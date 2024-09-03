Suyou in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB): Moonton Games announces new hero launch

Moonton Games has been teasing the launch of Suyou in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. While the developer has tried not to reveal the name of the hero, those in the Advance Server already knew it. An official post from the official MLBB X page announced details regarding the launch date, the character's weapons, and more.

This article will discuss the details (as mentioned in the official post) about Suyou in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

When will Suyou launch in Mobile Legends Bang Bang?

As mentioned in the official X post from MLBB's official X page, Suyou, the new hero will appear on September 21, 2024. Many players also expect this to be the date of MLBB season reset.

Rumors of the arrival of a new Assassin hero in MLBB have been circulating in the community since early April 2024. This was even before the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Project NEXT update of June 2024.

However, back then the playerbase had a vague idea about the skills of the hero, thanks to the players in the Advance Server who first leaked this information. Check out our previous article for details.

Suyou in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Details regarding the hero's Mask, Weapon, and Identity

While we will only know the final details about Suyou's skills after the new hero's launch, the official post talks briefly about his origin, weapons, and masks.

Per the ancient verses mentioned in the X post, it seems like Suyou in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is the god of the people of the region. Ancestors of the Zhu'an people have passed on verses of their protective exorcism folk dance, which holds the secrets of his weapon and identity.

The weapons and identity of Suyou in Mobile Legends Bang Bang are mentioned in the ancient verses of the Zhu'an region (Image via Moonton Games)

The hero wields three weapons—swords (twin blades), a trident (battle halberd), and a bow (longbow). With such weapons, Suyou expels evil spirits while performing the folk dance for milenias in glowing garments.

