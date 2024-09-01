Mobile Legends Bang Bang October Starlight Pass 2024 leak hints at new Zhask skin

Popular MLBB YouTuber AceUnyil Official Gaming has talked about a new Zhask skin for Mobile Legends Bang Bang October Starlight Pass 2024. In a recent video, the MLBB leaker/dataminer mentioned some updates that are expected to arrive soon in the game. Since Zhask has been in the meta for quite some time and Starlight Pass brings exciting rewards for the community every month, the combination of these two aspects caught the players' attention.

The leaker has also talked about a few more things, including expected changes in MLBB after the season reset in September.

Disclaimer: This information has not been confirmed officially. As such, readers should take everything with a grain of salt.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang October Starlight Pass 2024's painted Zhask skin was leaked by YouTuber

AceUnyil Official Gaming, a reliable leaker of the MLBB community, has hinted at the arrival of Zhask's Starlight painted skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang October Starlight Pass 2024. With the community already hyped about the launch of Odette's Starlight Skin in September 2024, the dataminer's recent video has caused a wave of excitement among fans.

In the video, the leaker claimed to have found the Starlight skin for Zhask from the Trail Effects in the Effects section of the game menu. Sea green and purple colors feature prominently in the leaked Zhask skin. A few ropes can also be seen flying from his back.

We can also see the mouth of a monster in the belly of this hero. Overall, this painted skin for Zhask for Mobile Legends Bang Bang October Starlight Pass 2024 is among the best-painted Starlight skins in the game.

Leaks suggest a possible release date for the upcoming season of MLBB

The leaker has also suggested that the next season of Mobile Legends Bang Bang might arrive in late September. It is expected that the MLBB Season 34 will be launched on September 20, 2024.

Aulus might get a new skin in MLBB season 34 (Image via Moonton Games)

Per the video, Aulus will get a new skin, called the Ironmane Reaver skin, in the upcoming season. Thus, it seems that Moonton Games has planned plenty of different aspects for the upcoming update, keeping the community hyped up for experiencing the latest changes.

