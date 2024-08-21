A perfect Leomord build in MLBB can solve the Jungler problem in your Mobile Legends Bang Bang team in ranked matches if Martis, Yin, and other top-tier Junglers get banned. The horseriding Fighter has found a place among the best Fighter/Jungler units in the game since the recent update, and the community is incredibly excited to try him in ranked matches.

However, there are a few things to remember when trying to find the best Leomord build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Leomord fails to deal the impressive damage we often see in gameplay videos until he gets to level 5.

You should begin from the jungle situated on the opposite side of the Gold Lane so that you can easily rotate to that lane after clearing the creeps on your lane. You should also focus on getting equipment that increases attack and movement speed. Since the hero is quite squishy in the early game, this equipment will help you clear creeps and crits faster and retreat.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's point of view.

Best Leomord build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Battle Spell

Leomord is mostly used as a Jungler in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, so the best choice of Battle Spell for this unit is Retribution. Since Retribution helps you to slow down the enemy, it can be effective when the enemy hero is trying to save themselves by tower hugging during an ambush.

Best Leomord build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: equipment build

For the best Leomord build, you must opt for Ice Hunter's Swift Boots (Attack Speed), Sea Halberd (Healing Reduction, Hunter Strike (Brief Speed-Up), Endress Battle (to Enhance Basic Attack), Blade of Despair (Highest Physical Attack), and Malefic Roar (High Physical Penetration).

This is a great Leomord build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

You can also replace the Swift Boots with the Tough Boots, and the Malefic Roar (Movement Speed and Magic Defense) with Immortality (Physical Defense and resurrection) if you don't want to rely solely on attack and get some defensive items to ensure safety in the battlefield.

Best Leomord build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Best set of Emblems

This segment will talk about the best Emblem sets to use for this build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. We have two different options for players.

This Emblem set is a great set for the best Leomord build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

You can use Swift (tier one, Extra Attack Speed), Seasoned Hunter (tier two, Increased Jungling Speed), and Killing Spree (tier three, Regen and Speed Up after Kill) for the best Leomord build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Seasoned Hunter will help you take out the jungle creeps sooner and will help you level up faster. On the other hand, Swift will enhance your minion clearing rate and Killing Spree will increase your survivability.

Or you can also use Rupture instead of Swift for better Physical Penetration. Since this hero is heavily dependent on his Physical Attack, this can also be a great Emblem set for the best Leomord build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

While you already know the best Leomord build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, you might not succeed even after using these Emblem sets and Battle Spells if you are not aware of the hero's skillset and the best strategies to follow.

The hero uses his first skill in Mobile Legends Bang Bang to slow down enemies, deal damage, and gain a shield for himself. He can cast this spell a second time to interrupt the channeling. His second skill allows him to charge in a designated direction, dealing Physical Damage along the way and slowing down the enemies.

Leomord uses his ultimate skill in Mobile Legends Bang Bang to summon Barbiel (the horse), a trusted companion that will knock enemies in its path and deal physical damage while rushing toward him.

When Barbiel makes contact with the hero, they enter a Mouted State, gaining extra movement speed. In this state, they also deal enhanced Physical Damage to enemies with their basic attack, first skill, and second skill. His second spell in this Mounted State also knocks back the enemies in their path.

There are different types of skill combinations you can try while using this build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

You can use the second skill first and then follow up with the first twice for the damage and shield. Or you can also use the first skill first (for more damage) and then the second skill (for mobility).

It is hard to provide a skill combination for when the ultimate skill is unlocked and you are in the Mounted State. Here is a skill combination that might help: Ultimate skill > second skill, first skill, first skill > second skill.

However, it is always a better option to remain calm and vigilant in the Mounted State in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and use the skills best suited for the specific situation you're in.

