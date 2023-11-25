Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Starlight Pass December 2023: New skins, perks, and more

MLBB Starlight Pass December 2023 will arrive in-game on December 1, 2023. Arlott mains are excited to experience the unique painted skin for their favorite champion. A recent official X post from Mobile Legends Bang Bang, which rolled out on November 25, 2023, confirmed the arrival of the new pass and all its perks.

Players are preparing to experience the newly painted skin, kill notifications, and enjoy other perks for a few hundred diamonds (in-game currency). This article lists and describes all the latest contents arriving in the title with the MLBB Starlight Pass December 2023.

MLBB Starlight pass December 2023: Painted Starlight skin for Arlott and more

Developer Moonton Games announced the arrival of a new painted skin for players' favorite Mobile Legends Bang Bang Fighter/Assassin with a YouTube video followed by an official X post. The MLBB Starlight Pass December 2023 features some returning champion skins, a new blazing effect, and more.

New Arlott “Scorn of the Deep” skin

The new Arlott painted skin in December's Starlight Pass (Image via Moonton Games)

Arlott is a popular Fighter/Assassin in the Moonton Games title. The new “Scorn of the Deep” (“Fury of the Deep” in the video accompanying the official post) painted skin makes its way into the title on December 1, 2023. Black, blue, and purple’s combination in the cosmetics completely changes his appearance.

Leveling up the skin with another 100 diamonds will earn players the upgraded version of the skin called “Ire of the Deep." This version adds some details to the skin while dying its hair red.

Players will also get a special Sacred Arlott statue and an MLBB Starlight Pass December 2023 exclusive Trail Effect.

The returning champion skins

Some popular skins will be returning with this Starlight Pass (Image via Twitter/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

The MLBB Starlight Pass December 2023 will bring back the top 10 most popular champion skins in the game. The revamped Starlight shop will have all these hero skins, and players can get their favorite from there.

While the official post does not confirm which skin returns in the title, some rumors suggest the skins of Irithel, X. Borg, Masha, and other champions will be there.

Other Rewards

The new MLBB Starlight Pass December 2023 brings many incredible rewards. It offers a new Avatar Border as a first-purchase reward.

Players can show off the Starlight exclusive graffiti in their Classic and Ranked Mobile Legends Bang Bang matches. They can grab rewards like special Killing Notifications, Chat Bubble, and a lot more. The premium pass also includes a special Starlight-exclusive name color, 10% extra EXP, and 5% extra BP for every match.

Players can also get 10% extra star protection points, 30% bonus hero mastery, and more rewards.

How much is Starlight in Mobile Legends Bang Bang 2023?

Starlight Pass cost (Image via Moonton Games)

Players can get rewards worth more than 6K diamonds from the MLBB Starlight Pass December 2023 for 300 diamonds only. However, They can upgrade the pass for an additional 450 diamonds for all the special premium rewards.

The new Starlight Pass has some amazing content in the title. Interested readers can check out our Mobile Legends Bang Bang tier list to choose the right champions for their team.