Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2024: New skins, perks, and cost explored

Moonton Games has announced the MLBB Starlight Pass September 2024 in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. As predicted by one of our previous articles, the developer has decided to add a new Odette skin to the game next month. This was confirmed based on a post from the game's official X page on August 24, 2024.

The MLBB Starlight Pass September 2024 will go live on September 1, 2024, and will last until September 30, 2024. Apart from the new Odette skin, there are plenty of other perks, like BP and Exp boosts, returning Starlight skins, and more. There is also a free reward progression path, which helps you earn some free rewards even if you don't buy the pass.

This article will discuss all the details regarding the MLBB Starlight Pass September 2024.

MLBB Starlight Pass September 2024: Release date and other perks

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass for September 2024 begins on September 1, 2024, and will run until September 30, 2024. The event brings two variants of the Odette "Wisdom of Stars" painted Starlight skin, and also the Odette "Wisdom of Devotion" skin.

There are plenty of other perks such as the Sacred Statue for Odette, exclusive Trail effect, BP and EXP boosts, and much more. This article will discuss all these perks in separate segments.

MLBB Starlight Pass September 2024 brings Odette "Wisdom of Stars" and "Wisdom of Devotion" painted skins

Odette's performance in the game in some recent patches has been top-notch. Odette mains have been immensely powerful thanks to the Swan Princess, and Moonton Games' decision to bring the new, painted skin for her can be proven a profitable one for them.

Players can get three Odette skins from the MLBB Starlight Pass September 2024. These are the two variants of the Odette "Wisdom of Stars" skin (one normal, and one painted skin), and another Odette "Wisdom of Devotion" skin.

Odette "Wisdom of Stars" skin's basic variant in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

Blue is a prominent color in the basic Odette "Wisdom of Stars" skin. The hero wears a sleeveless coat and black stockings that reach her knee. This influence of the blue color can also be seen in her sword and magic wand. Odette's hair in this skin is dyed pink.

Side-by-side comparison of the two variations of Odette "Wisdom of Stars" skin (Image via Moonton Games)

On the other hand, there is a variant of this skin where shades of pink and purple dominate the costume. The color of her sword and magic wand also changes accordingly, and her hair is dyed blonde in this version.

The Odette "Wisdom of Devotion" skin is completely different from the "Wisdom of Stars" skin. Unlike the latter, it predominantly has shades of red and white. This can also be observed in the sword and wand of the Swan Princess. She also wears white stockings in this skin and her hair is dyed violet.

Overall, all of Odette's Starlight painted skins are extremely colorful and catch the essence of this hero perfectly.

The returning skins

Each month, the Starlight Pass brings some of the most-adored Starlight skins from the past. This is your chance to get your favorite Starlight Passes from the past using Starlight Fragments, which you can get from completing different levels of the Starlight Pass.

X. Borg's Starlight skin is arriving soon in the game (Image via Moonton Games)

These skins are available for 3000 to 5000 Starlight Fragments in the Starlight Shop. This month, skins of Lesley, X. Borg, and others will be arriving in the Starlight Pass.

Other perks of buying the September 2024 Starlight Pass

Those who purchase the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2024 will also get a Sacred Odette stature and a trailing effect for the hero.

Players can also get different Avatar Borders, Killing Notifications, Chat Bubbles, 10% Extra Exp and 5% Extra BP Boosts, Lucky Box draws, and more for purchasing the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass for September 2024.

How much does the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2024 cost?

The basic Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass September 2024 is available for 300 Diamonds. By doing so, you can get the Odette "Wisdom of Stars" skin, the Sacred Statue, and the trailing effect. However, if you purchase the pass for 740 Diamonds, you will become eligible to access the Exp and BP Boosts, Killing Notifications, and more.

