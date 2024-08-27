Leak hints at Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event: Prize pool, rewards, and more

According to the MLBB Advance Server, Vale, the windy bot will be featured in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event. The Annual Starlight Fest is currently available in the Advance Server, and based on its 2023 schedule, the event is expected to be available on the original server in late November this year.

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event will last for 15 days in the Advance Server. However, it is expected that it will last for a month on the Original Server.

Prize pool and drop rates for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event

Per the Advance Server, players can get the Valir "Demonlord" Collector skin, the Tigreal "Lightborn - Defender" skin, a series of Epic, Special, Elite, and Basic skins, as well as some special items from the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024. The Epic skins are listed below:

All the Epic Skins as mentioned in the prize po for Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest Event 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

Hanabi "Raksheesha" skin

Lunox "Eyes of Eternity" skin

Uranus "Celestial Bastion" skin

Grock "Codename: Rhino" skin

Roger " Phantom Hunter" skin

Esmeralda "Blazing Shadow" skin

Layla "S.A.B.E.R Breacher" skin

Masha "Dragon Armor" skin

Moskov "Blood Spear" skin

Irithel "Hellfire" skin

Estes "Rattan Dragon" skin

Gusion "V.E.N.O.M Emperor Scorpion" skin

Zhask "Bone Flamen" skin

Alucard "Child of the Fall" skin

Chou "Dragon Boy" skin

Cyclops "S.A.B.E.R Enforcer" skin

Gatotkaca "Sentinel" skin

Franco "Blazing Axe" skin

Rafaela "Flower Fairy" skin

Saber "S.A.B.E.R Regulator" skin

Harley "Great Inventor" skin

Johnson "S.A.B.E.R Automata" skin

The Special skins available in this Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event are:

Paquito "Underground Boxer" skin

Belerick "The Deep One" skin

Hanzo "Insidious Tutor" skin

Jawhead "The Nutcracker" skin

Zhask "Extraterrestial" skin

Guinevere "Anethyst dance" skin

Kagura "Cherry Witch" skin

Lylia "Future Star" skin

Baxia "Ba-tender" skin

Lesley "Cheergunner" skin

Hylos "Phantom Seer" skin

Bruno "Best DJ" skin

Alice "Divine Owl" skin

Helcurt "Evolved Predator" skin

Clint "badminton Champion" skin

Diggie "Constellation" skin

Hilda "Bass Craze" skin

Natalia "Midnight Raven" skin

Chou "Furious Tiger" skin

Balmond "Savege Pointguard" skin

The Elite skins available in this Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 are:

Miya "Burning Bow" skin

Thamuz "Liquid Fire" skin

Hanzo "Undead King" skin

Vale "Kannagi" skin

Kaja "Honor Whiplash" skin

Misitthar "Gilded King" skin

X. Borg "Moto Drifter" skin

Terizla "Flaire" skin

Carmilla "Magician Girl" skin

Khaleed "Crescent Scimitar" skin

Pharsa "Peafowl's Dance" skin

Yi Sun-Shin "Apocalypse Agent" skin

karina "Phantom Blade" skin

Balmond "Ghoul's Fury" skin

Argus "Catastrophe" skin

Barats "Toy Rex" skin

Minotaur "Bursting Yama" skin

Ruby "Hidden Orchid Butterfly" skin

Zilong "Elite Warrior" skin

Rafaela "Fertility Goddess" skin

The Basic skins available in the prize pool of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event, per the Advance Server are:

Alucar "Lone Hero" skin

Selena "Wasp Queen" skin

Vale "Cerilean Winds" skin

Uranus "Ancient Soul" skin

Martis "Tyrant" skin

Brody "Nameless Stray" skin

Minsitthar "King of War" skin

X.Borg "Blue Storm" skin

Barats "Armored Lizard" skin

Terizla "Abuss Guard" skin

Atlas "Reactor Core" skin

Carmilla "Winteria Countess" skin

Odette "Black Swan" skin

Lancelot "Masked Knight" skin

Yve "Forest Hymn" skin

Gord "Professor of Hell" skin

Natalia "Glass Blade" skin

Layla "Green Flash" skin

Eudora "Flame Red Lips" skin

Argus "Light of Dawn" skin

Hilda "Power of Wildness" skin

Aurora "Nature's Throne" skin

Vexana "Lucent Beacon" skin

Karrie "Rising Star" skin

Lesley "Royal Musketeer" skin

Leomord "Hell Knight" skin

Roger "Dark Gent" skin

Esmeralda "Ruby Dusk" skin

Alpha "Fierce Dragon" skin

Grock "Grave Guardian" skin

Finally, according to the Prize Pool section of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 in the Advance Server, the other items available for the players as draw rewards are:

The Items available as rewards in this event (Image via Moonton Games)

2023 Starlight Fest Avatar Border

Support Cheer Battle Emote

Avatar of Time recall Effect

Hero Fragments

Rare Skin Fragments

Magic Wheel Potions

Double Exp Card 1-day

New Arrival Tokens

Lucky Ticket

2024 Starlight Fest Crest x22 (Event-exclusive tokens)

The event-exclusive skin has a drop rate of 0.01%, while the other exclusive Starlight Fest Cosmetics and Avatar Border have a 0.50% drop rate. The Avatar of Time Recall Effect has a 0.15% drop rate, and the Support Cheer Battle Emote has a 1.55% drop rate.

On the higher side, the Starlight Fest Crest has a 48.47% drop rate, while the Exclusive returning and other skins have a 5.01% drop rate. Finally, the other in-game items have a 44.21% drop rate.

How to get the Vale skin from the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024?

Players can get the skin by gathering the event-exclusive tokens. You can get the tokens by drawing during the event using Diamonds and by completing different tasks to progress through the reward path in the Draw Rewards section of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024.

Daily draws in this event will cost 25 Diamonds. The first draw comes at a discount, bringing the cost to 13 Diamonds. However, the first 10x draw will cost you 250 Diamonds.

Drawing one time can get you two Crests in the Draw Rewards section. You can get 12 Crests for completing 40 draws, 16 Crests for drawing 80 draws, and 30 Crests for drawing 120 times. So you can get 60 Crests from the reward path.

Purchase the exclusive skin from the Event Shop (Image via Moonton Games)

During the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024, you can use these Crests to purchase Vale's painted skin from the event shop. The event-exclusive cosmetic will cost 400 Crests.

You can also get the Avatar Border for 100 Crests. The exclusive Battle Emote will be available for 32 Crests, and the Exclusive Recall Effect will be available for 300 Crests.

Do note, that it still shows the Angela Painted skin from the Annual Starlight Fest Event 2023 in the event shop in the Advance Server. However, the new Vale skin is expected to replace he Angela costume in the Event Shop soon.

Some other Painted skins will be available in the Event Shop for 40 Crests. You can also get some other Battle Emotes for 32 Crests each from the shop. The Sacred Statues are available for 55 Starlight Crests, and other items like Hero and Skin Fragments will also be available in the shop for one Crest each.

However, do note that all the information about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 shared in this article is based on the Advance Server of the game. Therefore, readers should wait for the official confirmation.

