kai'Sa should by no means be a relevant champion in the current meta, as she is primarily a late-game hyper carry who requires two to three items to truly come online.

However, thanks to ADC items receiving buffs back in patch 13.2, which allowed players to make her Navori Quickblades as the second item, she is considerably stronger and snowballing hard during the mid-late game.

With Milio as her support, Kai'Sa has the potential to become one of the finest performers in League of Legends. With him by her side, her early laning phase will certainly be made less problematic. Additionally, thanks to his ultimate, players can opt to use other spells, as Cleanse might not be needed on her anymore.

