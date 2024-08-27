Leak hints at Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event: Prize pool, rewards, and more

According to the MLBB Advance Server, Vale, the windy bot will be featured in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event. The Annual Starlight Fest is currently available in the Advance Server, and based on its 2023 schedule, the event is expected to be available on the original server in late November this year.
The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event will last for 15 days in the Advance Server. However, it is expected that it will last for a month on the Original Server.
Prize pool and drop rates for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event
Per the Advance Server, players can get the Valir "Demonlord" Collector skin, the Tigreal "Lightborn - Defender" skin, a series of Epic, Special, Elite, and Basic skins, as well as some special items from the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024. The Epic skins are listed below:
- Hanabi "Raksheesha" skin
- Lunox "Eyes of Eternity" skin
- Uranus "Celestial Bastion" skin
- Grock "Codename: Rhino" skin
- Roger " Phantom Hunter" skin
- Esmeralda "Blazing Shadow" skin
- Layla "S.A.B.E.R Breacher" skin
- Masha "Dragon Armor" skin
- Moskov "Blood Spear" skin
- Irithel "Hellfire" skin
- Estes "Rattan Dragon" skin
- Gusion "V.E.N.O.M Emperor Scorpion" skin
- Zhask "Bone Flamen" skin
- Alucard "Child of the Fall" skin
- Chou "Dragon Boy" skin
- Cyclops "S.A.B.E.R Enforcer" skin
- Gatotkaca "Sentinel" skin
- Franco "Blazing Axe" skin
- Rafaela "Flower Fairy" skin
- Saber "S.A.B.E.R Regulator" skin
- Harley "Great Inventor" skin
- Johnson "S.A.B.E.R Automata" skin
The Special skins available in this Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event are:
- Paquito "Underground Boxer" skin
- Belerick "The Deep One" skin
- Hanzo "Insidious Tutor" skin
- Jawhead "The Nutcracker" skin
- Zhask "Extraterrestial" skin
- Guinevere "Anethyst dance" skin
- Kagura "Cherry Witch" skin
- Lylia "Future Star" skin
- Baxia "Ba-tender" skin
- Lesley "Cheergunner" skin
- Hylos "Phantom Seer" skin
- Bruno "Best DJ" skin
- Alice "Divine Owl" skin
- Helcurt "Evolved Predator" skin
- Clint "badminton Champion" skin
- Diggie "Constellation" skin
- Hilda "Bass Craze" skin
- Natalia "Midnight Raven" skin
- Chou "Furious Tiger" skin
- Balmond "Savege Pointguard" skin
The Elite skins available in this Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 are:
- Miya "Burning Bow" skin
- Thamuz "Liquid Fire" skin
- Hanzo "Undead King" skin
- Vale "Kannagi" skin
- Kaja "Honor Whiplash" skin
- Misitthar "Gilded King" skin
- X. Borg "Moto Drifter" skin
- Terizla "Flaire" skin
- Carmilla "Magician Girl" skin
- Khaleed "Crescent Scimitar" skin
- Pharsa "Peafowl's Dance" skin
- Yi Sun-Shin "Apocalypse Agent" skin
- karina "Phantom Blade" skin
- Balmond "Ghoul's Fury" skin
- Argus "Catastrophe" skin
- Barats "Toy Rex" skin
- Minotaur "Bursting Yama" skin
- Ruby "Hidden Orchid Butterfly" skin
- Zilong "Elite Warrior" skin
- Rafaela "Fertility Goddess" skin
The Basic skins available in the prize pool of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 event, per the Advance Server are:
- Alucar "Lone Hero" skin
- Selena "Wasp Queen" skin
- Vale "Cerilean Winds" skin
- Uranus "Ancient Soul" skin
- Martis "Tyrant" skin
- Brody "Nameless Stray" skin
- Minsitthar "King of War" skin
- X.Borg "Blue Storm" skin
- Barats "Armored Lizard" skin
- Terizla "Abuss Guard" skin
- Atlas "Reactor Core" skin
- Carmilla "Winteria Countess" skin
- Odette "Black Swan" skin
- Lancelot "Masked Knight" skin
- Yve "Forest Hymn" skin
- Gord "Professor of Hell" skin
- Natalia "Glass Blade" skin
- Layla "Green Flash" skin
- Eudora "Flame Red Lips" skin
- Argus "Light of Dawn" skin
- Hilda "Power of Wildness" skin
- Aurora "Nature's Throne" skin
- Vexana "Lucent Beacon" skin
- Karrie "Rising Star" skin
- Lesley "Royal Musketeer" skin
- Leomord "Hell Knight" skin
- Roger "Dark Gent" skin
- Esmeralda "Ruby Dusk" skin
- Alpha "Fierce Dragon" skin
- Grock "Grave Guardian" skin
Finally, according to the Prize Pool section of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 in the Advance Server, the other items available for the players as draw rewards are:
- 2023 Starlight Fest Avatar Border
- Support Cheer Battle Emote
- Avatar of Time recall Effect
- Hero Fragments
- Rare Skin Fragments
- Magic Wheel Potions
- Double Exp Card 1-day
- New Arrival Tokens
- Lucky Ticket
- 2024 Starlight Fest Crest x22 (Event-exclusive tokens)
The event-exclusive skin has a drop rate of 0.01%, while the other exclusive Starlight Fest Cosmetics and Avatar Border have a 0.50% drop rate. The Avatar of Time Recall Effect has a 0.15% drop rate, and the Support Cheer Battle Emote has a 1.55% drop rate.
On the higher side, the Starlight Fest Crest has a 48.47% drop rate, while the Exclusive returning and other skins have a 5.01% drop rate. Finally, the other in-game items have a 44.21% drop rate.
How to get the Vale skin from the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024?
Players can get the skin by gathering the event-exclusive tokens. You can get the tokens by drawing during the event using Diamonds and by completing different tasks to progress through the reward path in the Draw Rewards section of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024.
Daily draws in this event will cost 25 Diamonds. The first draw comes at a discount, bringing the cost to 13 Diamonds. However, the first 10x draw will cost you 250 Diamonds.
Drawing one time can get you two Crests in the Draw Rewards section. You can get 12 Crests for completing 40 draws, 16 Crests for drawing 80 draws, and 30 Crests for drawing 120 times. So you can get 60 Crests from the reward path.
During the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024, you can use these Crests to purchase Vale's painted skin from the event shop. The event-exclusive cosmetic will cost 400 Crests.
You can also get the Avatar Border for 100 Crests. The exclusive Battle Emote will be available for 32 Crests, and the Exclusive Recall Effect will be available for 300 Crests.
Do note, that it still shows the Angela Painted skin from the Annual Starlight Fest Event 2023 in the event shop in the Advance Server. However, the new Vale skin is expected to replace he Angela costume in the Event Shop soon.
Some other Painted skins will be available in the Event Shop for 40 Crests. You can also get some other Battle Emotes for 32 Crests each from the shop. The Sacred Statues are available for 55 Starlight Crests, and other items like Hero and Skin Fragments will also be available in the shop for one Crest each.
However, do note that all the information about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Annual Starlight Fest 2024 shared in this article is based on the Advance Server of the game. Therefore, readers should wait for the official confirmation.
