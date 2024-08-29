Mobile Legends Bang Bang leak hints at new AP Bren skins, new hero launch, and more

A recent Mobile Legends Bang Bang leak hints at the launch of a new Collector skin for Atlas, two new AP. Bren hero skins, and more. A recent video from YouTuber AceUnyil sparked these rumors. This creator has previously predicted the September Starlight Odette painted skin and more, providing credibility to the new leak.

We discuss all the upcoming skins arriving in Mobile Legends Bang Bang per the popular leaker's video.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Which new skins are rumored to arrive in Mobile Legends Bang Bang in September?

Here's a look at what was hinted in AceUnyil's recent video:

Atlas Collector skin

The community is the most excited about the Atlas Collector skin's potential arrival, adorned in pink. However, while the color usually gets assigned to something cute or girly, the skin gives Atlas a fierce look. Instead of the fingers, there is a golden claw attached to a chain in his right hand.

Atlas Collector Skin is expected to arrive in early September (Image via YouTube/AceUnyil Official Gaming))

According to the video, Ling and Vexanna Collector skins will arrive in the collector's choice bundle. The video states that the Atlas Collector skin is expected to arrive on September 3, 2024.

Champion Brody and AP Bren Paquito skins

The highly anticipated Champion Brody skin will also arrive in September, as per the leaker's video. The skin is expected to arrive on September 19, 2024, wherein Brody will don AP Bren's jersey-inspired costume. His hair is dyed red and he tied it like a ponytail.

The Brody "APBren" event is currently running in the Advance Server (Image via YouTube/AceUnyil)

Since the Brody "APBren" event is already live in the Advance Server, the arrival of this skin is almost confirmed. You can get the skin for 349 Diamonds only, as per the MLBB Advance Server. This is because there are two tiers of the Brody "AP Bren" event in the Advance Server (see the image above). Players who purchase tier one using 349 Diamonds will get the skin, Avatar Border, and Battle Emotes from the reward progression path.

However, buying the advanced tier for 599 Diamonds gives extra rewards like exclusive recall effects.

Paquito is also expected to get an APBren skin on the same day (i.e., September 19, 2024). This is not the Champions skin but the Finals MVP M5 skin by FlapTzy. Paquito also dons the AP.Bren jersey with his hair dyed red. In the video, the leaker claimed that this new Mobile Legends Bang Bang skin seems to be a buyable one, which will be priced at 899 Diamonds.

Elite skin for the new season

As the current Mobile Legends Bang Bang season is coming to an end, players are also excited to know about the new Elite skin arriving soon in the game.

Hylos is expected to get an Epic skin in the upcoming season reset (Image via YouTube/@aceunyil)

Per the leaker's video, this time it will be an Elite skin for Hylos. This also indicates that this meta will continue in the new season, and Hylos will be one of the best heroes in the upcoming days. This skin might arrive on September 21, 2024, and could be priced at 100 Diamonds.

When will the new hero launch in Mobile Legends Bang Bang?

Suyou is a new EXP laner in MLBB who has become an instant favorite for many since his arrival in the Advance Server. Per the leaker's video, this new hero might arrive in Mobile Legends Bang Bang after the season reset in late September.

The video also mentions that the Star Wars resale event, Lesley Legend, and Serena Virus skin events are expected to arrive on September 7, 2024. Many players were worried about whether they would get another chance to get their hands on the Star Wars skins. This might reassure them.

