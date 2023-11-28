The annual MLBB Starlight Fest 2023 is back in Mobile Legends Bang Bang with a new painted skin for Angela. The event released the unique Starlight costume for the popular Support with enhanced animations, new skill effects, and more. The new Angela “Avatar of Time” skin has left the community amazed and eager to collect the skin as soon as possible.

Kicked off on November 21, 2023, the MLBB Starlight Skin 2023 also brings plenty of other exciting skins, returning Recall Effects, Avatar Borders, and more. This article will tell you about grabbing the main prize, the Angela “Avatar of Time” skin.

Here is how to get Angela “Avatar of Time” skin from MLBB Starlight Fest 2023

The Angela “Avatar of Time” skin is available on the MLBB Starlight Fest 2023 event shop for 400 badges. Follow the step-by-step guide after collecting the requisite badges to collect the latest Angela costume.

Step 1: Launch the game and tap on the “Aspirants” icon below the M5 event icon on the launch screen.

Launch the game and tap on the “Aspirants” icon below the M5 event icon on the launch screen. Step 2: Click on the “Starlight Fest” option.

Click on the “Starlight Fest” option. Step 3: Head to the Event Shop (the second icon below the “Purchase Starlight”).

Head to the Event Shop (the second icon below the “Purchase Starlight”). Step 4: Tap on the Angela “Avatar of Time” skin to purchase the costume.

The special Recall Effect is also available for 300 badges. It is worth noting that the MLBB Starlight Fest 2023 event will run until December 2, 2023. Thus, you must act fast to gather all the badges to purchase these amazing prizes.

How to collect the badges to purchase Angela “Avatar of Time” skin from MLBB Starlight Fest 2023

The Starlight Fest 2023 Crests or badges are rolled out, but many in the community are still confused about how to collect them. You can earn these crests or badges by participating in a spin-the-wheel-type mini-game.

Follow the process above to head to the Starlight Fest section. Then tap the blue button for a one-time draw while clicking on the golden button for ten draws at once. These draws can help you get these badges.

It is worth noting that Starlight members will get a Starlight Discount for these draws (20% discount on the first 30 draws every day). Thus, if you plan to get the MLBB Starlight Pass in December 2023, this might be the best time.

You can also earn the tokens by completing specific token tasks that will go live in the game on December 2, 2023. Besides, the title also offers two, 12, 16, and 30 tokens for completing a specific number of draws. You can collect those rewards by clicking on the “Draw Rewards” icon in the section.

The MLBB Starlight Fest 2023 brings plenty of other rewards as well. You can get a special Support Cheer for 32 badges and a Starlight Fest Avatar Border for 100 badges. Many painted Starlight Skins are returning and are available for only 40 badges, Battle Emotes for 32, and Sacred Statue for 55 badges.

