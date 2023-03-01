League of Legends patch 13.5 set to introduce massive buffs for Jinx: Attack Speed growth increased, W mana cost reduced, and more

Jinx is the next champion who is well set to receive some substantial buffs in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.5. The Loose Canon has struggled to take a substantially dominant stance in the meta, with other marksmen like Samira, Lucian, Xayah, Draven, etc dominating the ADC meta in season 13.

Jinx is a League of Legends marksman champion noted for her tremendously high damage output and erratic play style. She was a popular selection in both Ranked Solo/Duo and professional play over the previous several seasons due to her powerful scaling, diverse kit, and global ultimate R (Super Mega Death Rocket!).

Nevertheless, the same cannot be true about League of Legends season 13. The ADC meta is dominated by snowballing champions such as Lucian, Zeri, Draven, and others. The reason for this is that the aforementioned champions are significantly better in the season 13 meta while scaling marksmen like Jinx, Vayne, Kogmaw, and others have failed to achieve their footing.

Full details about the massive buffs for Jinx in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.5

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Jinx buffs:

- Attack speed growth increased from 1% to 1.36%

- W slow increased from 30% - 70% to 40% - 80%

- W mana cost reduced from 50 - 70 reduced 40 - 60

- R monster execute cap increased from 800 to 1200 Jinx buffs:- Attack speed growth increased from 1% to 1.36%- W slow increased from 30% - 70% to 40% - 80%- W mana cost reduced from 50 - 70 reduced 40 - 60- R monster execute cap increased from 800 to 1200 https://t.co/78TNF7a2xP

Jinx buffs:

Attack Speed growth has now been increased from 1% to 1.36%

W (Zap!)

Slow has now been increased from 30% - 70% to 40% - 80%

The ability mana cost has now been reduced from 50 - 70 to 40 - 60

R (Super Mega Death Rocket!)

The ability's monster execute damage cap has now been increased from 800 to 1200

These buffs do seem to be nice on paper as Jinx has somewhat struggled against dominant season 13 marksmen such as Lucian, Zeri, Draven, etc when played correctly.

Her getting a small Attack Speed growth buff will certainly help her deal early-mid-game damage. Additionally, her W's (Zap!) slow duration being increased along with the mana case doing down can be a game changer for Jinx as the ability can be used to CC (Crowd Control) enemy champions and secure kills, which can massively assist her in reaching her power spike.

But arguably, the most important buff for her in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.5 is her ultimate, R (Super Mega Death Rocket!). The ability's monster execute damage cap being increased from 800-1200 is massive in every way. One could also say that her R in the mid-late game is very easily equivalent to a smite.

Given that the League of Legends professional play meta has been stale and repetitive, these buffs to Jinx very certainly turn the tides for her and bring her back to the pro meta, as well as the Ranked Solo/Duo meta. Additionally, players can also expect montages of Jinx stealing crucial objectives with her R to be circling around the internet.

Marc @Caedrel lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri lulu sejuani vi lucian nami zeri

Overall, these buffs are substantial enough to bring about some changes to the ADC meta for season 13 and perhaps break the utter dominance caused by champions like Zeri, Lucian, Draven, Caitlyn, and more.

Poll : 0 votes